Ashe County, NC

wataugaonline.com

Rising Energy and Materials Cost Lead to First Rate Adjustment in Nearly a Decade

Average member bill will see an additional $5 monthly beginning October 2022. Lenoir, North Carolina (August 19, 2022) – After nearly a decade of holding rates steady, rising wholesale power and materials costs are driving the need for an overall 3.5 percent rate adjustment recently approved by Blue Ridge Energy’s board of directors after conducting a thorough cost-of-service study.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Bring on the Beans! Watauga County Farmers Market

Watauga County Farmers Market August 20th - Bring on the Beans!. Green Beans, Bush Beans, Pole Beans, Wax Beans, String Beans, Runners, Pink Tips, and Haricot Verts... We love them all! There are beans a-plenty available now at the Market! And don't be afraid to stock up on all of your favorites, because they are awesome to can and store well in the freezer for up to 8 months! Loose Roosters in the Music Tent! The Children's Council will be n the kid's corner with paper flower crafts and bubbles. Children must be accompanied by an adult to participate.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
ourdavie.com

DME Racing to build new facility in Mocksville

DME Racing’s mission is simple: provide quality performance products and service to customers at reasonable prices. Over the past 20 years, that commitment has propelled owner Dimey Eddinger and DME Racing from a part-time passion into a full-time profession. The company now employs 13 and manufactures and ships premium motorcycle parts worldwide.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
Watauga County, NC
Business
lakenormanpublications.com

Lincoln County imposes new minimum lot-size standards

LINCOLNTON – The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of amending the county’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) to require a minimum lot size of one acre for new single-family homes. The change was discussed in May as a way to slow growth in the short-term...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC at 5:10AM EDT Aug 18th 2022

NCZ001>003-018>020-VAZ007-009>020-032-WVZ042>044-507-508-181300- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Yadkin-Tazewell-Smyth- Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig- Alleghany VA-Bath-Patrick-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg,. Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop,. Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge,. Covington, Hot Springs, Stuart, Bluefield, Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,. Union, Lewisburg, White...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Person
Ashe
FOX8 News

K&W bought by Louisiana-based company

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Louisiana company purchased K&W Cafeteria on Thursday, the Triad Business Journal reports. K&W, a Winston-Salem-based company that has been family-owned for 85 years, was bought by Piccadilly Restaurants. Piccadilly expects to keep all of K&W’s locations open, including the five in the Triad. On Monday, the Allred Family formerly owned […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
country1037fm.com

Earthquake in Troutman, North Carolina

North Carolina has been hit with the third earthquake in less than two weeks. This one, pretty close. It happened Wednesday morning in Troutman. Did you feel it?. Now chances are you did not feel this one. The Iredell County earthquake registered just 1.8 on the Richter Scale. According to the United States Geology Survey, you most like will not feel an earthquake below a 3.
TROUTMAN, NC
#Housing Prices#Mortgage#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Ne High Museum Of Art#Linus Housing Market#Mls Report#Last Updated#Watauga
focusnewspaper.com

Airport Comes to Hickory

The initial cost was $200,000, quite a sum for 1938. Twenty years earlier, some in Hickory had begun to dream of an airport for the city, placed on the northwestern edge, perched atop the hills overlooking the Catawba River. In those days flight was a novelty. Few people had even seen an airplane up close, much less ridden in one, so the dream had to wait.
HICKORY, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says

TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
TROUTMAN, NC
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes Troutman, Just 20 Miles North of Charlotte

Early this morning at about 6 am, an earthquake rattled the small Lake Norman town of Troutman, about 20 miles north of Charlotte. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 35.684°N 80.858°W, a magnitude of 1.8 and a remarkably shallow depth of just 0.1 km.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Second Deer in North Carolina Tests Positive for CWD

RALEIGH, NC (August 18, 2022) – A second deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say the deer was tested as part of ongoing CWD surveillance efforts cooperating with farmers that have active depredation permits. The deer came from a farm less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was harvested in Yadkin County in December 2021.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31

Yadkin County, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported a second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Water Main Break on Blairmont Drive in Boone

Thursday August 18 8:28am – There has been a water main break on Blairmont Drive in Boone. Water will be off for 6-8 hours to the following areas: Blairmont Drive, Southview Drive and Palmer Drive according to the Town of Boone. For more information, please contact Public Utilities at...
BOONE, NC

