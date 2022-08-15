Read full article on original website
Dennis L. Hughes, 44
HOLDERNESS — Dennis L. Hughes, 44, of Holderness, passed away unexpectedly on August 15, 2022. Dennis was born on May 26,1978 the son of Linda (Thompson) St. Cyr and Gregory Hughes. He was the beloved grandson of Lyle and Doris Thompson of Holderness. Dennis graduated from Plymouth Regional High...
Carole J. Johnson, 82
GILFORD — Carole Jean Hunt Johnson, daughter of the late Stanley Hunt and Natalie Harvey Hun…
John W. Ewens, 87
NEW HAMPTON —John Wesley Ewens, 87, passed away at his home on August 16, 2022. He was born in New Hampton on September 24, 1934, and was the son of Henry A. and Marjorie (Hughes) Ewens. He attended New Hampton and Bristol schools.
George F. Wyatt Jr., 65
On Thursday, July 7, 2022, George Franklin Wyatt Jr., loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 65. George was born on April 4, 1957 in Laconia, to George Franklin Wyatt and Phoebe Ann (Cochran) Wyatt.
Frank P. Kace Sr., 92
MANCHESTER — Frank P. Kace Sr., 92, of Manchester, NH, died peacefully on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Elliot Hospital surrounded by his family. Mr. Kace was born on September 20, 1929 in Boston, MA, the son of the late Frank and Barbara Kace (Kacziarauskis). He was a 1952 graduate of the University of Maine, earning a B.S. in Agronomy. He was a veteran and served as 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army during the Korean War. Mr. Kace retired as Senior Vice President of Management Recruiters of Boston. He was a communicant of St. Joseph Cathedral in Manchester.
David Strang vs. Doug Lambert
LACONIA — Former Gunstock Area Commissioner Dr. David Strang filed a legal complaint against…
Leavitt Park Carnival set for Aug. 20
LACONIA — The 99th annual Leavitt Park Carnival will be held Saturday, Aug. 20 from 3 to 6 p.m. In case of rain, the event will be held inside). New games, dunking booth, face painting, BINGO, food, raffle and more.
Rep. Richard Littlefield et al: State reps ask for City Councilor Tony Felch resign
The attorney general's investigation was about 179 ballots across multiple elections in Laconia's Ward 6. One hundred and twenty primary votes, and 59 from the general election, none of which were counted in those elections. Ward 6 documentation failed to accurately record basic election operations, including reconciling the number of ballots cast with the number of votes recorded according to the AG's report. Votes that the AG's letter also says could have decided some races. Former moderator Tony Felch was not a Johnny-come-lately to election moderation, nor was he brand new at accurately counting votes. Mr. Felch had been working elections in Ward 6 for quite some time, and it just so happens that he was on the ballot in 2020. This whole situation is far beyond what can be accepted by representatives and the voters of Laconia. I am writing this letter in conjunction with Reps. Gregg Hough and Dawn Johnson to demand that Tony Felch step down from his seat on the Laconia City Council for his "total failure" to provide strong, reliable and most importantly accurate elections as an election moderator. We demand that he make amends with residents for not only his own reputation but for the reputations of the other ward moderators who will now have valid doubts cast upon them on election day. For the sake of everything right and honorable it's time to do what's right for the community at large.
Hazardous waste collection in Wolfeboro for residents of any town
WOLFEBORO — The Lakes Region Household Hazardous Product Facility (commonly known as LRHHPF) is a permanent program located at 404 Beach Pond Road, for the member communities of Alton and Wolfeboro, open the 3rd Saturday of the month from May thru October. However, there is a means for folks...
Jury hears Sapry’s recorded confession
LACONIA — Jurors listened Wednesday as accused murderer Hassan Sapry, in a 3½-year-old recording, admitted to killing Wilfred Guzman Sr. in an assault on April 18, 2019. “I couldn’t control myself ... I know I did it," Sapry said during a nearly three-hour interrogation with two State Police officers in the evening of April 26, 2109, the day he was arrested in Guzman’s death.
Wolfeboro resident sentenced to 5 years for intent to distribute fentanyl
CONCORD — David Carlton Hall, 39, of Wolfeboro, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute on Aug. 15, U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young said in a press release. According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 19,...
Second home owner testifies Sapry holed up in his house before arrest
LACONIA — A Laconia homeowner testified about how he found Hassan Sapry in his house on the afternoon of April 26, 2019, not long before he was arrested for the murder of Wilfred Guzman Sr. Kenneth Hamel testified Tuesday how he had driven up from Massachusetts to check on...
GAC disbands controversial subcommittees, as Strang threatens legal action
GILFORD — The Gunstock Area Commission voted to disband its audit and legal services subcommittees and to pay and release legal invoices from its ongoing internal investigation at its special meeting Monday morning. In doing so, Commissioners Doug Lambert, Jade Wood and Denise Conroy started the process of putting...
DO NOT RUN, COUPLE FOUND SAFE Police seek public's help in finding missing persons ages 90, 80
BRISTOL — Police seek the public's help in locating two elderly people missing since Aug. 13. At the request of the Bristol Police Department, the New Hampshire State Police has issued a silver alert to find a couple last seen in Bristol, driving a rented vehicle. Missing are Marlin...
