Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
Evansville Housing Authority hosting Community Resource Fair
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Housing Authority is having its second annual Community Resource Fair Thursday. That’s from 10 to 2 p.m. at the Kissel Community Center at 413 Southeast Second Street. There will be several exhibitors there to provide resources to residents. These include the following:. CenterPoint...
Vanderburgh County Commissioners propose pay hikes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The second of two county budget hearings for 2023 wrapped up in Vanderburgh County, with one group of county workers seeking a significant pay raise. This follows the theme of the two-day hearings, where several county departments expressed concerns over low wages and staffing shortages, including Vanderburgh County Commissioners. “Almost all […]
wevv.com
Volunteers needed for Patoka Lake cleanup
As the summer season winds down, it will soon be time for a post-summer cleanup at Patoka Lake. The Patoka Lake Watershed Steering Committee's annual cleanup day is Saturday, September 24 at 8:00 am. Anyone of any age group who shows up to help will be given an area to...
warricknews.com
Warrick County schools plan for new year
On Wednesday, August 10 students in Warrick County returned to school to begin the 2022-2023 school year. With another year comes several changes, as well as the beginning of construction on the new Warrick Pathways and Career Center in Boonville, which is planned to be open for next school year. Warrick County School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Todd Lambert discussed the changes that are taking place around the county’s schools ahead of this year in a recent interview.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$100M sewer upgrades could cost customers in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A sewer rate increase could be coming soon to Regional Water Resource Agency customers in Daviess County. Joe Schepers of RWRA says the increase could help cover costs of upgrading their two water treatment plants. The upgrades are required as part of a Kentucky Division of Water order since their two […]
wevv.com
Deaconess 'Mamapalooza' registration now open
Registration is now open for Deaconess Women's Hospital's "Mamapalooza" happening next month. It's a day for all the moms and soon-to-be-moms to enjoy a day out and take a break from the stress of everyday life. The Women's Hospital says attendees can enjoy drinks, food trucks, shopping vendors, and giveaways.
Southern Indiana Foodpreneurs Will Revitalize Evansville’s Tepe Park Neighborhood
A shared commercial kitchen and garden will help to reduce food insecurity in one of Evansville's underserved neighborhoods. The simple definition of a Foodpreneur is, "Someone who starts their own business in the food or culinary industry." For people that are not in the culinary industry, it is a buzzword that grabs our attention. I know that there are so many talented people in Evansville that could be amazing chefs, but starting your own restaurant from scratch is not cheap. Sharing commercial kitchen space with fellow Foodpreneurs is a smart way to perfect recipes and share them with the community.
wevv.com
Peoples Bank opening 'micro branch' on Evansville's west side
Plans are in the works for a micro bank on the west side of Evansville, Indiana. On Friday, officials with Peoples Bank announced plans to construct a new "micro branch" on Evansville's west side. The new micro branch will be located at 4502 W. Lloyd Expressway, in a lot across...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Hanson Elementary School building delayed again
HANSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The new building for Hanson Elementary School has had its completion date pushed back once again. A spokesperson with the Hopkins County School System says the new completion date is now scheduled for mid-February. Officials with the construction company say the reason for the delay is labor issues and rainy weather. Currently, the […]
14news.com
Organizers expect higher turnout this year for 47th annual Frog Follies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Frog Follies Auto Show is right around the corner. The event will showcase pre-1949 street rods. Organizers estimate that close to 3,000 street rods will be at this year’s event. The previous year had a low turnout due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they hope to see attendance go back to normal this year.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Five Dubois County farms recognized for longevity
Longstanding Dubois County farms were among the 106 recognized for their longevity with Hoosier Homestead awards for being in operation for 100 years or more. “Recognizing and engaging Indiana’s historic farming families with Hoosier Homestead awards at the Indiana State Fair is an honor for me each year,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who is Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “The hard work, consistency and longstanding values within these families is inspirational. These families and their farms are securing a strong future for many generations to come.”
“Litterbox” rumor addressed at Hopkins County Schools
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Hopkins County Schools are addressing a trending social media post they say is not true. A woman on Facebook claims some students at the schools are identifying themselves as animals, with one student going as far to ask for a litterbox in the restrooms. The woman is apparently upset because […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wevv.com
Henderson County Schools seeking to help disabled young people
Henderson County Schools are using the CHILD FIND System to find anyone from birth all the way up to 21, who has a disability and may need special education services. District leaders say they are looking for children or youth not in school or those who are in school, including private or home schools, but still need special services.
wevv.com
$350M solar farm proposed in Saline County
ELDORADO, IL (WSIL) -- One of the biggest solar projects in the state could be coming to southern Illinois. The project would cover almost 3,000 acres north of Eldorado and bring millions of dollars to Saline County. "Are you guys going to raise our property taxes for that first year...
wevv.com
EVSC parent speaks out about bus transportation
Brittany Dean is a parent of 2, her kids attend North High School in Evansville, IN. Weeks before the first day of school Dean said she signed them up to receive transportation. "They approved me over the phone," said Dean. "I went down to EVSC 2 days before they were...
14news.com
Owensboro family runs animal rehabilitation center
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro family has spent the last 12 years helping orphaned or injured animals before releasing them back into the wild, but some people believe they should just leave the animals alone. There’s something wild going on at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro. It’s all because...
WTHI
New family dining restaurant set to open in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vincennes will soon have a new place to grab some food. American Table Family Dining is moving into the old Quickies building on Willow Street. That's right next to Goodwill. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio and drive-thru. The restaurant will also offer...
wevv.com
Owensboro's Blue Bridge closing to traffic Saturday
In Owensboro, Kentucky, the Glover Cary bridge, also known as the Blue Bridge, will be closed to drivers on Saturday. Officials with the city say it's part of the annual Bridge Day event, which returns on Saturday as part of the Owensboro Hydrofair weekend activities. The Glover Cary “Blue Bridge”...
wevv.com
Owensboro Symphony to play free outdoor concert
The Owensboro Symphony is et to perform for the Concert on the Lawn scheduled for August 27, 2022 on the front lawn of Kentucky Wesleyan College. The concert which begins at 7:00 p.m. The community is invited out to the free family-friendly event. All you need to bring is chairs...
wevv.com
Wesselman Woods set to reopen after early August storms
A popular nature reserve in Evansville, Indiana, will be back open to the public soon following a lengthy closure caused by storm damage. Officials at Wesselman Woods tell 44News they'll be welcoming the public back on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The preserve had been closed since heavy winds and rain swept...
Comments / 0