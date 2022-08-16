ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

The Spun

NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos

Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Ex-Florida Coach Dan Mullen Officially Lands New Job

Former Florida football head coach Dan Mullen has located a new opportunity. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Mullen will trade his headset for a clip mic to join ESPN as a studio analyst. Mullen has worked with ESPN in the past, including during last season's National Championship Game coverage....
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday

Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Charlie Jones explains decision to leave Iowa via transfer to Purdue

Charlie Jones – a former wide receiver at Iowa – made a huge decision this offseason. He decided to transfer and spend his senior year at Purdue. Jones played a vital part in the Hawkeyes’ offense last year catching 21 passes for 323 yards and 3 touchdowns, but Jones admitted that it wasn’t enough to keep him around for his senior season and went into more detail as to why he left (Via GoldandBlack.com):
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre Daughter News

The athletic gene in the Favre family is strong. Brett's daughter, Breleigh, is heading to the SEC. Breleigh is a 6-foot-2 college volleyball player. She originally played for Southern Miss. Now she's heading to Baton Rouge to play for the LSU Tigers. “We are excited to add Breleigh to our...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

The Saints Are Reportedly Bringing Back A Familiar Face

The Saints are reportedly bringing back a former member of the offensive line. On Wednesday, New Orleans claimed tackle Derrick Kelly off waivers after spending 2019-2021 with the team. The 6-5, 320-pound OL out of Florida State was originally signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent three years...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
saturdaytradition.com

Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, discusses sellout streak with 2022 season approaching

Trev Alberts, Nebraska’s athletic director, expects the Cornhuskers to continue its sellout streak during the 2022 season. The current sellout streak stands at 382 consecutive games. Nebraska’s first game of the season will be a neutral site game against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. Since the season opener will not be held in Lincoln, the Cornhuskers will have to wait until Sept. 3 to see if the sellout streak continues.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State WR, 4-star freshman, becomes latest to shed black stripe

An Ohio State wide receiver has got in on the action with stripe shedding season hitting fall camp. The latest player to shed his black stripe is Kaleb Brown, a 4-star receiver via the 2022 recruiting class. Brown has quickly impressed, shedding his stripe despite enrolling with the program in June.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

B1G target, 5-star EDGE, reopens recruitment

So you’re saying there’s a chance? An Ohio State and Michigan EDGE target announced that he will be reopening his recruitment from his Twitter account. Keon Keeley out of Berkely Prep in Tampa, Florida has decommitted from Notre Dame. He is a 5-star EDGE from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. Multiple B1G schools have interest in him as Ohio State, Michigan, and Rutgers have all offered him.
TAMPA, FL
saturdaytradition.com

BTN analyst Joshua Perry provides key takeaways from bus stop at Michigan

Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry spoke about the key takeaways from what he saw at Michigan’s practice. Perry went along for the BTN practice tour and visited Michigan. He was impressed with what he saw during Michigan’s practice. He talked about the quarterback battle between Cade McNamara...
ANN ARBOR, MI

