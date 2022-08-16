Read full article on original website
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
Quando Rondo Reportedly Shot In Georgia, Friend Lul Pab Killed
Savanah, GA – Quando Rondo was reportedly shot in Georgia on Friday night (August 19), while his friend Lul Pab was fatally wounded. According to VladTV, the rapper is in stable condition at a local hospital. A woman identified as his aunt shared an update on her Instagram Stories...
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Chilling twist in mystery of family who vanished with daughter, 2, on camping trip following visit to Walmart
A MISSING dad quit his job just days before vanishing on a camping trip with his ex-girlfriend and their daughter, his family has revealed. Nicholas Hansen, 38, Jill Sidebotham, 28, and Lydia, two, supposedly left on June 27 and were last seen in a Walmart store in Mexico, Maine days later.
Kimora Lee Simmons Poses for Rare Photo with All Five of Her Children at Back to School Event
Kimora Lee Simmons enjoyed a special outing this week surrounded by all of her kids. The model and entrepreneur was joined by all five of her children Thursday at a Back to School Giveaway event, which she hosted in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Baby Phat, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Crayola, in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Williams Reflects on Relationship With Tim Norman Amid His Murder Trial: ‘I Saw a Side to Him That Was Crazy’
'Basketball Wives' star Jennifer Williams dated 'Sweetie Pie's' star Tim for about a year. She says he was aggressive. Norman is now in jail on charges he hired a hitman to kill his nephew.
Avril Lavigne’s Goth Glam Style Makes ‘Killer’ Comeback With New Fashion Collab
Whether intentional or not, Avril Lavigne has always been a style icon, from her iconic men’s tie-and-tank-top look, to her slogan tees and baggy pants, to her infatuation with all things Hello Kitty. Now, the singer is leaning into her oft-imitated aesthetic with an official fashion collaboration with Killstar. Handpicked by the singer, the eye-catching collection for the UK-based retailer features ready-to-wear fashion, accessories and intimates in a signature bubblegum pop pink colorway that perfectly reflects Lavigne’s goth-meets-girlie aesthetic. “I like Killstar’s clothing because it is punk and edgy but feminine at the same time,” Lavigne tells Rolling Stone. “They took...
Woman humiliated when husband confronts her coworker over innocent late-night dinner
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. During the final year of a disaster of a marriage, I worked a strange dual role as the manager of an ice cream shop and the manager of the liquor store next door. Both businesses were owned by the same man and sat at opposite ends of the same parking lot.
