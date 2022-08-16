Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
Pho Saigon Noodle House RestaurantS. F. MoriMurray, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Jazz legend Joe Ingles's stunning Salt Lake home is on the market
This story is sponsored by Summit Sotheby’s International Realty. Professional sports fans can take their adoration for former Utah Jazz basketball player Joe Ingles to a whole new level with the purchase of his Salt Lake City estate. The property, which features a beautiful two-story cape-style home at the edge of Emigration Canyon, is listed at $3,500,000. It includes six bedrooms and five full baths inside an open and bright interior.
QB Conover, WR Roberts lead BYU reserves in 'huge jump' as training camp nears end
PROVO — BYU football wrapped up its second scrimmage of training camp Saturday by moving the "game" portion up an hour and playing in front of a largely empty LaVell Edwards Stadium that included an unnamed Cosmo watching from a parachute as he descended on the field. What did...
Brother of injured Little League World Series player added to Utah's roster
SALT LAKE CITY — There's been a heartwarming turn to Team Utah's heartbreaking story at the Little League World Series. Brogan Oliverson will replace his older brother, Easton, on the Utah roster, the Little League Word Series announced Thursday. Easton was critically injured after a fall from a bunk bed in the players' dormitory earlier this week; he remains in a Pennsylvania hospital as he recovers.
Gressel's equalizer helps Whitecaps tie Real Salt Lake, 1-1
SANDY, Utah — Julian Gressel scored the tying goal for the Vancouver Whitecaps in a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday. Gressel's game-tying goal came in the 87th minute for the Whitecaps (9-11-7). Ryan Gauld had an assist on the goal. Sergio Cordova scored the lone goal...
High school football: Week 2 scores and schedule
SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 2 high school football games across the state. There might be something brewing in Farmington; at the very least head coach Daniel Coats sure thinks so. Why did we choose this game?. For Davis County...
Inside the first tiny home built for village envisioned to house Salt Lake's chronically homeless
SALT LAKE CITY — As the proposed tiny home village to provide housing for Salt Lake City's chronically homeless has been slowly grinding through the city's planning process, the would-be village's operator hasn't been sitting still. The Other Side Academy and its partners have been plowing ahead, gearing up...
Group gathers to rally against Utah's clergy reporting exemption
SALT LAKE CITY — About 300 people gathered Friday evening at the Utah Capitol to call for the state to change a law that allows members of the clergy to be exempt from reporting child abuse if they learn about it during confessionals. Many of the attendees wore the...
Allegiant Air begins service to 2 new destinations at Provo Airport
PROVO — The low-cost airline competition is heating up at Provo Airport. Allegiant Air began new service out of the airport Thursday with flights to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and San Diego International Airport. The airline is offering one-way trips to Las Vegas for as low as $33 and San Diego for $38 through Saturday for flights taken by Nov. 18.
Several churches vandalized in Sandy and Orem
SANDY — Police are searching for vandals who hit a number of buildings that belong to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Most of the vandalism happened between Monday night and Tuesday morning along the east side of Sandy. The vandals spray-painted messages on the outside of six buildings.
Walking the walk in Ogden
This story is sponsored by Visit Ogden. Ogden's abundance of high-quality events and its growing arts scene has made it the go-to destination for quick, Wasatch Front getaways. Whether you're visiting for some fresh, local produce at Farmers Market or enjoying one of the many sold-out Twilight Concert Series shows, there's always a bit more to do while you're here, so plan some extra time.
Davis School District takes steps to address student homelessness
LAYTON — August marks the return of students to school from all over the state, and while many will be focusing on academics and extracurricular activities, a return to the classroom can also bring other issues into focus. For over 1,300 students in the Davis School District, including 300...
How will Salt Lake City manage rise of homeless camps amid growing need?
SALT LAKE CITY — As the number of homeless encampments throughout the city is on the rise, the Salt Lake City Council is questioning what more can be done as it attempts a "herculean lift" amid increased need. The issue of homelessness isn't new for Salt Lake City, but...
Davis School District hopes to create an inclusive learning environment, move beyond racism
FARMINGTON — Davis School District is promising better inclusion for all students. A new assistant superintendent has stepped in to head up the new district program, under the direction of the U.S. Department of Justice. The program comes as part of a settlement with the Department of Justice after...
Utah couple convicted in armed standoff calls arrest warrant 'an act of war'
PROVO — A judge issued arrest warrants for a Cedar Hills husband and wife after they appeared remotely for a scheduled sentencing hearing instead of coming to the courthouse in person as the judge had ordered. Paul Cromar motioned during the video hearing that he wanted to speak, and...
West Valley airport worker charged with stealing gift cards being mailed to others
SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley man who worked at the Salt Lake City International Airport is facing criminal charges accusing him of stealing gift cards being mailed to other people. The 36-year-old man was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with mail theft, theft by receiving stolen...
Police looking at possible impairment in downtown 4-vehicle bus crash
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police now believe impairment may have played a role in a downtown four-vehicle crash Thursday that involved a Utah Transit Authority bus. At the intersection of 300 West and North Temple, a Toyota Camry ran a red light on 300 West about 4:15 p.m. and crashed into the bus, according to police. The impact form the collision caused the bus, which was heading east on North Temple, to hit two other vehicles stopped at the light on 300 West.
Man attacked, killed woman he once dated, then killed himself, police say
TAYLORSVILLE — Taylorsville police believe the shooting deaths of a man and woman early Wednesday are a murder-suicide involving a couple that used to date each other. Police identified the deceased individuals Thursday as Taylor Martin, 26, of West Jordan, and Amanda Mayne, 34, of Taylorsville. Mayne is the...
Police seeking woman they say stole over $2K worth of cigarettes in front of employee
MILLCREEK — Police are searching for a suspect who they say walked into a Millcreek Walgreens and filled a bag with over $2,000 worth of cigarettes in front of an employee. The woman entered the Walgreens at 3291 S. Highland Drive on Aug. 9 just before 9 a.m., police say. Security video footage shows her pulling a garbage bag from her pocket, walking behind a counter and filling the bag with cartons of cigarettes totaling $2,275.60 in price.
Police seek public's help finding 99-year-old Utah murder victim's body
WEST VALLEY CITY — West Valley police are asking for the public's help in finding the body of an elderly woman believed to have been brutally killed by her grandson last year. Maren Carlson, 99, has not been seen since at least November. Police believe she was killed by...
Drug deal gone bad ended in fatal shooting in Draper, police say
DRAPER — Draper police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting during an apparent drug deal at an apartment complex last week. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of murder. On Aug. 11, 33-year-old Remey Rowland,...
