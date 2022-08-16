Read full article on original website
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
DoorDash Customer Received Drugs Inside Chipotle BagBriana BelcherColumbus, OH
How These Threatening Letters Terrorized A Small TownJeffery MacCircleville, OH
If I had to predict right now…
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
Football: Johnson gels with new defensive coaches, says retirement ‘way away’
Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson speaks with the media at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center Tuesday. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer. Entering his 27th year as a college coach, including his ninth at Ohio State, Larry Johnson is the one returner among the Buckeyes defensive staff.
Lima News
Dr. Jessica Johnson: Stroud shows his maturity with comments
These profound words of insight were shared by Ohio State quarterback and Heisman frontrunner C.J. Stroud during his Big Ten Media Days interview with FOX Sports college football analyst R.J. Young. Stroud stated that he received this advice from his father and would pass it along to younger athletes who...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State in-state commits, targets kick off prep seasons
Three weeks from tomorrow, Ohio State kicks off with Notre Dame coming to town. As a result, it’s a little bit of a slow period when it comes to recruiting. With the Buckeyes in the middle of preseason camp and with recruits themselves starting their own respective seasons, recruiting takes a back seat to prepping for the actual season.
WNDU
Patterson suffers foot sprain; questionable for Ohio State game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Lineman and offensive captain Jarrett Patterson suffered a foot sprain during practice on Monday and is officially listed as questionable for the season opener at Ohio State. Head Coach Marcus Freeman says they’ll rest him for ten days before getting him back on the field....
offtackleempire.com
Have Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines Finally Overtaken The Ohio State Buckeyes in Football?
Yes, we do in fact have to ask that question, even as an academic exercise. But before we get to that, let’s talk about what the hell is going on in Warde Manuel’s athletic department!. Between Tom Brandstater literally saying Robert Anderson’s victims were making it up, Juwan...
Down 3 with 5.1 seconds left, 72 yards to go, Westerville Central says, 'No problem'
A miraculous hook and lateral in the waning seconds sends Westerville Central (Ohio) past rival Westerville North
Ohio State Athletic Director's Message For Notre Dame Going Viral
The Ohio State Buckeyes are just over two weeks away from opening up their 2022 college football season against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Given that Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith is a Notre Dame alum, he might be feeling a little conflicted. But while speaking to the media...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio high school football team scores walk-off TD on thrilling 72-yard trick play
High school football is back! One Ohio team opened 2022 with what’s likely to be its most thrilling win of the year. The Westerville Central Warhawks played crosstown rivals the Westerville North Warriors on Friday night. North led 20-17 with 5.1 seconds remaining. Central, though, pulled off an incredible ending.
Scores, highlights from Week 1 of high school football
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is back! Week one of the 2022 season is finally here and Football Friday Nite returns for its 31st season on NBC4. Week 1 games on NBC4 Hartley at Big Walnut Hayes at Buckeye Valley Westerville North at Westerville Central Olentangy vs. Westerville South Harvest Prep at […]
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season kicks off this week and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Olentangy Berlin for their matchup against Hilliard Bradley. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
cwcolumbus.com
OSU Wexner announces new inpatient rehabilitation hospital to be built in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has announced it is partnering with Kindred Rehabilitation Services (KRS) to build and operate a new adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital. The new hospital will have 80 beds, replacing the 60-bed Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital. The facility will be adjacent...
Shooting breaks out at high school football game in Groveport
GROVEPORT — Friday night, a high school football stadium was forced to evacuate after gunshots were fired at Groveport Madison High School. Our news partners at WBNS in Columbus report that two people have been detained in connection to the shooting. >>14-year-old boy identified as victim killed in Dayton...
18-year-old charged after shooting during football game in Groveport
An earlier report on this shooting can be seen in the video player above. GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man was charged following a shooting at Groveport Madison High School during a football game Friday night. At around 9:07 p.m., Groveport police officers responded to a shooting outside the football stadium during a game […]
614now.com
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
columbusfreepress.com
Is 988 a joke in this town and Ohio?
Mental health, suicides and addiction were serious problems before the pandemic, and the fallout threw gas on a raging fire. Thankfully, the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS), with help from the federal government, rolled out ‘988’ back in July, a nationwide suicide and crisis lifeline. Ohioans in all 88 counties can now call or text 988 for free 24/7 crisis support.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Wrong-way crash leaves one man in serious condition
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol are investigating a wrong-way crash that caused the closure of route 33 in Hocking County yesterday evening. Reports say 74-year-old Arthur William Harris of Columbus was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of route 33 around 11:42 p.m. when his 2016 Ford F-150 collided with another oncoming pickup truck.
WSAZ
Hocking County accident under investigation
ATHENS, OH. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Thursday in Hocking County. It happened on US 33 near SR-374 just after 11:30 p.m. on August 18. Troopers said Arthur William Harris, 74, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving eastbound when he struck a truck...
tvnewscheck.com
Funny Promo Welcomes Meteorologist Back To WSYX-WTTE
A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for his “Forrrrecast” as well as his enthusiastic personality, Phil Kelly is making a return to WSYX/ABC 6 and WTTE/FOX 28 starting August 22, 2022. A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for...
