Read full article on original website
Related
Start organizing your chaotic, messy desk with this DIY headphone stand
It's nice when you have a place to put all your things, isn't it?. Jean LevasseurThis versatile project can also hold pencils, pens, a phone, and a USB charger.
The Breville Joule Smart Oven Is a Revelation in App-Based Cooking, But Is It Too Smart For Its Own Good?
Breville just launched a brand new smart kitchen gadget, the Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro, that takes all the impressive culinary functions of their previous kitchen tech and elevates them with an app. The oven comes programmed with 13 different cooking methods including roast, bake, air fry, toast, dehydrate, proof, slow cook, and reheat, and has specific temperature modes for properly preparing things like cookies and pizza. Breville has taken the individual cooking jobs done by air fryers, toaster ovens, proofing drawers and food dehydrators — and combined them all into one device. Does it deliver? How smart is it, really?...
Fstoppers
Leica Creates the Biggest Ever Phone Camera Sensor
How big can sensors get on a phone's camera? Leica has done a collaboration with a rather surprising company to give you a glimpse of the future. I recently returned to Australia for the first time in three years, and due to the whirlwind nature of my visit and my desire to pack lightly, I decided against taking any of my considerable camera gear. It was a hard decision to make, but ultimately, it was the correct considering the circumstances and my itinerary. What that meant, however, was that I had to rely on my iPhone 11's camera to capture all those family reunion moments and my daughters' new experiences. When I look back at the photos I took over the two weeks, I certainly wish I'd had something a little better.
Fstoppers
Is the 50mm Lens the Test of a Good Photographer?
The 50mm lens is one of the most common lenses out there, and yet, it can be a weirdly challenging one to use. Why is it so difficult to master, and how can you create better photos with one? This excellent video takes a look at the 50mm lens, why it is tough to work with, and what you can do to improve your shots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TikTok star Michael Le on his favorite travel gadgets
With over 1 billion likes and 51.5 million followers on TikTok, Michael Le is one of the most viewed and influential content creators on the popular video sharing app. His viral TikTok videos led the way for him to grow his audience elsewhere, including on YouTube (with 2.68 million subscribers) and Instagram (2.3 million followers).
Fstoppers
Why Plugin Subscriptions Make Sense for Professionals
While the industry move to subscriptions has had pain points, I think it’s a net benefit for post-production. Adobe introduced their Creative Cloud subscription model in 2012 to much uproar. Their stock has since shot up, and it’s been considered a huge moneymaker for them. For the most part, the consumer has paid more, and Adobe has less motivation to fix bugs and add features.
Fstoppers
AI Prompt Art
The submissions we got for this contest were incredible but they were made by software so is it really that impressive? Let the debate continue in the comments. Click on the thumbnails below to comment and vote on each image.
Fstoppers
A Review of Sigma's 105mm f/1.4 Art Lens
Sigma's Art series of lenses features some of the most highly regarded options in the industry, offering impressive image quality at prices that often significantly undercut those of first-party options. The 105mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art is the longest focal length in the lineup with an f/1.4 maximum aperture, making it an intriguing option for portrait and wedding shooters. This great video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fstoppers
How to Make Money From Other People's Content For Free
The title of this article could be described as clickbait; however, it is factually correct. I will be discussing how you can legally make money from other people's content in this article. There's no big secret here. The answer is Videvo. Videvo is predominantly a motion graphics and stock video...
Fstoppers
How to Create Compelling Woodland Photos
Woodland photography is an interesting and challenging sub-genre of landscape work that requires a bit of a different approach in order to create successful images. If you would like to improve your forest photos, check out this fantastic video tutorial that features an experienced landscape photographer discussing some helpful advice for taking better landscape images.
Fstoppers
A Review of the Voigtländer Nokton 35mm f/1.2 SE Lens
35mm lenses with wide maximum apertures are some of the most popular and versatile out there, suitable for a huge range of applications, from events coverage to portraits, astrophotography, and more. The Voigtländer Nokton 35mm f/1.2 SE is quite an interesting alternative to many mainstream options, and this excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Fstoppers
Layers and LE
In the vein of the recent posts.... Here are two images that are both layered and long exposure. The camera is on a tripod with a wired remote to kick it off. The images are combined in camera. I haven't figured out how to do layering in software yet!. The...
Fstoppers
The Lightroom Features a Professional Photographer Uses Most
Lightroom is the sort of program that you can spend years using, only to discover something you had never seen before. Whether you are new to the program or a seasoned user, this great video tutorial is likely to have a useful nugget of information in it sure to improve your images and make your workflow easier and more efficient.
Fstoppers
How Effective Are Luminar Neo's Automatic Sensor Dust and Power Line Removal Tools?
With Luminar Neo, you have the option to remove power lines and sensor dust spots with a single click. It’s never been easier, and above all, it takes a lot of work off your hands. But is it faster than doing it manually? Or does the automatic process take up more time in the end?
Fstoppers
A Long-Awaited Canon Lens Is on the Way
Canon's RF lens library has been steadily growing, with a wide variety of standard lenses and more extreme options for a range of photographers' needs. Nonetheless, there are still a few lenses that professionals are looking for, and thankfully, another one will likely be on its way soon, with some major improvements in tow.
Fstoppers
Should You Specialize or Be a Generalist Photographer?
When most photographers start out, they photograph a wide range of genres and eventually find one or a few genres they enjoy and would like to specialize in. If you want to start making money from your photography, you will encounter an important question: should you specialize or be a generalist? This excellent video features an experienced photographer discussing the question and offerings some useful advice.
Comments / 0