Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

Jazz legend Joe Ingles's stunning Salt Lake home is on the market

This story is sponsored by Summit Sotheby’s International Realty. Professional sports fans can take their adoration for former Utah Jazz basketball player Joe Ingles to a whole new level with the purchase of his Salt Lake City estate. The property, which features a beautiful two-story cape-style home at the edge of Emigration Canyon, is listed at $3,500,000. It includes six bedrooms and five full baths inside an open and bright interior.
ksl.com

Brother of injured Little League World Series player added to Utah's roster

SALT LAKE CITY — There's been a heartwarming turn to Team Utah's heartbreaking story at the Little League World Series. Brogan Oliverson will replace his older brother, Easton, on the Utah roster, the Little League Word Series announced Thursday. Easton was critically injured after a fall from a bunk bed in the players' dormitory earlier this week; he remains in a Pennsylvania hospital as he recovers.
ksl.com

Gressel's equalizer helps Whitecaps tie Real Salt Lake, 1-1

SANDY, Utah — Julian Gressel scored the tying goal for the Vancouver Whitecaps in a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday. Gressel's game-tying goal came in the 87th minute for the Whitecaps (9-11-7). Ryan Gauld had an assist on the goal. Sergio Cordova scored the lone goal...
ksl.com

High school football: Week 2 scores and schedule

SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 2 high school football games across the state. There might be something brewing in Farmington; at the very least head coach Daniel Coats sure thinks so. Why did we choose this game?. For Davis County...
ksl.com

Group gathers to rally against Utah's clergy reporting exemption

SALT LAKE CITY — About 300 people gathered Friday evening at the Utah Capitol to call for the state to change a law that allows members of the clergy to be exempt from reporting child abuse if they learn about it during confessionals. Many of the attendees wore the...
ksl.com

Allegiant Air begins service to 2 new destinations at Provo Airport

PROVO — The low-cost airline competition is heating up at Provo Airport. Allegiant Air began new service out of the airport Thursday with flights to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and San Diego International Airport. The airline is offering one-way trips to Las Vegas for as low as $33 and San Diego for $38 through Saturday for flights taken by Nov. 18.
ksl.com

Several churches vandalized in Sandy and Orem

SANDY — Police are searching for vandals who hit a number of buildings that belong to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Most of the vandalism happened between Monday night and Tuesday morning along the east side of Sandy. The vandals spray-painted messages on the outside of six buildings.
ksl.com

Walking the walk in Ogden

This story is sponsored by Visit Ogden. Ogden's abundance of high-quality events and its growing arts scene has made it the go-to destination for quick, Wasatch Front getaways. Whether you're visiting for some fresh, local produce at Farmers Market or enjoying one of the many sold-out Twilight Concert Series shows, there's always a bit more to do while you're here, so plan some extra time.
ksl.com

Davis School District takes steps to address student homelessness

LAYTON — August marks the return of students to school from all over the state, and while many will be focusing on academics and extracurricular activities, a return to the classroom can also bring other issues into focus. For over 1,300 students in the Davis School District, including 300...
ksl.com

Police looking at possible impairment in downtown 4-vehicle bus crash

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police now believe impairment may have played a role in a downtown four-vehicle crash Thursday that involved a Utah Transit Authority bus. At the intersection of 300 West and North Temple, a Toyota Camry ran a red light on 300 West about 4:15 p.m. and crashed into the bus, according to police. The impact form the collision caused the bus, which was heading east on North Temple, to hit two other vehicles stopped at the light on 300 West.
ksl.com

Police seeking woman they say stole over $2K worth of cigarettes in front of employee

MILLCREEK — Police are searching for a suspect who they say walked into a Millcreek Walgreens and filled a bag with over $2,000 worth of cigarettes in front of an employee. The woman entered the Walgreens at 3291 S. Highland Drive on Aug. 9 just before 9 a.m., police say. Security video footage shows her pulling a garbage bag from her pocket, walking behind a counter and filling the bag with cartons of cigarettes totaling $2,275.60 in price.
ksl.com

Drug deal gone bad ended in fatal shooting in Draper, police say

DRAPER — Draper police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting during an apparent drug deal at an apartment complex last week. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of murder. On Aug. 11, 33-year-old Remey Rowland,...
