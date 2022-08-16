ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Labor Costs, Aging and More: Challenges Facing Lewis County Farmers Highlighted at Forum

By Matthew Zylstra / matthew@chronline.com
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BaqjS_0hJR3HAZ00
Maureen Harkcom, a board member on the Lewis County Farm Bureau, describes challenges farmers face with water rights during a chamber forum in Centralia on Thursday.

Maureen Harkcom, 72, spoke to the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce as a representative of the Lewis County Farm Bureau on Thursday, discussing issues facing farmers in Lewis County and the state more broadly.

Harkcom, a member of the Lewis County Farm Bureau board, discussed the impact of government policies on farmers and the challenges they face.

“Agriculture is a very high-stress occupation,” Harkcom said. “When you look at issues like flooding, that happens to agriculture as well, but we also lost our livelihoods.”

Harkcom explained to the audience farmers are “price takers,” meaning they are subject to changes in the commodities market, presenting the industry with unique challenges beyond the difficult physical labor involved in food production.

“Agriculture is not for everybody. I grew up on a dairy. I can remember two vacations (growing up). There were no days off. It has to be in your blood,” Harkcom said.

According to Harkcom, the Farm Bureau’s purpose is to educate the public on the social and economic issues facing farming and ranching families. But the Bureau also tries to educate farmers about each other and the differences in experiences within the agricultural community.

“(That way) we can better advocate for each other,” Harkcom explained.

Harkcom said water has been a central issue for farmers, both with regard to flooding and water rights.

“If you don’t have water rights, trying to get them is years and years in the process, if you get them at all,” Harkcom said.

Another issue Harkcom said the agricultural industry is facing is labor costs.

“Washington’s labor costs are so high that companies like Fred Meyer will not purchase Washington agricultural products because they’re so expensive,” Harkcom said.

According to Harkcom, Southwest Washington farmers have faced particularly difficult challenges.

“It’s getting harder and harder to stay in agriculture in Lewis County,” Harkcom said. “Southwest Washington is unique in our geography and we’re able to farm. There’s not a lot of productive agricultural land in our county, so we have to use what we have and use it wisely.”

Harkcom pointed to a dramatic decrease in the number of dairy farms in Lewis County as an example of the effects the challenges farmers can face.

She also provided other statistics showing the challenges Lewis County farmers face, including the fact that about 85% of Lewis County farmers have jobs outside their farms to gain access to benefits such as health insurance.

One issue Harkcom believes contributes to the problems farmers face is the lack of understanding the public has of farming practices, which she believes can lead to some people reacting emotionally. One example of a situation involving a lack of public knowledge Harkcom provided was care for newborn animals. In Harkcom’s perspective, videos of newborn animals could lead uninformed viewers to believe farmers are mistreating the animals when in reality they’re taking necessary steps to care for them.

But for all the challenges Lewis County farmers face, they’re surprisingly successful in a variety of ways. According to Harkcom, Lewis County ranks number one in Washington state and number nine in the entire United States for Christmas tree production. She also said the county ranks eighth in the state for aquaculture, specifically highlighting Lewis County’s production of sports fish as one example of types of aquaculture produced in the county.

One of the greatest challenges facing the Lewis County agricultural industry is the rising age of farmers.

“As those of us with gray hair retire, we need younger people,” Harkcom said. “It’s not a cheap or easy venture, so we’re losing a lot of young kids.”

Harkcom said many children of farmers have expressed a desire to go into farming, driven by their families’ experience in agriculture. According to Harkcom, the obstacles to continuing their family tradition have been hard for those who have had to go into a different industry rather than following their parents’ path.

“It’s not just a job, it’s a way of life, it’s a philosophy,” Harkcom said.

Before ending her address to the chamber, Harkcom mentioned the Southwest Washington Livestock Auction at the Southwest Washington Fair, which she said is an opportunity to raise money for children. According to Harkcom, in the past, animals have sold for high enough prices to cover a significant portion of the child’s future college costs.

The livestock auction will take place on Friday, Aug. 19, with check-in opening at 4 p.m. and sales beginning at 6 p.m. at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds.

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Lewis County Again Has a New Health Officer

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story stated the county did not have an active health officer for five months. However, Drs. Steven Krager and Alan Melnick served in the role until Dr. Joe Wiley took over. The Chronicle regrets the error. Lewis County’s new health officer is now...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

A Look Back: Dim-Outs Ordered by Military in Coastal Regions During World War II; Lewis County Faced Relaxed Restrictions

Nearly all of Lewis County, excluding a small portion of its eastern part, was planned to “dim out” the night of Thursday, Aug. 20, 1942. The dim out was declared to stay in compliance with a proclamation issued Aug. 5 by the Western Defense Command of the U.S. Army. The plan, as of Aug. 20, was for the dim outs to continue on Thursdays for the duration of the war. The restrictions on activities were less strict in Lewis County than in those counties bordering the Pacific Ocean.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

State Commission Invites Public to Comment on Airport Expansion Site; Toledo Not Among Two Finalists Being Studied

The state Commercial Aviation Coordination Commission (CACC) invites community members throughout the state to an online open house and virtual public meetings this month to learn about and comment on its ongoing efforts to identify a suitable site for expanded aviation service. The search proved to be a hot topic...
TOLEDO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, WA
Local
Washington Business
Centralia, WA
Business
Local
Washington Industry
Lewis County, WA
Business
City
Centralia, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey okays plans for 300 residences at Hicks Lake

The Lacey City Council has adopted the hearings examiner’s recommendation to approve two proposed residential projects along Hicks Lake, which are planned to include more than 300 housing units. Following the quasi-judicial process, the council decided during yesterday’s council meeting in front of residents who brought placards to express...
LACEY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aging#Fish#Auction#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Farm Bureau
Chronicle

Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Brings its Mobile Command Unit to Southwest Washington Fair

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office’s mobile command unit is easy to miss among the large, colorful attractions filling the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds this week. The mid-sized white truck, one of two used by the sheriff’s office, is a recent addition to the sheriff office’s vehicle fleet — one that personnel prefer to the hulking refurbished mobile dental unit the department was driving before it acquired the smaller vehicle in early 2020.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Sheriff Warns of ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ Following Drug Bust in Oregon

Local authorities are warning community members about a new, extremely potent, brightly-colored “rainbow” form of fentanyl that is popping up around the country. “Authorities are particularly worried about young adults and children ending up with rainbow fentanyl, as they could mistake the drug for something else, such as candy, sidewalk chalk or a toy, because of its color and appearance,” said the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office in a news release posted to Facebook on Thursday.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Garlic Festival Returns to Southwest Washington Fairgrounds Next Weekend

The Washington State Garlic Festival, once a backyard celebration held west of Chehalis, will make its grand return to the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds next weekend after a two-year pandemic-related break. Tickets for the festival cost $5 for each day, Aug. 26, 27 and 28, or $10 for a three-day pass....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
KUOW

Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast

For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
SEATTLE, WA
seattleschild.com

Parent Review: Hiking the Franklin Ghost Town Trail

On a dreary Friday we made the decision to go hiking on the Franklin Ghost Town Trail. Along a kid-friendly gravel and dirt trail, we explored old structures, a cemetery and a mine shaft, all through a beautiful forested landscape. Getting there. The trail is located outside of Auburn in...
AUBURN, WA
KING 5

Grays Harbor County man resentenced for 1995 killing of family

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Brian Bassett, who was convicted of killing his parents and brother when he was 16 in 1995, was resentenced in Grays Harbor County court Thursday after a lengthy plea for his release. Bassett has been in and out of a Grays Harbor County courtroom...
thejoltnews.com

Gardens: hanging, waist-height and in-the-ground are for all ages

Jill Severn, The JOLT’s Friday gardening columnist, is normally my ‘go-to person’ for gardening advice. She definitely saved my tomatoes this year when I was ready to plop them in the ground before it was time. This week, however, I branched out and attended a gardening class...
OLYMPIA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
200
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy