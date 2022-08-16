Read full article on original website
Duluth announces four more projects funded through Love Your Block
$1,500 - Lincoln Park Resource Center, Charles Obije. Project: Installation of a mural alongside a food and book little library at community garden site on W 3rd Street. $1,000 – Central Hillside resident, Rachael Kilgour. Project: Trash and abandoned waste clean-up in neighborhood surrounding Cascade Park followed by picnic...
Spectrum donates $50,000 to Community Action Duluth
Spectrum today announced Community Action Duluth has received $50,000 through Spectrum Community Center Assist, the company’s five-year, $30 million philanthropic initiative to revitalize local community centers and invest in job training programs in rural and urban underserved communities. Spectrum will kick off the partnership on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.,...
Local groups partner to renovate blighted Duluth Medical District property
One Roof Community Housing recently closed on the sale of the blighted Duluth apartment building at 621-633 E. Fourth St. to Portland Land Co., LLC. Portland Land’s principal is Mike Schraepfer, president of Heirloom Property Management, a local development company that manages 600 housing units. Superior Choice Credit Union...
Tiny homes coming to Duluth’s Hillside
On a small lot on Duluth’s hillside, a few pipes sticking out of the ground are early indicators of development to come. The site on 6th Ave. E is the first of several tiny homes that Simply Tiny Development is building in Duluth. The CEO of the Colorado-based company...
DuluthiLeaks: Pastoret Terrace Rebid Request for Proposals
The Duluth Economic Development Authority has put out its third request for proposals to redevelop the Pastoret Terrace, a building that has been condemned since 2010. Though previous redevelopment proposals were deemed unsatisfactory and the threat of a wrecking ball has long loomed, the building will continue to stand … at least in the short term.
Inside The Abandoned Building In Lake Superior Near Duluth’s Lakewalk
Duluth has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it the...
DECC fights loneliness for individuals, businesses
Getting together isn’t just nice. Research shows that interpersonal connection fights loneliness, an epidemic (https://evidencebasedliving.human.cornell.edu/2022/05/16/the-epidemic-of-loneliness-and-what-we-can-do-about-it/) that impacts health, personal lives and work outcomes. That is why the DECC is making it easier to gather for work and personal events with this Duluth-y Deal. New bookings of events in November...
Northland Larder serving up cured meats on Duluth’s waterfront
New among Duluth’s food trucks and trailers this summer is Northland Larder. The “immobile mobile food trailer” is parked near the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center between the Vista Fleet and the pedestrian bridge that crosses the Minnesota Slip into Canal Park. It features a shaded dining area, synthetic turf and Loll furniture.
Local activists share what they want in next police chief
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The process of hiring Duluth’s next police chief is underway, and many in the community have concerns about who will take on that role. In a letter to the city, some local activists made sure their voices are heard. Henry Banks, Portia Johnson...
City by City: Meadowlands, Cloquet, Hayward
Meadowlands, MN- The Central St. Louis County Fair starts Friday, August 19. Events kick off Friday with fireworks and live music, followed by a 5K, scavenger hunt, petting zoo, and more music on Saturday. Sunday has a parade at 11:30 a.m. followed by an enhanced car show and a coin dig for the kids. The fair is hosting a new pie-eating contest at 3:30 before the prize drawing of 125 prizes. The town of 600 expects nearly 1,000 people over the three days.
APEX announces Rachel Johnson as president and chief executive officer
The Area Partnership for Economic Expansion (APEX), the private sector-led business development engine for Northeast Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin, announced today that Rachel Johnson has been appointed as the organization’s new president and CEO. Johnson will lead the organization in executing its strategic mission to leverage private sector resources to drive investment throughout the APEX region.
Free Beaver Bay Concert Announced After Controversial Cancellation of Shenandoah
Last week, country music lovers in the Northland were disappointed to learn the 'Rock The Docks' concert, scheduled for August 20 in Two Harbors, had been cancelled. The show was to be headlined by Shenandoah, a group who any lover of 90's country music knows well. In their August 11...
Nurses vote to authorize strike at 15 hospitals in Twin Cities, Duluth
Union nurses at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth area voted to authorize a strike on Monday, escalating pressure on hospital executives as the two sides remain far apart on staffing levels and wages. The strike authorization, which required a two-thirds vote, allows the Minnesota Nurses Association to call some 15,000 nurses away […] The post Nurses vote to authorize strike at 15 hospitals in Twin Cities, Duluth appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Ad Advance named to 5000 List
Ad Advance, a digital ad agency in downtown Duluth, ranks among the top 10% on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List that spotlights the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. Ranking at #500 of 5,000 businesses, Ad Advance is the only Duluth business to make the list in 2022, the company said.
Minnesota Business Offers ‘Forest Bathing’ For Anyone Over 12
When I came across an advertisement for 'Forest Bathing', my first thoughts were, “Really. That's a thing? Do you do that alone or with a group? Is that even legal?”. I've done plenty of camping in Minnesota. And I've cleaned up in lakes, streams, rivers, and ponds. But I've never bathed in a forest.
Highway 33 In Cloquet To Get A Fresh New Look With MNDOT Long-Range Plans
One of the main arterial roadways in Cloquet might look a whole lot different in the future. And as local and state agencies take a look at the future of Highway 33, they want your input and feedback. The Arrowhead Regional Development Commission (ARDC) and the Minnesota Department of Transportation...
Many Minnesota schools grapple with staff shortages
The school year is just around the corner, but school districts across the state are still trying to fill open jobs. John Magas, superintendent of Duluth Public Schools, spoke with Cathy Wurzer about how they are working to staff up the district’s schools. The following transcript has been edited...
Minnesota nurses authorize strike against 7 health systems
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against seven health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, union officials say. The vote Monday gave nurse negotiators the ability to call a strike, with a 10-day notice to employers. The union represents...
Duluth’s 148th Fighter Wing “Knocks It Out Of The Park” In Mission Overseas
Duluth's 148th Fighter Wing was recognized recently for their exceptional work overseas. The Director of the Air National Guard posted the accolades on social media, highlighting what our local airmen accomplished in a deployment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Middle East. The 148th Fighter wing deployed their...
WDIO-TV in Duluth Captures Cool Time-Lapse Video of Morning Storm
It's been a wet and stormy week across the Northland and as everyone hopes our hot summer days aren't completely over, the storms do provide some incredible visuals. One such visual was captured by our media partners at WDIO-TV. As storms rolled into the Twin Ports near sunrise Thursday morning, their Tower Cam was there to catch it all.
