ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecu#American Football#College Football
247Sports

POD: Friday practice watch along; Tide recruiting targets start strong

Join BamaOnLine.com senior analyst Travis Reier as he discusses pertinent topics related to Alabama football, including:. -- 2023 running back commitment Justice Haynes makes major statement. -- Friday practice watch along features defensive backs, running backs and wide receivers. -- Some opposing quarterback situations clearing up, others not so much.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu recaps scrimmage, talks leadership, defensive standouts

USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu finds himself on watchlists for the Bednarik, Nagurski, and Outland Trophies but he’s never been known as an excessively chatty fellow on the field or with the media. Defensive line coach Shaun Nua told us before training camp started that such a profile was fine by him. “We want him to just raise his level of play even more. That's the best way for the guys to follow. He shows up early, the guys show up early. He leaves early, the guys leave early. So I don't need him to yell or raise his voice. Just raise your game.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Freshman Receiver Turning Heads at Notre Dame

Another day, another press conference where Tobias Merriweather is receiving praise for his efforts at Notre Dame. The freshman receiver, who arrived in South Bend this summer out of Union high school in Camas, Wash., has received plenty of praise early in his collegiate career. The 6-4, 198-pounder was ranked...
NFL
247Sports

Bulldog Preseason Practice Notebook: Friday edition

Mississippi State worked through a shorter Friday practice session as Coach Mike Leach tunes the team up for a Saturday scrimmage on Scott Field. Weather permitting, that is, as Leach and staff may have to adjust for conditions to avoid losing a priceless preseason work date.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Notre Dame’s Jarrett Patterson Misses Practice

Jarrett Patterson, one of Notre Dame’s two returning team captains and the projected starter at left guard, was one of six offensive linemen not seen at practice today during Notre Dame’s brief media-allowed viewing periods. Irish Illustrated learned today that Patterson’s absence was due to a right foot injury suffered in practice this week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Fired Up: Could a multi-year run in football lead to either the SEC or B1G eying Kansas State?

The question: During an August 17, 2022, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, the crew was asked if Kansas State football has a strong run over the next three or four seasons, could that lead to interest from either the Big Ten or SEC during the next round of expansion. Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report

Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
247Sports

Questions Podcast: K-State's backup quarterback quandary

The Powercat Questions Podcast returns after a Tuesday press conference with Kansas State assistant head football coach Van Malone, with one topic of importance being how the coaches will use the other quarterbacks in backing up expected starter Adrian Martinez. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald and the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Troy Brown knows the importance of buying in, leading by example

When Central Michigan transfer linebacker Troy Brown arrived in Oxford during the spring, he watched some film of an Ole Miss player that arrived and left before him. Ironically, that player was also a linebacker that transferred in: Chance Campbell. That portal acquisition a year ago paid off in spades....
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Football Insider: Miami looking to improve during the second scrimmage of camp

The Miami Hurricanes will hold their second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday afternoon and coach Mario Cristobal is looking for growth from the first scrimmage a week prior. “We are looking for our entire organization to take ownership of our processes,” Cristobal said. “It is an opportunity to test our players and challenge our players and put them in situations where we can assess and train their competitive responses. When you are a coach, you want to train great, elite competitive responses. We want to see that and we want to continue to improve our levels of conditioning, communication, alignment, physicality, our ability to finish plays and drives, and knock the scrimmage back.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy