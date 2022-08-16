Read full article on original website
Related
Lou Holtz Speech Is Going Viral: College Football World Reacts
With the college football season almost here, Notre Dame had legendary coach Lou Holtz visit the school this week to speak with this year's team. Holtz, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008, talked about dealing with criticism. The main message behind Holtz's speech was...
247Sports
College football recruiting: Top 15 prospects in Iowa for 2023 class
The 2023 recruiting cycle is in full swing as some of the top players around the country are revealing their college plans. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of Iowa. Iowa is home to one five-star prospect and three...
NFL・
saturdaytradition.com
Charlie Jones explains decision to leave Iowa via transfer to Purdue
Charlie Jones – a former wide receiver at Iowa – made a huge decision this offseason. He decided to transfer and spend his senior year at Purdue. Jones played a vital part in the Hawkeyes’ offense last year catching 21 passes for 323 yards and 3 touchdowns, but Jones admitted that it wasn’t enough to keep him around for his senior season and went into more detail as to why he left (Via GoldandBlack.com):
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost names Nebraska's starting QB for season opener
Scott Frost has named Nebraska’s starting quarterback for 2022. Casey Thompson is QB1 for the Huskers entering the Week 0 game against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. Forst shared the news Thursday on Huskers Radio, per Evan Bland of The Omaha World-Herald:. Thompson, a Texas transfer, was competing with Chubba...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh provides update on 'tight' QB battle for Michigan
Jim Harbaugh took the podium during fall camp Wednesday to address some questions. Including, is there a quarterback battle at Michigan?. Yes…if you read into the words of the head coach. The veteran Cade McNamara completed 210 of his 327 pass attempts (64.2%) for 2.576 yards and 15 touchdowns...
saturdaytradition.com
Keon Keeley, 5-star 2023 edge, planning visit to B1G team after decommitting from Notre Dame
Keon Keeley is back on the market and a Big Ten team is in the mix for the elite edge rusher. Keeley, rated 5-stars and the No. 7 overall recruit in 2023 on the 247Sports composite rankings, backed off his pledge to Notre Dame on Wednesday evening. Turns out he’ll be seeing the Irish soon, though.
saturdaytradition.com
Rahmir Johnson, Nebraska RB, provides unique name for versatile role with Huskers
Rahmir Johnson will be handling a different role for Nebraska this season. He’ll be taking on the role of a position he has dubbed the ‘wide back’. That’s what he’s calling it per The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman. Johnson will be used as a RB/slot...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State QB coach Corey Dennis addresses using CJ Stroud as a runner, names fastest Buckeye QB
Ohio State fans already know that CJ Stroud is a fantastic passer and has great rushing ability, and Buckeye quarterback coach Corey Dennis discusses the possibility of using Stroud more as a rusher in the Buckeyes’ offense. “Any time you can get a cheap first down’s important. I mean,...
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State names team captains for the 2022 season
James Franklin has announced that the Penn State Nittany Lions will have six captains for the upcoming football season. Senior safety Ji’Ayir Brown, redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford, senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, redshirt junior offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, redshirt senior long snapper Chris Stoll and redshirt senior linebacker Jonathan Sutherland have all been named Penn State’s 2022 captains.
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost says Donovan Raiola is generating '15 to 20 vomits' every practice from Nebraska's o-line
Scott Frost needs a strong showing from Nebraska in 2022. A key piece of how the season will turn out is the performance of the offensive line, a unit that was very underwhelming throughout 2021. To fix the issue, Frost brought in Donovan Raiola from the NFL ranks to work...
Mike Gundy Addresses Multiple Interviews With Tennessee Football
The Oklahoma State coach explored the opportunity a few times over the past 15 years.
saturdaytradition.com
Tradition Crystal Ball: Predicting every Michigan State football game in 2022
Editor’s note: Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Michigan State. We’ll stay with the B1G East all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every B1G West team. Previously: Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan. A year ago, people didn’t even know Tuck...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit's son, walk-on TE at Ohio State, sheds black stripe
Kirk Herbstreit’s son – Zak Herbstreit – followed in his fathers footsteps by committing to Ohio State out of high school. Now, the younger Herbstreit is a full-fledged member of the Buckeyes. A walk-on tight end out of high school in 2021, Zak is entering his second...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State WR, 4-star freshman, becomes latest to shed black stripe
An Ohio State wide receiver has got in on the action with stripe shedding season hitting fall camp. The latest player to shed his black stripe is Kaleb Brown, a 4-star receiver via the 2022 recruiting class. Brown has quickly impressed, shedding his stripe despite enrolling with the program in June.
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst Joshua Perry provides key takeaways from bus stop at Iowa
The Big Ten Network crew recently stopped in Iowa City to check out Iowa’s fall camp. BTN analyst Joshua Perry shared some of his top takeaways from what he saw at Hawkeyes practice. Perry started with Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker and the defensive scheme. “This defense that they...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts 2022 College Football Playoff champion
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the 2022 college football season, including the 2022 College Football Playoff champions. In terms of the Playoff, the Football Power Index is especially high on Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Clemson. Those four teams have the best odds to make the CFP and are the only teams given more than a 19% chance to make the field of four.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Report estimates financial impact of USC, UCLA departures had on new Pac-12 media deal
Everyone knows that losing USC and UCLA was going to have a huge impact on the Pac-12 media deal. Now, there is a numerical value to it per Stewart Mandel of The Athletic. A report was presented by the UC Board of Regents on Tuesday detailing the impact that the departure is going to have on the deal. The new deal was estimated at $500 million per year, and will now be estimated at $350 million per year. UCLA is losing $10 million a year alone.
saturdaytradition.com
Watch: Penn State captains Chris Stoll, Ji'Ayir Brown share news with parents
Penn State football released who its captains are going to be for the 2022 season on Thursday. QB Sean Clifford, LS Chris Stoll, S Ji’Ayir Brown, DT P.J. Mustipher, OL Juice Scruggs, and LB Jonathan Sutherland will all be representing the Nittany Lions. Stoll and Brown couldn’t wait to...
saturdaytradition.com
BTN Analyst Dave Revsine highlights Purdue passing game during bus tour
Dave Revsine made sure to stop by Purdue’s practice on Friday as a part of his B1G fall camp tour. He especially liked watching Aidan O’Connell connect with TE Payne Durham in the passing game. Revsine posted a short clip of O’Connell finding Durham in a passing drill...
saturdaytradition.com
Conference realignment rumors: Pac-12 insider outlines potential moves for B1G if UCLA reverses course
Conference realignment rumors have never stopped this offseason, and another layer was added to the conversation Wednesday evening. Earlier Wednesday, the California Board of Regents met to discuss UCLA’s move to the B1G alongside USC. The Trojans as a private institution are not subject to the Regents. Following the...
Comments / 2