Kirk Herbstreit's son Zak, loses his black stripe at Ohio State
It’s not a time-honored tradition, but one that was brought to Ohio State by former head coach Urban Meyer. As a Buckeye newcomer earns his way by showing the abilities, work ethic, and culture of what it means to wear the scarlet and gray, he has his black stripe removed to reveal the scarlet one down the middle of the helmet.
NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos
Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
Ex-Florida Coach Dan Mullen Officially Lands New Job
Former Florida football head coach Dan Mullen has located a new opportunity. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Mullen will trade his headset for a clip mic to join ESPN as a studio analyst. Mullen has worked with ESPN in the past, including during last season's National Championship Game coverage....
Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday
Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
Charlie Jones explains decision to leave Iowa via transfer to Purdue
Charlie Jones – a former wide receiver at Iowa – made a huge decision this offseason. He decided to transfer and spend his senior year at Purdue. Jones played a vital part in the Hawkeyes’ offense last year catching 21 passes for 323 yards and 3 touchdowns, but Jones admitted that it wasn’t enough to keep him around for his senior season and went into more detail as to why he left (Via GoldandBlack.com):
Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre Daughter News
The athletic gene in the Favre family is strong. Brett's daughter, Breleigh, is heading to the SEC. Breleigh is a 6-foot-2 college volleyball player. She originally played for Southern Miss. Now she's heading to Baton Rouge to play for the LSU Tigers. “We are excited to add Breleigh to our...
The Saints Are Reportedly Bringing Back A Familiar Face
The Saints are reportedly bringing back a former member of the offensive line. On Wednesday, New Orleans claimed tackle Derrick Kelly off waivers after spending 2019-2021 with the team. The 6-5, 320-pound OL out of Florida State was originally signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent three years...
Brother of NFL Star Accused Of Killing Youth Football Coach Over Game
Police in Texas say that Yaqub Talib — the brother of ex-NFL star Aqib Talib — turned himself in on Monday.
Ohio high school football team scores walk-off TD on thrilling 72-yard trick play
High school football is back! One Ohio team opened 2022 with what’s likely to be its most thrilling win of the year. The Westerville Central Warhawks played crosstown rivals the Westerville North Warriors on Friday night. North led 20-17 with 5.1 seconds remaining. Central, though, pulled off an incredible ending.
One school pushing to flip LSU 4-star DB commit Ryan Yaites
Scott Frost says Donovan Raiola is generating '15 to 20 vomits' every practice from Nebraska's o-line
Scott Frost needs a strong showing from Nebraska in 2022. A key piece of how the season will turn out is the performance of the offensive line, a unit that was very underwhelming throughout 2021. To fix the issue, Frost brought in Donovan Raiola from the NFL ranks to work...
Nebraska coach Scott Frost says offensive linemen vomit 15-20 times each practice
Nebraska coach Scott Frost describes new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola's methods as inducing "probably 15-20 vomits every day."
Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, discusses sellout streak with 2022 season approaching
Trev Alberts, Nebraska’s athletic director, expects the Cornhuskers to continue its sellout streak during the 2022 season. The current sellout streak stands at 382 consecutive games. Nebraska’s first game of the season will be a neutral site game against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. Since the season opener will not be held in Lincoln, the Cornhuskers will have to wait until Sept. 3 to see if the sellout streak continues.
Ohio State WR, 4-star freshman, becomes latest to shed black stripe
An Ohio State wide receiver has got in on the action with stripe shedding season hitting fall camp. The latest player to shed his black stripe is Kaleb Brown, a 4-star receiver via the 2022 recruiting class. Brown has quickly impressed, shedding his stripe despite enrolling with the program in June.
Keon Keeley, 5-star 2023 edge, planning visit to B1G team after decommitting from Notre Dame
Keon Keeley is back on the market and a Big Ten team is in the mix for the elite edge rusher. Keeley, rated 5-stars and the No. 7 overall recruit in 2023 on the 247Sports composite rankings, backed off his pledge to Notre Dame on Wednesday evening. Turns out he’ll be seeing the Irish soon, though.
B1G target, 5-star EDGE, reopens recruitment
So you’re saying there’s a chance? An Ohio State and Michigan EDGE target announced that he will be reopening his recruitment from his Twitter account. Keon Keeley out of Berkely Prep in Tampa, Florida has decommitted from Notre Dame. He is a 5-star EDGE from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. Multiple B1G schools have interest in him as Ohio State, Michigan, and Rutgers have all offered him.
BTN analyst Joshua Perry provides key takeaways from bus stop at Michigan
Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry spoke about the key takeaways from what he saw at Michigan’s practice. Perry went along for the BTN practice tour and visited Michigan. He was impressed with what he saw during Michigan’s practice. He talked about the quarterback battle between Cade McNamara...
Rahmir Johnson, Nebraska RB, provides unique name for versatile role with Huskers
Rahmir Johnson will be handling a different role for Nebraska this season. He’ll be taking on the role of a position he has dubbed the ‘wide back’. That’s what he’s calling it per The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman. Johnson will be used as a RB/slot...
Brock Glenn, Ohio State 4-star QB commit, shows off arm with impressive TD throw on the run
Brock Glenn has started his last season of high school football at Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tennessee. Friday night, he showed why he appears to have a bright future in Columbus. On Twitter, Sports Zone TV shared an impressive highlight from Glenn. The Ohio State commit was on the...
11 B1G stars land on joint preseason All-America list compiled by CBS, 247 Sports
We are officially 10 days away from the start of college football. That also means we get to catch a glimpse of the 2022 CBS Sports/247Sports Preseason All-America Team. As usual, the B1G is well represented with 11 selections. First-Team Offense. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio...
