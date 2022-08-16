Read full article on original website
Ken Norton Talks Return to UCLA, Changes in Recruiting, His Linebackers
UCLA linebackers coach Ken Norton talked about returning to UCLA as a coach, how campus has changed, how the recruiting game has changed since he was last coaching in college, and evaluates a couple of his linebackers.
The Block: Notre Dame needs to keep chopping after losing 5-star Keon Keeley
247Sports' Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer discuss how Notre Dame's staff should respond following the de-commitment of Keon Keely.
PHOTOS: USC defense holding its own against Lincoln Riley's vaunted offense
Last season’s defense was atrocious by the USC football standards established over decades of program history. The Trojans ranked No. 103 out of 130 teams in the nation, giving up 31.8 points per game. It was the first season ever USC allowed more than 30 points per game and...
Preps to Pros: The latest on Keon Keeley's potential decommitment from Notre Dame
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins weigh on Keon Keeley's potential decommitment from Notre Dame and what they're hearing on the trail.
POD: Friday practice watch along; Tide recruiting targets start strong
Join BamaOnLine.com senior analyst Travis Reier as he discusses pertinent topics related to Alabama football, including:. -- 2023 running back commitment Justice Haynes makes major statement. -- Friday practice watch along features defensive backs, running backs and wide receivers. -- Some opposing quarterback situations clearing up, others not so much.
USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu recaps scrimmage, talks leadership, defensive standouts
USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu finds himself on watchlists for the Bednarik, Nagurski, and Outland Trophies but he’s never been known as an excessively chatty fellow on the field or with the media. Defensive line coach Shaun Nua told us before training camp started that such a profile was fine by him. “We want him to just raise his level of play even more. That's the best way for the guys to follow. He shows up early, the guys show up early. He leaves early, the guys leave early. So I don't need him to yell or raise his voice. Just raise your game.”
Late Kick: Tennessee is an underrated team heading into 2022 season
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Tennessee is an underrated team heading into the 2022 season.
Late Kick: BYU is an overrated team heading into 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says BYU is an overrated team heading into the 2022 season.
Freshman Receiver Turning Heads at Notre Dame
Another day, another press conference where Tobias Merriweather is receiving praise for his efforts at Notre Dame. The freshman receiver, who arrived in South Bend this summer out of Union high school in Camas, Wash., has received plenty of praise early in his collegiate career. The 6-4, 198-pounder was ranked...
Bulldog Preseason Practice Notebook: Friday edition
Mississippi State worked through a shorter Friday practice session as Coach Mike Leach tunes the team up for a Saturday scrimmage on Scott Field. Weather permitting, that is, as Leach and staff may have to adjust for conditions to avoid losing a priceless preseason work date.
Offense shines early, defense bounces back on Day 14 of WSU fall camp
PULLMAN -- Early signs suggested the offense was going to be in for a big day on Day 14 of fall camp at Washington State. During the 7 on 7 period, the quarterbacks were.
Notre Dame’s Jarrett Patterson Misses Practice
Jarrett Patterson, one of Notre Dame’s two returning team captains and the projected starter at left guard, was one of six offensive linemen not seen at practice today during Notre Dame’s brief media-allowed viewing periods. Irish Illustrated learned today that Patterson’s absence was due to a right foot injury suffered in practice this week.
Fired Up: Could a multi-year run in football lead to either the SEC or B1G eying Kansas State?
The question: During an August 17, 2022, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, the crew was asked if Kansas State football has a strong run over the next three or four seasons, could that lead to interest from either the Big Ten or SEC during the next round of expansion. Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
247Sports
Jacob Sykes Talks About Coming in from Harvard, the Defensive Line, and More
Defensive tackle Jacob Sykes talks about coming in from Harvard, playing the three-tech, whether there's a step up in competition going to UCLA, and more.
USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report
Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
Questions Podcast: K-State's backup quarterback quandary
The Powercat Questions Podcast returns after a Tuesday press conference with Kansas State assistant head football coach Van Malone, with one topic of importance being how the coaches will use the other quarterbacks in backing up expected starter Adrian Martinez. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald and the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.
VIP: Projecting Iowa State's two-deep offense of 2022
Iowa State Fall Camp is over two weeks in, and remarkably, the season and kickoff for the Cyclones are just over two weeks away from now.
Troy Brown knows the importance of buying in, leading by example
When Central Michigan transfer linebacker Troy Brown arrived in Oxford during the spring, he watched some film of an Ole Miss player that arrived and left before him. Ironically, that player was also a linebacker that transferred in: Chance Campbell. That portal acquisition a year ago paid off in spades....
Four-star edge lands Gamecocks Crystal Ball
The decision date is less than two weeks away and there’s still work to do, before South Carolina crosses the finish line in the race for Desmond Umeozulu.
Football Insider: Miami looking to improve during the second scrimmage of camp
The Miami Hurricanes will hold their second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday afternoon and coach Mario Cristobal is looking for growth from the first scrimmage a week prior. “We are looking for our entire organization to take ownership of our processes,” Cristobal said. “It is an opportunity to test our players and challenge our players and put them in situations where we can assess and train their competitive responses. When you are a coach, you want to train great, elite competitive responses. We want to see that and we want to continue to improve our levels of conditioning, communication, alignment, physicality, our ability to finish plays and drives, and knock the scrimmage back.
