Celebrate Tucson's 'birthday' on August 20
“Celebrate All Things S-cuk Sǫn/Tucson” has become an annual tradition to celebrate the founding of the modern-day city of Tucson. The fiesta is free and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.
5 Artsy Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona
Are you looking for unique and artsy things to do in Tucson, Arizona? Well, then this is the article for you! My name is Abigail and I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. Based on my experiences these are some artsy places to explore in Tucson, Arizona.
Famous saguaro 'Strong-Arm' falls over in Tortolita Preserve
MARANA, AZ — The famous "Strong-Arm" Saguaro, a symbol of the Sonoran desert, has fallen. The town of Marana says the 40-foot-tall cactus fell over earlier this month. The huge Saguaro had 34 arms, and it was believed to be between 150 and 200 years old. The Marana Parks...
Tucson SWAT Team at home in midtown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police and SWAT team agents have surrounded a home near the intersection of First Street and Grant Road on Friday evening, Aug. 19. Authorities said they were working to take a wanted person into custody at a home in the 400 block of East Wilcox Lane.
3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls
Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
Pima County may buy flooded Foothills homes
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sometimes flooding can happen so many times the best thing to do is simply move out. That’s a possibility for some homes in a Foothills neighborhood where Pima County may buy and demolish some flooded homes. Deep mud in the Finger Rock Wash gives...
Here's Where To Get The Best Fajita In Tucson
You know that feeling when you're sitting at a Mexican restaurant and the waiter brings out a sizzling hot plate of fresh fajitas that smell like Heaven? Well, those fajitas could be for you today. August 18th is National Fajita Day, which gives you the perfect excuse to go out for a yummy dinner.
New owners of Old Tucson say the old western town is back
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Old Tucson Studios closed its doors during the pandemic in 2020. This past April, a company by the name of Old Tucson Entertainment acquired Old Tucson Studios, which they now call Old Tucson. Wednesday, the new owners talked about the future of the western...
Sprouts to open new Tucson-area store later this year
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sprouts Farmers Market is opening a new store location in Tucson on Friday, Oct. 28. According to a news release, construction is almost done at the location, 4800 South Landing Way. Due to the new store opening, 100 full and part time jobs will...
City of Tucson to implement plan for sustainable water future
The City of Tucson is set to implement a master plan to help the city's water supply for the next 80 years.
Nightfall returns to Old Tucson October 6: Know before you go
The 'haunted experience' will open Thursday, Oct. 6 and will run Thursdays through Sundays throughout the month of October, concluding on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Authorities at standoff near Davis-Monthan
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are working to get a possible burglary suspect to come out of a vacant house in southeast Tucson on Friday, Aug. 19. The SWAT Team and officers were seen outside the house, located in the 2900 block of South Kolb Road, shortly before 3 p.m.
Widespread rain expected throughout weekend in Southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several inches of rain are expected to fall in some areas between Friday and Sunday. It’s making fire crews like Northwest fire keep extra staff this weekend to be ready for any and all calls. Captain Colt Jackson says he’s ready to respond...
Flash flood threatens homes in Benson neighborhood
Juan Pineda of Benson recalled, "the rushing waters were so loud that you couldn't hear anything else."
Demand for affordable housing has never been more critical in Pima County
The Tucson Poverty Project conducted a survey that shows 80% of people are spending too much on rent. Increased housing costs and inflation behind housing crisis, leaving many with no option.
Black Bear Relocated by Game and Fish Tucson
A young black bear seen more than two dozen times since Wed, August 10th on Tucson’s northwest side was successfully captured by Arizona Game and Fish Tucson at 5:30 pm on Sat, Aug 13th. The female bear, age 1-2, was tranquilized and transported from near Ina Road and La...
Monsoon storms cause damage to Tucson neighborhoods
During monsoon storms leaky ceilings, flooded homes and fallen trees are common—and the home repairs to fix them might take longer than expected.
Arizona’s allocation of Colorado River water is slashed
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Bureau of Reclamation has cut Arizona’s share of water from Lake Mead by 21%. It’s an unprecedented Tier II cut, the first ever. Arizona will now have to forfeit 592,000-acre-feet of Colorado River water a year. That’s about six times the amount of water Tucson uses in a year.
DNA Doe project identifies two men who died in Tucson in 2019
Working with Tucson police and the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the DNA Doe Project identified two previously-unknown men who died in Tucson in 2019.
Water shortages mean higher prices for customers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After the Bureau of Reclamation announced Arizona was being hit with a 21% cut in Colorado River water, the question around “How will that affect the cost of water in Tucson?”. The short answer is “not much in the short term.”. Customers...
