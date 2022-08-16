ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football recruiting: Top 15 prospects in Iowa for 2023 class

The 2023 recruiting cycle is in full swing as some of the top players around the country are revealing their college plans. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of Iowa. Iowa is home to one five-star prospect and three...
saturdaytradition.com

Charlie Jones explains decision to leave Iowa via transfer to Purdue

Charlie Jones – a former wide receiver at Iowa – made a huge decision this offseason. He decided to transfer and spend his senior year at Purdue. Jones played a vital part in the Hawkeyes’ offense last year catching 21 passes for 323 yards and 3 touchdowns, but Jones admitted that it wasn’t enough to keep him around for his senior season and went into more detail as to why he left (Via GoldandBlack.com):
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost names Nebraska's starting QB for season opener

Scott Frost has named Nebraska’s starting quarterback for 2022. Casey Thompson is QB1 for the Huskers entering the Week 0 game against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. Forst shared the news Thursday on Huskers Radio, per Evan Bland of The Omaha World-Herald:. Thompson, a Texas transfer, was competing with Chubba...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh provides update on 'tight' QB battle for Michigan

Jim Harbaugh took the podium during fall camp Wednesday to address some questions. Including, is there a quarterback battle at Michigan?. Yes…if you read into the words of the head coach. The veteran Cade McNamara completed 210 of his 327 pass attempts (64.2%) for 2.576 yards and 15 touchdowns...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State names team captains for the 2022 season

James Franklin has announced that the Penn State Nittany Lions will have six captains for the upcoming football season. Senior safety Ji’Ayir Brown, redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford, senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, redshirt junior offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, redshirt senior long snapper Chris Stoll and redshirt senior linebacker Jonathan Sutherland have all been named Penn State’s 2022 captains.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit's son, walk-on TE at Ohio State, sheds black stripe

Kirk Herbstreit’s son – Zak Herbstreit – followed in his fathers footsteps by committing to Ohio State out of high school. Now, the younger Herbstreit is a full-fledged member of the Buckeyes. A walk-on tight end out of high school in 2021, Zak is entering his second...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State WR, 4-star freshman, becomes latest to shed black stripe

An Ohio State wide receiver has got in on the action with stripe shedding season hitting fall camp. The latest player to shed his black stripe is Kaleb Brown, a 4-star receiver via the 2022 recruiting class. Brown has quickly impressed, shedding his stripe despite enrolling with the program in June.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

BTN analyst Joshua Perry provides key takeaways from bus stop at Iowa

The Big Ten Network crew recently stopped in Iowa City to check out Iowa’s fall camp. BTN analyst Joshua Perry shared some of his top takeaways from what he saw at Hawkeyes practice. Perry started with Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker and the defensive scheme. “This defense that they...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts 2022 College Football Playoff champion

ESPN’s FPI is predicting the 2022 college football season, including the 2022 College Football Playoff champions. In terms of the Playoff, the Football Power Index is especially high on Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Clemson. Those four teams have the best odds to make the CFP and are the only teams given more than a 19% chance to make the field of four.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Report estimates financial impact of USC, UCLA departures had on new Pac-12 media deal

Everyone knows that losing USC and UCLA was going to have a huge impact on the Pac-12 media deal. Now, there is a numerical value to it per Stewart Mandel of The Athletic. A report was presented by the UC Board of Regents on Tuesday detailing the impact that the departure is going to have on the deal. The new deal was estimated at $500 million per year, and will now be estimated at $350 million per year. UCLA is losing $10 million a year alone.
LOS ANGELES, CA

