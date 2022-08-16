$15.25M luxury estate for sale on Lake Minnetonka

$15M luxury estate for sale on Lake Minnetonka 00:32

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A $15.25 million luxury estate on Lake Minnetonka has hit the market.

The 9,000-square-foot mansion is located on a private peninsula on Wayzata Bay - and includes a lighthouse. It was built in 2016 and sits on a 2.89-acre lot.

There are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms - plus a movie theater and golf simulator. The garage can fit up to eight cars, plus a boat house.

Lakes Sotheby's International Realty

"East coast shingle-style design and superb craftsmanship from Swan Architecture and Streeter Homes. Panoramic lake views from almost every room," the listing reads on Lakes Sotheby's International Realty's website.

Notably, property taxes for the mansion is over $78,000 a year.