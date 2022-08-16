ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexley, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusunderground.com

Restaurant Review: Go on a Southern-Inspired Culinary Adventure at Subourbon

If memory serves, Alqueria was one of the first joints to introduce artisanal pork rinds to local eaters. While the dish is now more commonly seen on menus, at the time it seemed like such a conceptual wonder: It was striking that the puffs, usually found in the most downscale section of gas station snack shelves, could also appear as part of a thoughtful menu of comparatively upscale treats.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Recent Restaurant Closures in Grandview, Dublin & Clintonville

As of Thursday, August 18, Grandview’s CLEAVER, 1099 W. First Ave., has officially closed its doors. The meat-centric restaurant from the team behind the Butcher & Grocer made its debut in the middle of the pandemic in August 2020, giving it a two-year run. “Simply and plainly put, there...
DUBLIN, OH
614now.com

Beloved Grandview restaurant announces permanent closure

CLEAVER has closed for good. The popular eatery owned by Tony Tanner, founder and operator of The Butcher & Grocer, made a surprise social media statement announcing its closure yesterday evening. CLEAVER was located at 1099 W. First Ave. in Grandview. It was connected to artisan meat purveyor The Butcher...
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Bexley, OH
State
New York State
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Restaurants
614now.com

Bakery to close brick-and-mortar storefront in Clintonville

Suga Pie’s Cupcakes’ time inside The Pit BBQ Grille’s Clintonville restaurant has come to an end. Owner Sky Johnson announced yesterday via Instagram that she decided to move back to her home bakery for the remainder of the year, although the bakery’s partnership with The Pit will continue.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Seafood Boil#Shrimp#Mussels#Food Drink#Noahla Cajun Seafood#Freshii#Nola Seafood
614now.com

After nearly 30 years, the former Clintonville Tee Jaye’s location is gone

We knew it was coming, but the reality may still be jarring for many to see. The building that housed Tee Jaye’s Country Place in Clintonville for nearly three decades has been demolished, leaving only a pile of rubble behind. The site, located at 4910 N. High St., is slated to become a new Chick-fil-A location.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cameron Mitchell opening $20M restaurant in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WCMH)– Cameron Mitchell Restaurants will open its first Las Vegas eatery in a big way: as the anchor restaurant of a new multi-level retail and hospitality complex in the heart of the strip. CMR announced Wednesday it plans to invest nearly $20 million into Ocean Prime...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
columbusunderground.com

Shop Talk: Long-Running Short North Boutique Moves to New Location

A Short North boutique closed up shop for a month to relocate after spending over a decade in the district, but loyal customers won’t have to go far to find them. Rowe Boutique, a contemporary clothing store for women, closed May 31 and reopened July 1 at 688 N. High St., the former home of Quinci Emporium, which made its own move in the Short North. The boutique, owned by Maren Roth, first opened in 2007 just half a block away from its new location.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations

Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Downtown Hilton delays opening until September

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The new downtown Hilton is delaying its opening as new staff members are trained. The Hilton Columbus Downtown is now aiming for an early September grand opening, after previously announcing an Aug. 29 opening. General Manager Christian Coffin cited nailing down final details and staff training for the delay. “We are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Look inside: $1.5 million condo next to Goodale Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A little bit of history and a lot of posh combine into a $1.55 million listing price for a three-bedroom condominium across the street from Goodale Park. The home features a three-floor elevator, and there’s a whole-house sound system that includes the rooftop lounge with space for dining and park views. […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy