247Sports

If I had to predict right now…

The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lima News

Dr. Jessica Johnson: Stroud shows his maturity with comments

These profound words of insight were shared by Ohio State quarterback and Heisman frontrunner C.J. Stroud during his Big Ten Media Days interview with FOX Sports college football analyst R.J. Young. Stroud stated that he received this advice from his father and would pass it along to younger athletes who...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State in-state commits, targets kick off prep seasons

Three weeks from tomorrow, Ohio State kicks off with Notre Dame coming to town. As a result, it’s a little bit of a slow period when it comes to recruiting. With the Buckeyes in the middle of preseason camp and with recruits themselves starting their own respective seasons, recruiting takes a back seat to prepping for the actual season.
COLUMBUS, OH
WNDU

Patterson suffers foot sprain; questionable for Ohio State game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Lineman and offensive captain Jarrett Patterson suffered a foot sprain during practice on Monday and is officially listed as questionable for the season opener at Ohio State. Head Coach Marcus Freeman says they’ll rest him for ten days before getting him back on the field....
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Scores, highlights from Week 1 of high school football

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is back! Week one of the 2022 season is finally here and Football Friday Nite returns for its 31st season on NBC4. Week 1 games on NBC4 Hartley at Big Walnut Hayes at Buckeye Valley Westerville North at Westerville Central Olentangy vs. Westerville South Harvest Prep at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season kicks off this week and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Olentangy Berlin for their matchup against Hilliard Bradley. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
COLUMBUS, OH
COLUMBUS, OH

