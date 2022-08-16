Read full article on original website
Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers
Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
11 Items To Buy at Costco Instead of Amazon
It's so easy and convenient to order whatever you need from Amazon -- especially if you pay for a Prime Membership, which grants you same-day, one-day or two-day delivery on a variety of items....
What is Amazon Outlet?
An Amazon Prime membership isn't the only way to score good discounts and quick shipping on your shopping list. Meet Amazon Outlet, which is quickly becoming the preferred place for shoppers to grab highly discounted deals. Amazon Outlet carries overstocked and clearance items in various categories such as furniture, toys, electronics, home appliances, clothing, and automotive. Here's everything you need to know about the Amazon Outlet program.
Walmart Just Made A Huge Announcement About Streaming—Amazon Is Going To Be So Mad!
Walmart+ may be giving Amazon Prime a run for its money with their latest membership perk. The corporation announced on Monday that they’ve added a streaming service to the mix: Walmart+ memberships will now include Paramount+ at no additional...
Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer
Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
7 Food Items You Should Never Buy at Walmart
If you've been grocery shopping lately, you've likely found yourself aghast at the high cost of various food items. These shocking price tags aren't arbitrary; they're a result of the pandemic, rising...
8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores
With inflation continuing to push us to our (bank) breaking point, we're getting desperate to find ways to save on everyday products. And so we're flocking to stores that promise hefty discounts...
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Find: 10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Sam's Club Discover: 10...
6 Useless Items You Should Stop Buying Now
Walk into a drugstore, supermarket or big-box giant and you'll find yourself inundated with options. Every aisle is brimming with choices and it seems that every few weeks there is some new product on...
deseret.com
Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals
As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
8 Items Around Your Home That May Be Worth More Than You Think
Here's some extra motivation to get your spring cleaning done -- you may uncover unexpected sources of cash. From collectibles to unused electronics, there are likely items around your home that you...
I quit my job to buy and resell used books on Amazon. Now, I use my 6-figure income to travel the world.
Bryn Wright ships books to Amazon warehouses, where they stay until someone buys them. The money and freedom let her quit a restaurant job to travel.
The Walmart Labor Day Sale Is Coming Soon—Here’s What We Know
Ready or not, summer is coming to a close. And while it’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to long, lazy days at the lake and our favorite summer desserts, the lead-up to fall includes a lot to look forward to. Walmart’s back-to-school sale is already on, but at the top of our list—after pumpkin spice everything, of course!—is Walmart’s Labor Day sale. It’s one of the best Labor Day sales of the season, and we have a preview of the top deals.
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off
Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
Popculture
Hot Dogs and Corn Dogs Recalled Across Multiple Grocery Stores
We can only hope that you haven't been on a hot dog kick while grilling this summer because a few different products have just been recalled with multiple grocery stores pulling them off the shelves. In a notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, two chicken-based hot dog items, as well as a corn dog product, have been recalled. The first one is Maple Lodge Farms' Original Chicken Wieners. The other two recalls affect Zabiha Halal and its Original Chicken Wieners and Corn Dog items.
10 Biggest Deals at Walmart for August
Now is a time when consumers are feeling the squeeze of inflation at historic levels -- and it's pushing us into unfathomable depths of debt. Things in that department probably won't get better...
This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'
It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
I work in Walmart – it’s obvious when customers steal thanks to red flag at the self-checkout, it’s impossible to miss
A WALMART worker has claimed employees know when customers are trying to steal while using the self-checkout. The staffer claimed the tactics used by alleged shoplifters are impossible to miss. In a video, seen by Fox Business, the worker referred to certain behaviors that some shoppers exhibit. He also said...
