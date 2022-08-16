Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
DoorDash Customer Received Drugs Inside Chipotle BagBriana BelcherColumbus, OH
Smith says Big Ten’s new media deal aims to ‘engage the fans’ from coast to coastThe LanternColumbus, OH
How These Threatening Letters Terrorized A Small TownJeffery MacCircleville, OH
614now.com
Jerk chicken food truck opening anticipated brick and mortar restaurant today
The day has finally arrived for fans of the Twinado Kitchen’s Jerk Shack food truck. After announcing the concept’s first-ever brick and mortar storefront last year, the restaurant is holding its grand opening today, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Twinado Jerk Shack is located at 1763 Hill...
columbusunderground.com
Restaurant Review: Go on a Southern-Inspired Culinary Adventure at Subourbon
If memory serves, Alqueria was one of the first joints to introduce artisanal pork rinds to local eaters. While the dish is now more commonly seen on menus, at the time it seemed like such a conceptual wonder: It was striking that the puffs, usually found in the most downscale section of gas station snack shelves, could also appear as part of a thoughtful menu of comparatively upscale treats.
columbusunderground.com
Recent Restaurant Closures in Grandview, Dublin & Clintonville
As of Thursday, August 18, Grandview’s CLEAVER, 1099 W. First Ave., has officially closed its doors. The meat-centric restaurant from the team behind the Butcher & Grocer made its debut in the middle of the pandemic in August 2020, giving it a two-year run. “Simply and plainly put, there...
614now.com
Beloved Grandview restaurant announces permanent closure
CLEAVER has closed for good. The popular eatery owned by Tony Tanner, founder and operator of The Butcher & Grocer, made a surprise social media statement announcing its closure yesterday evening. CLEAVER was located at 1099 W. First Ave. in Grandview. It was connected to artisan meat purveyor The Butcher...
614now.com
Bakery to close brick-and-mortar storefront in Clintonville
Suga Pie’s Cupcakes’ time inside The Pit BBQ Grille’s Clintonville restaurant has come to an end. Owner Sky Johnson announced yesterday via Instagram that she decided to move back to her home bakery for the remainder of the year, although the bakery’s partnership with The Pit will continue.
614now.com
North Market Bridge Park restaurant announces permanent closure; Owners tease new concept
A popular Dublin sushi restaurant is calling it quits, but its owners may have another new eatery in the works. Kintsugi Sushi Bar, which opened in early 2021 inside North Market Bridge Park, announced yesterday evening that it will close for good following service on Aug. 28. A sushi bar...
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
614now.com
Food Fight!: Our top tips to find a dinner that both you and your pickiest eaters will love
As a father myself, I’ve quickly recognized one of the greatest—but strangely enough one of the least talked-about—pitfalls of parenthood: dining out. The question we parents always find ourselves considering is whether we concede to chicken fingers and fries or take a terrifying shot in the dark on a restaurant we love, but our kids, well, don’t.
614now.com
After nearly 30 years, the former Clintonville Tee Jaye’s location is gone
We knew it was coming, but the reality may still be jarring for many to see. The building that housed Tee Jaye’s Country Place in Clintonville for nearly three decades has been demolished, leaving only a pile of rubble behind. The site, located at 4910 N. High St., is slated to become a new Chick-fil-A location.
614now.com
Popular barbecue chain closes Reynoldsburg eatery to build new location in the same spot
City Barbecue’s Reynold’s eatery is temporarily closed, and by the time it reopens an entirely new building will welcome customers. That’s because the eatery, located at 5979 E. Main St. in Reynoldsburg, is razing this location in order to construct a new one with a fresh, new look.
614now.com
Popular New York-based beer company opening first Columbus-area location this weekend
Columbus craft beer lovers have something to cheer about before the Buckeye season takes hold this year. New York-based Fattey Beer Co. will officially open its first-ever Ohio storefront, located at 79 S. State St. in Westerville, this weekend. The Uptown spot will be Fattey’s first location outside of New York.
NBC4 Columbus
Cameron Mitchell opening $20M restaurant in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WCMH)– Cameron Mitchell Restaurants will open its first Las Vegas eatery in a big way: as the anchor restaurant of a new multi-level retail and hospitality complex in the heart of the strip. CMR announced Wednesday it plans to invest nearly $20 million into Ocean Prime...
Wendy’s ready to roll out new restaurant design, starting in New Albany
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The first new-look Wendy’s will open in New Albany next year. The Dublin-based restaurant chain announced that plan last week, but company leaders are now sharing more details about the new design. “This is not just about today, but where we’re going in the future,” Abigail Pringle, chief development […]
columbusunderground.com
Shop Talk: Long-Running Short North Boutique Moves to New Location
A Short North boutique closed up shop for a month to relocate after spending over a decade in the district, but loyal customers won’t have to go far to find them. Rowe Boutique, a contemporary clothing store for women, closed May 31 and reopened July 1 at 688 N. High St., the former home of Quinci Emporium, which made its own move in the Short North. The boutique, owned by Maren Roth, first opened in 2007 just half a block away from its new location.
cwcolumbus.com
The Columbus Food Truck Festival returns with dozens of food artisans and live music
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — The 11th annual Columbus Food Truck Festival is back in Central Ohio at the historic Franklin County Fairgrounds this weekend, Friday, August 19 through Sunday, August 21. CHIME IN | Summer Festivals. The Franklin County Fairgrounds is located at 4100 Columbia Street in Hilliard, Ohio.
614now.com
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
Cbus Soul Fest celebrates Black culture at Bicentennial Park, Columbus Commons
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two events will kick off the first Cbus Soul Fest this Saturday, celebrating Black culture, music and history at Bicentennial Park and the Columbus Commons. The Cbus Soul Fest will kick off at Bicentennial Park at 11 a.m., with food from local vendors, local businesses, organizations and a slew of live […]
Downtown Hilton delays opening until September
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The new downtown Hilton is delaying its opening as new staff members are trained. The Hilton Columbus Downtown is now aiming for an early September grand opening, after previously announcing an Aug. 29 opening. General Manager Christian Coffin cited nailing down final details and staff training for the delay. “We are […]
Look inside: $1.5 million condo next to Goodale Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A little bit of history and a lot of posh combine into a $1.55 million listing price for a three-bedroom condominium across the street from Goodale Park. The home features a three-floor elevator, and there’s a whole-house sound system that includes the rooftop lounge with space for dining and park views. […]
