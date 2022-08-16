REDDING, Calif. — The US Forest Service, much like their partnered agency CAL FIRE, have been busy this week battling the pitfalls of these extreme hot and dry conditions. Thursday provided further proof of that. With temperatures floating around 105 F in Redding, two vegetation fires ignited: the Kennedy Fire in Whiskeytown (started after a vehicle collision on Highway 299) and the Oak Fire near Big Bend (cause not yet known).

REDDING, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO