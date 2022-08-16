ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

HipHopDX.com

Quando Rondo Reportedly Shot In Georgia, Friend Lul Pab Killed

Savanah, GA – Quando Rondo was reportedly shot in Georgia on Friday night (August 19), while his friend Lul Pab was fatally wounded. According to VladTV, the rapper is in stable condition at a local hospital. A woman identified as his aunt shared an update on her Instagram Stories...
The Independent

Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’

Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Rolling Stone

Avril Lavigne’s Goth Glam Style Makes ‘Killer’ Comeback With New Fashion Collab

Whether intentional or not, Avril Lavigne has always been a style icon, from her iconic men’s tie-and-tank-top look, to her slogan tees and baggy pants, to her infatuation with all things Hello Kitty. Now, the singer is leaning into her oft-imitated aesthetic with an official fashion collaboration with Killstar. Handpicked by the singer, the eye-catching collection for the UK-based retailer features ready-to-wear fashion, accessories and intimates in a signature bubblegum pop pink colorway that perfectly reflects Lavigne’s goth-meets-girlie aesthetic.  “I like Killstar’s clothing because it is punk and edgy but feminine at the same time,” Lavigne tells Rolling Stone. “They took...
