For many of us, coffee is a non-negotiable part of the morning routine. And nothing is worse than not being able to enjoy a cup before really starting into the day. Maybe you're away from home and your usual coffee set-up. Maybe your coffee grinder broke, and it's almost time to head out the door. Or maybe you mistakenly bought whole-bean coffee instead of your usual pre-ground. Regardless of the situation, you may have wondered, how do you grind coffee beans without a grinder? The good news is that you have options; there's more than one way to grind coffee beans without a grinder!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 22 DAYS AGO