ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Ralph C. Butler

Ralph Butler, age 58, died unexpectedly Saturday, August 6, 2022 at his home in Shelby. Born October 10, 1963, in Shelby to Walter and Lily Marie (Roberts) Butler, he had been a lifelong Plymouth resident. A 1981 graduate of Plymouth High School, Ralph was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was self-employed as a carpenter and did various construction jobs.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

John Tony Sazdanoff

John Tony Sazdanoff, 91, of Mansfield, passed away early Sunday morning, August 14th, 2022 at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital. Born in Mansfield, March 5th, 1931 to immigrant Macedonian parents Tony and Luba (Kotev) Sazdanoff. He was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, Class of 1950. To plant a tree...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Richard "Dick" Lee Martin

Richard "Dick" Lee Martin, age 83, a long-time resident of Shelby, died August 17, 2022. Born April 30, 1939 in New Boston, Ohio to Paul and Hazel (Gayhart) Martin, he was a 1956 graduate of Glenwood High School. He received his B.S. degree in biology from Ohio University and his M.S. degree in freshwater fishery biology from Ohio State University. Mr. Martin taught at Lodi High School, Ernest E. Root High School in North Royalton, but spent most of his career teaching Biology at Shelby High School (1966-1990).
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Harley J. D. Murnahan

Mansfield, Harley James Davis Murnahan, 33, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital unexpectedly. Harley was born July 26, 1989, in Mansfield, to Faunita Murnahan and the late John Nixon. He made Mansfield his home. To plant a tree in memory of Harley Murnahan as a living...
MANSFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Obituaries
State
Missouri State
City
Mansfield, OH
Mansfield, OH
Obituaries
richlandsource.com

Margaret M. Preble

Margaret M. Preble, also known as Marge or Peggy, died on August 11, 2022. She was born December 26, 1933, on the family farm in Lexington, Ohio to Robert and Georgia McFarland. She graduated from Lexington High School as class salutatorian. She was first clarinetist in the band, and piano accompanist for many musical productions. She graduated from Ohio University with honors in business and chemistry. She was married to Philip Preble, of Mansfield and of Gardner, Massachusetts. They lived in Texas and Louisiana, where he was stationed with the U.S. Army. They were married 16 years and had two children Karen Patrick (Roy - deceased) of Mansfield and Susan Madura (Jim Sloan) of Mansfield, now living in Prescott, Arizona.
LEXINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Jane A. Kindinger

Jane Ann Kindinger, 89, of Crestline passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, in Sunbury, Ohio at the Country View of Sunbury Nursing and Rehab Center. Jane graduated from Crestline High School in 1951 and then continued her education at Saint Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in Cleveland, Ohio. She was an excellent Registered Nurse at Crestline Memorial Hospital her entire career. She loved caring for patients and helped many family and friends with their healthcare over the years.
CRESTLINE, OH
richlandsource.com

Alice Robison Fishburn

Alice Robison Fishburn, 78, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 4, 2022. She attended Hope Summit Christian Church of Rochester, Minnesota. She was born on November 29, 1944 to Ruth and Lewis Robison of Bellville, Ohio. She graduated with the class of 1962 from Bellville High School and worked at Tappan Company, in Mansfield, until 1977. She then moved to Rochester and worked as a dispatcher for Snyder Trucking Company, before becoming a cook for the Rochester City Schools.
ROCHESTER, MN
richlandsource.com

Modern Woodmen fundraiser for Jr Achievement of North Central Ohio a success

MANSFIELD -- Modern Woodmen of America members in Mansfield and Ashland recently helped raise money for Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio with a special fundraising event on Aug. 5. The event, which included support from the community and other local businesses, raised more than $2,500. This includes $2,500 matched...
MANSFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#William And Mary#The United States Army#The American Legion Post#St Peter#Kmart#Wedgewood Estates#First English Church
richlandsource.com

Village Council approves Veteran’s Park mural

NEW WASHINGTON — New Washington Village Council has unanimously approved a rendering of a mural highlighting veterans to be located on the north side of the New Washington Library. The mural, slated to start September 12, is phase one of a project created to honor local veterans and highlight...
NEW WASHINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Lexington Blueberry Festival releases schedule of events

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Blueberry Festival begins this Thursday and will run through the weekend at Lexington Community Park. Parking is available by the soccer fields at the north end of the festival and south of Sherwood Drive. Handicap parking is located at the nearest side of the main parking lot, down by the ball diamonds and at the top of the hill across the street nearest the sidewalk in the grass parking lot.
LEXINGTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
richlandsource.com

A-1 Printing completes expansion in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS – A-1 Printing announced Wednesday that it has completed a three-year upgrade and expansion of its Bucyrus facility. The total project investment of $380,000, involved new machinery, computer equipment, and a transportation vehicle. A-1 employs 16 people across its three locations in Bucyrus, Marion, and Upper Sandusky.
BUCYRUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County commissioners OK returning globe lights outside courthouse

MANSFIELD -- The past will soon be present in lighting up the Richland County Courthouse. County commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to bring back the globe lights that hang in the front of the building, providing a similar look to the days when the building opened in 1968.

Comments / 0

Community Policy