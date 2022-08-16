Read full article on original website
SheKnows
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look
Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
Spearfisherman, 29, who died in horror scenes at Bondi Beach despite friends' desperate attempts to save him is remembered by his loved ones: 'Our hearts are broken'
A spear fisherman who died after being pulled unconscious from the water at a popular Sydney beach has been remembered as a 'humble gentleman'. Louis Touma, 29, had been diving with five others at Bondi Beach on Thursday afternoon when he failed to come up for air. His friends dragged...
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Wedding Dress With Feather Skirt & Long Dramatic Veil As She Marries Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves, per photos obtained by TMZ. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.
Kimora Lee Simmons Defends Daughter Aoki's Modeling Career Amid Criticism: 'It's Absolutely Absurd'
Kimora Lee Simmons is proud of her daughter Aoki for following her passion. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on Thursday, the mother of five, 47, revealed that she thinks it's "absolutely absurd" that people criticized the 20-year-old Harvard student for wanting to model despite getting an Ivy League education.
Jennifer Williams Reflects on Relationship With Tim Norman Amid His Murder Trial: ‘I Saw a Side to Him That Was Crazy’
'Basketball Wives' star Jennifer Williams dated 'Sweetie Pie's' star Tim for about a year. She says he was aggressive. Norman is now in jail on charges he hired a hitman to kill his nephew.
TV stalwart Josephine Tewson who starred in Keeping Up Appearances and Last Of The Summer Wine and was married to Leonard Rossiter has died aged 91
Josephine Tewson, who was the former wife of Leonard Rossiter and known for her acclaimed sitcoms, has died aged 91. BBC audiences will fondly remember the 'comedy great' mostly as Elizabeth Warden, reluctant confidant of snob Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping up Appearance and as Miss Davenport in the Last of the Summer Wine but Tewson had a career from the 1950s onwards on screen and stage.
Spartacus actor Ioane ‘John‘ King dies from cancer, aged 49
Spartacus actor Ioane “John” King has died, aged 49.The New Zealand actor, who played gladiator Rhaskos in the US series, was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma in January 2022.King’s family announced his death on a fundraising page set up for the actor. He died on 15 August.“This is an update regarding John,” they wrote, adding: “With sadness we share that earlier today John’s fight ended. He passed in the company of loving friends and family.“John leaves a big hole in this world, having been a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, friend and human being. Those of us lucky to have met...
Laura Whitmore corrected by Saturday Kitchen guest after poking fun at Love Island star Tasha
Laura Whitmore was corrected on Saturday Kitchen after poking fun at Love Island star Tasha.The host of the ITV2 reality series appeared on the cookery show this weekend (20 August) when she playfully alerted wine expert Helen McGinn to what she believed to have been a blunder made by the contestant on this year’s series.After speaking about her love of rosé, Whitmore said: “Also, Tasha on Love Island this year, she thought rosé wine was red white and white wine mixed together,” sarcastically adding: “Which is apparently not how you make it.”McGinn replied: “Well, I have to say...
