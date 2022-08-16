Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
What's the Meaning Behind the Metal Stars You Often See on Old Houses?
People don’t always look too closely at the residential homes around them. When you start searching for a new house, though, certain things earn closer scrutiny. Like the fact that some houses, particularly in the northeast, have a five-pointed decorative star hanging on the exterior. It’s been cited as being indicative of everything from religion to a beacon for swingers. But what does it really mean?
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I work in Walmart – it’s obvious when customers steal thanks to red flag at the self-checkout, it’s impossible to miss
A WALMART worker has claimed employees know when customers are trying to steal while using the self-checkout. The staffer claimed the tactics used by alleged shoplifters are impossible to miss. In a video, seen by Fox Business, the worker referred to certain behaviors that some shoppers exhibit. He also said...
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Silicon Valley donors complain that Ron DeSantis is 'borderline awful' at stroking their egos
DeSantis has to toe the line between Silicon Valley's elite and his populist supporters.
RELATED PEOPLE
TravelSkills 08-17-22: Disney calls these passholders an 'unfavorable mix' at Disneyland
Why there's no night train between LA and SF, the largest county in the country to gauge voters on secession, inside Pluto's Cave that dips deep into the Earth and this low-fare airline snubs SFO before it even takes off.
The most outrageous things 'TikTok time travellers' have claimed will happen
You may have noticed that TikTok has been taken over by 'time travellers'. Not literally, of course. Time travel is impossible. Instead, there has been a rise in people pretending to be from the future and putting together clips for their growing numbers of followers.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterIt’s easy to be sceptical because, well, it’s all total nonsense. But the videos have been viewed by millions of people and the content creators continue to make claims about events which are set to take place in the near future.These are the most outrageous things 'TikTok time travellers'...
Inside the absurd groundbreaking for Sho, San Francisco's ostentatious club-restaurant
SFGATE local editor Alex Shultz's dispatch from Salesforce Park's future fine-dining spot.
People Are Sharing Red Flags To Look For In Job Interviews, And I'm Taking Notes
"A lot of restaurants through the years' 'Can you start tonight?' means they are super under staffed. One time he asked if I can start now. Like, 'Interview's over; hop on the line.'"
JOBS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's Why Warner Bros. Discovery Is a Stock to Buy
Cost containment is a welcome addition to the entertainment company's lineup.
Home Chef is our favorite meal kit delivery service—join today and get 16 free meals ahead of Labor Day
Save time on cooking by joining Home Chef today and get 16 meals entirely free. Shop these tasty savings ahead of Labor Day 2022.
Comments / 0