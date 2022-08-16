Watauga County Farmers Market August 20th - Bring on the Beans!. Green Beans, Bush Beans, Pole Beans, Wax Beans, String Beans, Runners, Pink Tips, and Haricot Verts... We love them all! There are beans a-plenty available now at the Market! And don't be afraid to stock up on all of your favorites, because they are awesome to can and store well in the freezer for up to 8 months! Loose Roosters in the Music Tent! The Children's Council will be n the kid's corner with paper flower crafts and bubbles. Children must be accompanied by an adult to participate.

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO