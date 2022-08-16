ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

Related
businessnorth.com

Duluth announces four more projects funded through Love Your Block

$1,500 - Lincoln Park Resource Center, Charles Obije. Project: Installation of a mural alongside a food and book little library at community garden site on W 3rd Street. $1,000 – Central Hillside resident, Rachael Kilgour. Project: Trash and abandoned waste clean-up in neighborhood surrounding Cascade Park followed by picnic...
DULUTH, MN
businessnorth.com

Spectrum donates $50,000 to Community Action Duluth

Spectrum today announced Community Action Duluth has received $50,000 through Spectrum Community Center Assist, the company’s five-year, $30 million philanthropic initiative to revitalize local community centers and invest in job training programs in rural and urban underserved communities. Spectrum will kick off the partnership on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.,...
DULUTH, MN
businessnorth.com

Local groups partner to renovate blighted Duluth Medical District property

One Roof Community Housing recently closed on the sale of the blighted Duluth apartment building at 621-633 E. Fourth St. to Portland Land Co., LLC. Portland Land’s principal is Mike Schraepfer, president of Heirloom Property Management, a local development company that manages 600 housing units. Superior Choice Credit Union...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Tiny homes coming to Duluth’s Hillside

On a small lot on Duluth’s hillside, a few pipes sticking out of the ground are early indicators of development to come. The site on 6th Ave. E is the first of several tiny homes that Simply Tiny Development is building in Duluth. The CEO of the Colorado-based company...
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Duluth, MN
perfectduluthday.com

DuluthiLeaks: Pastoret Terrace Rebid Request for Proposals

The Duluth Economic Development Authority has put out its third request for proposals to redevelop the Pastoret Terrace, a building that has been condemned since 2010. Though previous redevelopment proposals were deemed unsatisfactory and the threat of a wrecking ball has long loomed, the building will continue to stand … at least in the short term.
DULUTH, MN
businessnorth.com

DECC fights loneliness for individuals, businesses

Getting together isn’t just nice. Research shows that interpersonal connection fights loneliness, an epidemic (https://evidencebasedliving.human.cornell.edu/2022/05/16/the-epidemic-of-loneliness-and-what-we-can-do-about-it/) that impacts health, personal lives and work outcomes. That is why the DECC is making it easier to gather for work and personal events with this Duluth-y Deal. New bookings of events in November...
DULUTH, MN
perfectduluthday.com

Northland Larder serving up cured meats on Duluth’s waterfront

New among Duluth’s food trucks and trailers this summer is Northland Larder. The “immobile mobile food trailer” is parked near the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center between the Vista Fleet and the pedestrian bridge that crosses the Minnesota Slip into Canal Park. It features a shaded dining area, synthetic turf and Loll furniture.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#The Decc Arena#The Clean Safe Team
cbs3duluth.com

Local activists share what they want in next police chief

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The process of hiring Duluth’s next police chief is underway, and many in the community have concerns about who will take on that role. In a letter to the city, some local activists made sure their voices are heard. Henry Banks, Portia Johnson...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Meadowlands, Cloquet, Hayward

Meadowlands, MN- The Central St. Louis County Fair starts Friday, August 19. Events kick off Friday with fireworks and live music, followed by a 5K, scavenger hunt, petting zoo, and more music on Saturday. Sunday has a parade at 11:30 a.m. followed by an enhanced car show and a coin dig for the kids. The fair is hosting a new pie-eating contest at 3:30 before the prize drawing of 125 prizes. The town of 600 expects nearly 1,000 people over the three days.
CLOQUET, MN
businessnorth.com

APEX announces Rachel Johnson as president and chief executive officer

The Area Partnership for Economic Expansion (APEX), the private sector-led business development engine for Northeast Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin, announced today that Rachel Johnson has been appointed as the organization’s new president and CEO. Johnson will lead the organization in executing its strategic mission to leverage private sector resources to drive investment throughout the APEX region.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Minnesota Reformer

Nurses vote to authorize strike at 15 hospitals in Twin Cities, Duluth

Union nurses at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth area voted to authorize a strike on Monday, escalating pressure on hospital executives as the two sides remain far apart on staffing levels and wages. The strike authorization, which required a two-thirds vote, allows the Minnesota Nurses Association to call some 15,000 nurses away […] The post Nurses vote to authorize strike at 15 hospitals in Twin Cities, Duluth appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
DULUTH, MN
businessnorth.com

Ad Advance named to 5000 List

Ad Advance, a digital ad agency in downtown Duluth, ranks among the top 10% on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List that spotlights the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. Ranking at #500 of 5,000 businesses, Ad Advance is the only Duluth business to make the list in 2022, the company said.
DULUTH, MN
mprnews.org

Many Minnesota schools grapple with staff shortages

The school year is just around the corner, but school districts across the state are still trying to fill open jobs. John Magas, superintendent of Duluth Public Schools, spoke with Cathy Wurzer about how they are working to staff up the district’s schools. The following transcript has been edited...
DULUTH, MN
KELOLAND TV

Minnesota nurses authorize strike against 7 health systems

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against seven health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, union officials say. The vote Monday gave nurse negotiators the ability to call a strike, with a 10-day notice to employers. The union represents...
DULUTH, MN
B105

WDIO-TV in Duluth Captures Cool Time-Lapse Video of Morning Storm

It's been a wet and stormy week across the Northland and as everyone hopes our hot summer days aren't completely over, the storms do provide some incredible visuals. One such visual was captured by our media partners at WDIO-TV. As storms rolled into the Twin Ports near sunrise Thursday morning, their Tower Cam was there to catch it all.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy