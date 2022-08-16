While his unnerving 1993 debut, “Clean, Shaven,” really floored audiences who saw it back in the day, when director Lodge Kerrigan’s belated third film “Keane” first made the rounds on the festival circuit in the fall of 2004, it reintroduced the filmmaker to the forefront of a then-flourishing American independent cinema. In the nervy, visceral portrait of a paranoid father searching for his abducted daughter and finding a surrogate in a pre-fame Abigail Breslin, he proved how much can be done with a modest budget under one mil and a spirit of resourcefulness. Shooting in quivering handheld long takes around Port Authority, Kerrigan and his crew charted the grittiest fringes of New York by implanting themselves in real street-level milieus instead of approximating them with fakery. (Surely, the Safdie brothers and Ronald Bronstein picked up a couple of tricks for their simpatico Big Apple breakdowns “Daddy Longlegs” and “Frownland.”) At the time of the film’s theatrical release nearly one year later, he extolled the virtues of low-budget filmmaking as a necessary condition for an artist to make their kind of movie, their way.

