Spartacus actor Ioane “John” King has died, aged 49.The New Zealand actor, who played gladiator Rhaskos in the US series, was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma in January 2022.King’s family announced his death on a fundraising page set up for the actor. He died on 15 August.“This is an update regarding John,” they wrote, adding: “With sadness we share that earlier today John’s fight ended. He passed in the company of loving friends and family.“John leaves a big hole in this world, having been a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, friend and human being. Those of us lucky to have met...

