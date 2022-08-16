Read full article on original website
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge
Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
Diver stranded at sea 30 miles off shore records his 'final moments'
A man who became stranded 30 miles out to sea captured what he thought were his final moments. See what happened:. Jacob Childs was out with a group of divers off the coast of south-east Queensland, Australia, back in 2016 when he got into a bit of trouble. As he...
Worried Ben Affleck Chain Smokes Outside Hospital With Wife Jennifer Lopez After His Mom Sustains Leg Injury
A worried Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside a Savannah, Ga., hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance to seek medical attention for sustaining a leg injury hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities were set to begin. Article continues below advertisement. Christopher Anne Boldt's injury...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
