Rochester, MN

SheKnows

Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look

Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Wedding Dress With Feather Skirt & Long Dramatic Veil As She Marries Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves, per photos obtained by TMZ. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.
Daily Mail

TV stalwart Josephine Tewson who starred in Keeping Up Appearances and Last Of The Summer Wine and was married to Leonard Rossiter has died aged 91

Josephine Tewson, who was the former wife of Leonard Rossiter and known for her acclaimed sitcoms, has died aged 91. BBC audiences will fondly remember the 'comedy great' mostly as Elizabeth Warden, reluctant confidant of snob Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping up Appearance and as Miss Davenport in the Last of the Summer Wine but Tewson had a career from the 1950s onwards on screen and stage.
The Independent

Spartacus actor Ioane ‘John‘ King dies from cancer, aged 49

Spartacus actor Ioane “John” King has died, aged 49.The New Zealand actor, who played gladiator Rhaskos in the US series, was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma in January 2022.King’s family announced his death on a fundraising page set up for the actor. He died on 15 August.“This is an update regarding John,” they wrote, adding: “With sadness we share that earlier today John’s fight ended. He passed in the company of loving friends and family.“John leaves a big hole in this world, having been a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, friend and human being. Those of us lucky to have met...
The Independent

Laura Whitmore corrected by Saturday Kitchen guest after poking fun at Love Island star Tasha

Laura Whitmore was corrected on Saturday Kitchen after poking fun at Love Island star Tasha.The host of the ITV2 reality series appeared on the cookery show this weekend (20 August) when she playfully alerted wine expert Helen McGinn to what she believed to have been a blunder made by the contestant on this year’s series.After speaking about her love of rosé, Whitmore said: “Also, Tasha on Love Island this year, she thought rosé wine was red white and white wine mixed together,” sarcastically adding: “Which is apparently not how you make it.”McGinn replied: “Well, I have to say...
