New PG&E remote grid expected to start operations by early 2023
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will be building a Standalone Power System, or remote grid, in four new locations, including Paskenta in Tehama County, this year. The Standalone Power System will be using locally sited solar, batteries and back-up generators as a permanent alternative to...
Six Rivers Lightning Complex containment increases again
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex containment has increased to 33%, according to officials. The complex has burned 26,000 acres after breaking out on Aug. 5. Overnight, firefighters saw minimal growth with only one spot fire outside of containment lines. CAL FIRE said it was contained. Crews...
Caltrans says to expect delays on Highway 32 in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans says that drivers should plan 15-minute delays on Highway 32 from six miles east of the Butte/Tehama line to five miles west of the junction with Highway 36. Caltrans says that daytime work is expected to occur Monday through Friday, through early November. The delays...
Shasta-Trinity National Forest Service battle increased wildfire threat
REDDING, Calif. — The US Forest Service, much like their partnered agency CAL FIRE, have been busy this week battling the pitfalls of these extreme hot and dry conditions. Thursday provided further proof of that. With temperatures floating around 105 F in Redding, two vegetation fires ignited: the Kennedy Fire in Whiskeytown (started after a vehicle collision on Highway 299) and the Oak Fire near Big Bend (cause not yet known).
More than 2,300 PG&E customers restored power near Anderson
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 6:19 p.m. UPDATE - PG&E has determined the cause of the outage was a short section of the power line called a "jumper", located at the pole that failed. 2:13 P.M. UPDATE - More than 2,300 PG&E customers have been restored power just west of Anderson,...
Redding Fire Department extinguishes vegetation fire late Thursday night
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire in the area behind the Shady Oaks Mobile Home Park on Thursday at around 10:55 p.m. When units arrived at 5850 Cedars Road, they saw a small fire burning in heavy vegetation in an open wooded area, according to the Redding Fire Department.
California could see a tomato shortage in the coming months
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Things are busy during lunch rush at Pete's 7 Restaurant and Brewhouse in Downtown Sacramento. The restaurant offers a wide variety of food on their menu, but their signature item is pizza. One of the key ingredients for success is tomato sauce. "A lot of my...
Forward progress of Kennedy Fire on Highway 299 stopped
WHISKEYTOWN, Calif. - Forward progress of the 35-acre Kennedy Fire, which was sparked by a head-on crash on Highway 299 on Thursday, has been stopped Friday afternoon, according to Whiskeytown National Recreation Area officials. On Friday there were at least two dozen engines, three bulldozers, helicopters and other aircraft working...
Trinity County Sheriff reduces evacuation orders for areas affected by the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - 7:39 p.m. UPDATE - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire has grown to 25,733 acres with 73% containment, said CAL FIRE. There has been a reduction in evacuation orders for some areas affected by the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire, said the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office.
Northern California officials warn about 'rainbow' fentanyl going around
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Northern California officials are warning people about 'rainbow' fentanyl making its way across the region. The Placer County District Attorney's Office said the bright colors are being used to lure minors. Law enforcement believes sales are happening on apps like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. That...
Scorching Heat And Thunderstorms Enter Northern California Forecast
The National Weather Service predicts blistering temperatures for Northern California’s inland valleys and probable thunderstorms in the region’s highest mountains this week as high pressure builds and monsoonal moisture moves north. Emily Heller, a forecaster at the Sacramento office of the meteorological service, said, “This is fairly usual...
Can traditional knowledge keep California from going up in flames?
August 17, 2022 — On a cool March day with low humidity and very little wind, Ali Meders-Knight did something that hadn’t been done in her city in over a century when she lit fire to deergrass for a cultural burn. She was joined by members of her...
1 Person Dead In A Fatal Crash In Whiskeytown (Whiskeytown, CA)
According to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal accident took place on Highway 299 near Whiskeytown National Recreation Area. The officials have confirmed that the driver of an SUV collided with [..]
CHP: Man hit and killed after walking into traffic on Highway 273
REDDING, Calif. - A deadly crash closed part of Highway 273 in Shasta County Thursday morning. The CHP said collision happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday at Highway 273 and Happy Valley Road and involved a person walking in a southbound lane. According Redding CHP Sgt. Hinkson, a southbound vehicle swerved...
Rain and isolated thunderstorms expected across Northern California during heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, despite the temperature expected to hit over 100 degrees, monsoon moisture spreading across Northern California might cause showers and isolated thunderstorms. According to the National Weather Service Sacramento, thunderstorms with light showers are possible across portions of Northern California throughout the day. Due to the little rainfall expected, the […]
BREAKING: Plumbing truck catches fire on Highway 273 in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — BREAKING, AUG. 17, 6:38 PM:. Firefighters are currently at the scene of a vehicle fire on Highway 273 near Ox Yoke Road in Anderson. Shasta County CAL FIRE officials said their crews are assisting the Anderson Fire Department with this fire. The southbound lanes on Highway...
Northern California wildfire expected to push smoke into SF Bay Area
Smoke models Monday showed sooty air from a wildfire in Northern California pushing into the Bay Area.
Redding Fire Department contains structure fire in east Redding
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department has contained a structure fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon in East Redding. At approximately 1:39 p.m. on Tuesday, crews from the Redding Fire Department responded to reports of a residential structure fire at 2496 Corona St. in east Redding. Upon arrival at...
Here’s where California’s cliffs are collapsing into the sea the fastest
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Cliffs along California’s northernmost coast have been eroding faster than the more populated bluffs of Southern California — one of many conclusions highlighted in a new map and study that analyzed, for the first time with high-resolution data, every cliff along the state’s long and varied shoreline.
Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive
A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
