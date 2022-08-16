ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

crimevoice.com

Man arrested following deputy-involved shooting in Madera County

Originally Published By: Madera County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is currently cooperating with an investigation into the circumstances surrounding an officer involved shooting incident involving a Madera County Sheriff’s Deputy. On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 10:45 pm, a deputy notified dispatch...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

3 arrested with stolen catalytic converter in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Three people were arrested early Friday morning after police say they were involved in a catalytic converter theft. The Fresno Police Department got the call around 4:30 a.m. about the theft in the area of Clinton and Helm Avenues near the Fresno airport. Officers searched...
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Second person shot at Vagabond Inn dies, two identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A second person shot Sunday, August 14 at the Vagabond Inn has died and was identified. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif. died Monday at Kern Medical, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, Calif., the first person that...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Annette Rocha Arrested after Bus Collision on Court Street [Visalia, CA]

56-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Stealing Bus near Murray Avenue. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m., near the intersection of Court Street and Murray Avenue on August 15th. According to initial reports, Rocha began hitting a passenger and stole his phone. She then jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off...
VISALIA, CA
KMJ

Two Women Wanted For Retail Theft In Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — Two women are wanted after police say they stole from a Kohl’s store in Fresno. According to Fresno PD, the theft happened on August 11, at the store located on Shaw Avenue. The pair can be seen through surveillance cameras walking in and start...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Corcoran HS student found with a gun on campus, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old Corcoran High School student was found with a loaded gun in their backpack, police say. According to authorities, on Wednesday around 12:35 p.m. a Corcoran Police School Resource Officer, was informed about the presence of a firearm on campus. The high school staff announced that they had a student […]
CORCORAN, CA
crimevoice.com

3 Suspects Arrested for Drug Possession

Originally Published By: Mendocino County Sheriffs Office. “On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen advising there were six (6) Hispanics males walking on Bell Springs Road carrying rifles and wearing camouflaged clothing. Deputies began responding and contacted the reporting...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Woman reported missing out of Fresno found safe

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department announced Dezerae Jackson was found safe Friday morning. Thank you for helping spread the news. The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 33-year-old at-risk woman who is now considered missing. According to The Fresno...
FRESNO, CA

