Rising Energy and Materials Cost Lead to First Rate Adjustment in Nearly a Decade
Average member bill will see an additional $5 monthly beginning October 2022. Lenoir, North Carolina (August 19, 2022) – After nearly a decade of holding rates steady, rising wholesale power and materials costs are driving the need for an overall 3.5 percent rate adjustment recently approved by Blue Ridge Energy’s board of directors after conducting a thorough cost-of-service study.
BOONE AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE REACHES AGREEMENT WITH WATAUGA COUNTY TO COORDINATE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM
BOONE, NC – The Watauga County Board of Commissioners and Boone Area Chamber of Commerce have reached a funding agreement that returns the Chamber to its role of coordinating and administrating the county’s Economic Development program. The agreement was presented and approved during the Watauga County Board of...
Bring on the Beans! Watauga County Farmers Market
Watauga County Farmers Market August 20th - Bring on the Beans!. Green Beans, Bush Beans, Pole Beans, Wax Beans, String Beans, Runners, Pink Tips, and Haricot Verts... We love them all! There are beans a-plenty available now at the Market! And don't be afraid to stock up on all of your favorites, because they are awesome to can and store well in the freezer for up to 8 months! Loose Roosters in the Music Tent! The Children's Council will be n the kid's corner with paper flower crafts and bubbles. Children must be accompanied by an adult to participate.
DME Racing to build new facility in Mocksville
DME Racing’s mission is simple: provide quality performance products and service to customers at reasonable prices. Over the past 20 years, that commitment has propelled owner Dimey Eddinger and DME Racing from a part-time passion into a full-time profession. The company now employs 13 and manufactures and ships premium motorcycle parts worldwide.
Lincoln County imposes new minimum lot-size standards
LINCOLNTON – The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of amending the county’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) to require a minimum lot size of one acre for new single-family homes. The change was discussed in May as a way to slow growth in the short-term...
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North Carolina
There are also many smaller towns and villages throughout the state that are worth exploring. Each of these destinations offers something different and special that you won't find anywhere else.
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC at 5:10AM EDT Aug 18th 2022
NCZ001>003-018>020-VAZ007-009>020-032-WVZ042>044-507-508-181300- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Yadkin-Tazewell-Smyth- Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig- Alleghany VA-Bath-Patrick-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg,. Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop,. Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge,. Covington, Hot Springs, Stuart, Bluefield, Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,. Union, Lewisburg, White...
K&W bought by Louisiana-based company
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Louisiana company purchased K&W Cafeteria on Thursday, the Triad Business Journal reports. K&W, a Winston-Salem-based company that has been family-owned for 85 years, was bought by Piccadilly Restaurants. Piccadilly expects to keep all of K&W’s locations open, including the five in the Triad. On Monday, the Allred Family formerly owned […]
Earthquake in Troutman, North Carolina
North Carolina has been hit with the third earthquake in less than two weeks. This one, pretty close. It happened Wednesday morning in Troutman. Did you feel it?. Now chances are you did not feel this one. The Iredell County earthquake registered just 1.8 on the Richter Scale. According to the United States Geology Survey, you most like will not feel an earthquake below a 3.
Davis Regional Medical Center Emergency Department to close permanently on August 24
The Emergency Department at Davis Regional Medical Center will close for good at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24. The closure was moved up by a week as parent company Community Health Systems forges ahead with its plan to convert the 146-bed hospital into an inpatient behavioral health services facility, hospital officials confirmed Friday.
North Carolina speedway cancels its 2022 races, blames boycott and abuse from fans
ELKIN, N.C. (WGHP) — Friendship Motor Speedway announced that is canceling the remainder of its races in 2022 in a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday. The Speedway listed a number of concerns and reasons as to why they have decided to cancel its remaining races of the year in a more than 1,600-word post on […]
Airport Comes to Hickory
The initial cost was $200,000, quite a sum for 1938. Twenty years earlier, some in Hickory had begun to dream of an airport for the city, placed on the northwestern edge, perched atop the hills overlooking the Catawba River. In those days flight was a novelty. Few people had even seen an airplane up close, much less ridden in one, so the dream had to wait.
Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
Earthquake Strikes Troutman, Just 20 Miles North of Charlotte
Early this morning at about 6 am, an earthquake rattled the small Lake Norman town of Troutman, about 20 miles north of Charlotte. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 35.684°N 80.858°W, a magnitude of 1.8 and a remarkably shallow depth of just 0.1 km.
Second Deer in North Carolina Tests Positive for CWD
RALEIGH, NC (August 18, 2022) – A second deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say the deer was tested as part of ongoing CWD surveillance efforts cooperating with farmers that have active depredation permits. The deer came from a farm less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was harvested in Yadkin County in December 2021.
NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31
Yadkin County, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported a second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
Water Main Break on Blairmont Drive in Boone
Thursday August 18 8:28am – There has been a water main break on Blairmont Drive in Boone. Water will be off for 6-8 hours to the following areas: Blairmont Drive, Southview Drive and Palmer Drive according to the Town of Boone. For more information, please contact Public Utilities at...
Yadkinville man charged with fifteen counts of exploitation of a minor, sheriff’s office says
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with the exploitation of a minor after an investigation. According to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 2, the sheriff’s office and the SBI began investigating explicit material featuring minors. During the course of the investigation, a warrant was issued for Dylan James Hutchens, […]
44 lbs of meth, 2 lbs of cocaine seized during North Carolina traffic stop
Investigators searched the vehicle and found the meth and cocaine, authorities said. The estimated street value was suspected to have been worth over $1 million.
