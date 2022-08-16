ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Thirty-five residents impacted by Chesterfield apartment fire

By Delaney Murray
 3 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Thirty-five residents of a Chesterfield apartment building were impacted after five units were damaged by a fire on Saturday, according to the Red Cross. Twenty-seven of those residents are now displaced.

An apartment building on Boulder Springs Drive in Chesterfield caught fire early in the morning on Saturday, Aug. 13.

While all residents were evacuated from the building, initial reports indicated that 27 people were displaced by the fire. Today the Red Cross reported that a total of 35 residents had their homes impacted by the fire, although not all of them were displaced. The Red Cross indicated that this number may continue to change as residents continue to report damage to their homes.

Crews also reported that three residents were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries on Saturday, and one firefighter was hospitalized for heat-related illness. The residents and firefighter were released from the hospital on Monday, Aug. 15, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

