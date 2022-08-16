Everyone knows that losing USC and UCLA was going to have a huge impact on the Pac-12 media deal. Now, there is a numerical value to it per Stewart Mandel of The Athletic. A report was presented by the UC Board of Regents on Tuesday detailing the impact that the departure is going to have on the deal. The new deal was estimated at $500 million per year, and will now be estimated at $350 million per year. UCLA is losing $10 million a year alone.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO