Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘No Bears’ Trailer: Acclaimed Director Jafar Panahi Returns With Another Politically-Charged Feature
Jafar Panahi doesn’t make documentaries. However, if you’re unfamiliar with his work and you see the trailer for his latest film, “No Bears,” you might be a little confused by that statement. You see, not only does Panahi star in the upcoming film, as he typically does in his movies, but his style makes everything he works on feel dangerously real and immediate.
theplaylist.net
‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ Trailer: Zac Efron Stars In Boozy Vietnam Odyssey
What’s the furthest you’ve traveled to enjoy a drink with your friends? Across town? Across the country? Odds are that seaman John “Chick” Donohue has one-upped you. Back in 1968, Donohue embarked on an extraordinary odyssey: to lug a backpack of beer over to Vietnam, chop his way through the trees, and share a not-so-cold one with his childhood buddies on the frontline. Along the way, he saw jungle firefights, got mistaken for a CIA operative, and, as he was due to leave, found himself in the middle of the infamous Tet Offensive. Unbelievably, Donohue lived to tell the tale, and his wild adventure became the New York Times bestseller: “The Greatest Beer Run Ever.” William Morrow published Donohue’s memoir in November 2020, but it’s already set to hit the big screen, courtesy of Skydance and Apple TV+, this fall.
theplaylist.net
‘Living’ Teaser: Bill Nighy Stars In This Remake Of Akira Kurosawa’s ‘Ikiru’
Bill Nighy is a treasure. We can all agree on that, right? Well, if you’ve been anxiously waiting for the latest, greatest Nighy performance, Sony Pictures Classics is here to give you what you need with “Living.”. As seen in the new teaser for “Living,” the film stars...
theplaylist.net
‘Pretty Problems’ Trailer & Poster: A Comedic Look At The Millennial Experience [Exclusive]
The premise of “Pretty Problems” is that two millennials, Lindsay (Britt Rentschler) and Jack (Michael Tennant), are stuck in a rut in their marriage and go on a long weekend to wine country. Invited by an ultra-wealthy housewife who has a vape in one hand and a glass of wine in the other, they find themselves in for a weekend alongside a self-made billionaire who *knows* how successful he is and an actress/model who is more like arm candy for the trust fund kid in attendance. Lindsay and Jack’s relationship is tested over the weekend by the excess of wine and wealth that Lindsay wants but Jack is afraid of.
RELATED PEOPLE
theplaylist.net
‘House Of Spoils’: Ariana DeBose To Star In Thriller From ‘Blow The Man Down’ Filmmaking Duo For Amazon/Blumhouse
Thanks to her Oscar-winning performance in “West Side Story,” Ariana DeBose‘s star is on the rise. And the actress’s plate for upcoming movies is already full, with roles in “Kraven The Hunter,” “I.S.S.,” and Matthew Vaughn‘s “Argylle” up ahead. Add another one to the list as DeBose will team up with female filmmaking duo Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, the team behind 2019’s “Blow The Man Down,” for a new psychological thriller.
theplaylist.net
‘Speak No Evil’ Trailer: Shocking Sundance Thriller Arrives In Theaters & Shudder This September
The best types of films are the ones that surprise you. And no, we’re not talking about horror films with cheap jump-scares. That’s too easy. We’re talking about films that you try to figure out along the way, but no matter how hard you try, it still sneaks up on you and delivers something memorable. One of those films is the upcoming thriller, “Speak No Evil.”
theplaylist.net
Ryan Gosling Reportedly Reuniting With Margot Robbie For The ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Prequel
One of the more perplexing yet, exciting projects on the horizon is a live-action film based on the iconic Mattel doll, “Barbie.” The film hails from “Little Women” director Greta Gerwig with a script co-written by herself and Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”). It also has an impressive cast led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. And Warner Bros. is apparently looking to bring those two back together for yet another high-profile movie in early development.
theplaylist.net
‘Jurassic World’ Contest: Win A Copy Of The ‘Jurassic Park’ 6-Film Boxset Or The Extended ‘Dominion’ Edition
Since 1993 when Steven Speilberg released his film “Jurassic Park,” fans have swarmed to the movie. It’s an action film, it’s a comedic film, it’s a science fiction film, but above all else, it’s a nearly perfect film. From the story to the tone and pacing to the actors and camera work, there are almost too many reasons to love it. This is probably why Hollywood went on to make five more ‘Jurassic’ films.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theplaylist.net
‘The Good Boss’ Exclusive Clip: Javier Bardem Is An Unstable Manager In The Upcoming Film
For those of us who pay attention to the Oscar nominations each year, it was a surprise to see the contender picked by Spain for the International Film race. While everyone expected them to select “Parallel Mothers” starring Penelope Cruz, they instead went with “The Good Boss” starring Javier Bardem, Cruz’s husband. Ultimately, the film did not receive a nomination but did make the shortlist. It just shows how much confidence people have in the quality of “The Good Boss.”
theplaylist.net
‘She-Hulk’ Stars Tatiana Maslany Reveals She Was Rejected For Other Marvel Projects Including ‘Venom’
Marvel’s “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law” debuted this week on Disney+ and introduced Tatiana Maslany into the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Jennifer Walters, aka, She-Hulk, the lawyer cousin of Bruce Banner. Well, this isn’t the first time Maslany has been in the mix for a comic book role.
theplaylist.net
‘Mack & Rita’: Director Katie Aselton On “The Largest Pull” Of Working With Diane Keaton & More [Interview]
Diane Keaton leads the charge in “Mack & Rita,” a comedy that plays with the body swap storytelling device, this time with a character who, rather than swapping bodies with someone else, instead ages a few decades into an older version of herself. Elizabeth Lail plays 30-year-old Mack, who, while reluctantly taking part in a Palms Spring bachelorette trip for her best friend, her inner 70-year-old, is released after being promised a transformation of her true self. Keaton plays this version of Mack, going by Rita, as she comes into her own, finally no longer working against others’ opinions and expectations.
theplaylist.net
‘The Immaculate Room’ Review: Kate Bosworth & Emile Hirsch Star As A Couple Competing For $5 Million In An Indie Dud
“Welcome, Katherine Frith (Kate Bosworth) and Michael Walsh (Emile Hirsch). You have been chosen to spend 50 days in the Immaculate Room and will win $5 million by completing the task. If one of you leaves, the prize money drops to $1 million for the person that remains. Enjoy your stay in the Immaculate Room.” So intones the HAL-like intelligence that monitors the Immaculate Room—a white-walled, white-floored, white-everythinged space (with stylish en suite), into which meals are dispensed via blank milk cartons, and over the door of which looms an ominous 50-day timer. On that précis alone, Mukunda Michael Dewil’s latest effort would seem to promise an infallible sane-to-mad narrative arc, replete with all the geyserine outbursts and pulpy thrills of films like “Would You Rather” and “Escape Room.” Alas, the action rarely bubbles beyond Kate and Mikey’s lame jealousies, flimsy traumatic backstories, and petty squabbles about veganism and portraiture. What we get instead is a banal morality tale about how money can’t buy happiness nor technology truly connect us—save one robot dog, it’s an imitation of “Black Mirror.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theplaylist.net
‘Wednesday’ Teaser: Tim Burton’s Addams Family Reimagining Stars Jenna Ortega
Decades after the original TV series and newspaper comics, the Addams family is returning to the public eye. Except for this time, in “Wednesday,” as the title implies, the focus is now on the eldest daughter. As seen in the trailer for “Wednesday,” the show follows the story...
theplaylist.net
‘Keane’: Lodge Kerrigan Recalls His Striking 2004 & Second Breakthrough Thriller Starring Damian Lewis
While his unnerving 1993 debut, “Clean, Shaven,” really floored audiences who saw it back in the day, when director Lodge Kerrigan’s belated third film “Keane” first made the rounds on the festival circuit in the fall of 2004, it reintroduced the filmmaker to the forefront of a then-flourishing American independent cinema. In the nervy, visceral portrait of a paranoid father searching for his abducted daughter and finding a surrogate in a pre-fame Abigail Breslin, he proved how much can be done with a modest budget under one mil and a spirit of resourcefulness. Shooting in quivering handheld long takes around Port Authority, Kerrigan and his crew charted the grittiest fringes of New York by implanting themselves in real street-level milieus instead of approximating them with fakery. (Surely, the Safdie brothers and Ronald Bronstein picked up a couple of tricks for their simpatico Big Apple breakdowns “Daddy Longlegs” and “Frownland.”) At the time of the film’s theatrical release nearly one year later, he extolled the virtues of low-budget filmmaking as a necessary condition for an artist to make their kind of movie, their way.
theplaylist.net
‘A Friend Of The Family’ Teaser: Jake Lacy, Anna Paquin, Colin Hanks & Mckenna Grace Star In A New Peacock True Crime Thriller
Over the last decade, Nick Antosca made his name in the TV world with dark tales based on true crime and tinged with horror. And the list of series he’s worked on is formidable: “Hannibal,” “Channel Zero,” “The Act,” “Brand New Cherry Flavor,” and most recently, Hulu‘s “Candy.” So, what does Antosca have up his sleeve next? Another true-crime mini-series for Peacock that recounts a story almost too surreal to believe.
theplaylist.net
‘Beast’ Review: A Slightly Spielbergian Creature Feature With A Real Roar
Baltasar Kormákur’s man vs. lion adventure film “Beast” is positively Spielbergian … late Spielberg, that is. Unlike the fan service-dependent tributes like “Stranger Things” and its nostalgic ilk, Kormákur studies the craftsmanship of the modern blockbuster’s father more than his cultural impact. (Though one character in the film does give a nod to the master by wearing a “Jurassic Park” tank top, that level of wink is harmless.) With the partnership and handiwork of Oscar-winning cinematographer Philippe Rousselot, Kormákur follows the compass that has made Spielberg a class above his competition. If you can get a scene in a single take, you should.
theplaylist.net
‘Black Mirror’ Season 6: Salma Hayek Pinault & Annie Murphy Joining Dystopian Sci-Fi Series
Charlie Brooker‘s “Black Mirror” is arguably our modern version of twisty genre shows like “The Twilight Zone” and “Outer Limits” but specifically focuses on the dark side of technology from the exploitation of digital people referred to as Cookies to how tech can be used against us or hurts society. More often than not we see characters navigating a dystopian setting. We haven’t seen new episodes since the fifth season debuted back in June 2019 and season six is finally coming together with casting in full swing.
theplaylist.net
‘The Legend of Molly Johnson’ Review: A Didactic But Compelling Feminist Western
Revising and updating Henry Lawson’s 1892 short story “The Drover’s Wife,” writer/director/star Leah Purcell’s gritty Australian western “The Legend of Molly Johnson” takes Lawson’s story of an isolated woman fighting against the elements of the Australian outbreak and expands it, meditating on the relationship between Aboriginals and European colonizers in the nineteenth century. While the film may be Purcell’s directorial debut, it is also adapted from her play — and subsequent novel — of the same name. Obviously, a story that has stuck with her and has been adapted in almost every medium, “The Legend of Molly Johnson,” may be overtly explicit in its feminist bent and thematic preoccupations, but it is a fascinating, singular, western in its own right.
theplaylist.net
Karyn Kusama Is Returning To ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 With An Emmy Nod In Hand [Interview]
If you watched the first season of “Yellowjackets” it was obvious that some new actors would enter the fold in season two. Who would play the adult versions of Van and Lottie? And, with production ramping up it’s now surprise that Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell are on board to play each role, respectively. But there is one other key creative who will be returning to the Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson created series, Emmy nominated director Karyn Kusama.
Comments / 0