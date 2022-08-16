Read full article on original website
Carl Hebenstreit, TV pioneer in Hawaii who delighted under the stage name ‘Kini Popo,’ dies at 93
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The name Carl Hebenstreit may not ring a bell. But on the all-time list of Hawaii’s television personalities, you’ll find his name at the top. Hebenstreit died on Aug. 2 at 93. his ex-wife Johnny Fribie recalled the early days of his career. “And he...
Mystery and magic are coming to Waikiki -- and it's all for a good cause
You’ll have a good excuse for snapping photos of your food at this Hawaii udon spot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular Japanese udon spot in Hawaii is considered one of the most photogenic eateries in the U.S. and Canada. According to a recent Yelp ranking, Marugame Udon is the third most photo-worthy restaurants, according to a recent Yelp ranking. Known for its assortment of udon, the...
Hawaii remembers Kini Popo, a TV icon in the islands
What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
It’s hard enough to hike Koko Crater stairs once. Imagine making 37 trips — in a row
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nicolas Escobar enjoys the great outdoors. When the 30-year-old isn’t working at Tikis Grill & Bar, chances are he’s putting his body to the test. “I love competition. I ran in college. I’ve always been inclined to get into it with other people,” he said....
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Paani
Maui man’s love for cars fuels an important mission: Helping kids battling cancer
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui man who loves cars is on a mission to help families fighting cancer by easing their financial burdens. “The whole reason for it is getting the whole car community together, to come together for a good cause,” Brandon Harima said. The Endless Summer Cruise...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, August 19, 2022
Trade winds are steady for now but will be slowing down next week. Trade winds will trend up and then right back down next week as a front passes to our north. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 18, 2022. Updated: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:14 AM...
Hawaii News Now -Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, August 19, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now- Weather - Jen. Updated: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM HST. |. Trade winds will...
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 19, 2022)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, August 19, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Mystery and magic are coming to Wakiki -- and it's all for a good cause. Updated: 3 hours...
Experts: Early COVID testing in Hawaii was 'extremely lucrative' for government contractors
Wildlife officials relocate monk seal born at Kaimana Beach for its safety
New 'best airlines' report to help consumers book their next getaway
This Maui man on a mission to help families fighting cancer by easing their financial burdens
HNN News Brief (Aug. 18, 2022)
Forecast: Stronger winds building for the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A drier than normal trade wind pattern will return Thursday night and hold through the weekend, with moderate to locally breezy conditions prevailing. Showers will continue to favor windward areas Thursday morning, with spotty shower for some leeward and interior locales Thursday afternoon. Lingering instability over the Big Island could allow for the development of a thunderstorm or two Thursday afternoon as well. A disturbance will bring some deeper moisture and an increase in trade wind showers during the first half of next week, while the trades gradually ease into the light to moderate range.
Business News: Recent graduates found jobs
‘It doesn’t feel safe’: Flurry of violent crimes leave Maui residents reeling
Study: Out-of-state buyers aren’t the only ones to blame for Hawaii’s hot housing market
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s median home price is well above $1 million. Out-of-state buyers have been long blamed for driving up the cost, but a recent study shows they aren’t the only ones at fault. Grassroot Institute of Hawaii, which conducted the study, said government regulations also play...
