ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Here's The Best (And Cheapest) Sandwich Shop In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson
97.3 KBCO
97.3 KBCO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aR9wl_0hJQyTsa00
Photo: Getty Images

Nothing beats cravings like a good, full sandwich . The beauty of sandwiches is the various kinds you can craft, from simple grilled cheese to stacked subs. Luckily, sandwich shops are around to satisfy your cravings and provide a good variety of offerings.

There are some shops and restaurants, however, that will give you some bang for your buck. That's why Cheapism found the yummiest and cheapest sandwich shop you can find in every state:

"We winnowed our list of favorites to a single sandwich in each state and Washington, D.C. from our own experiences, word-of-mouth recommendations from locals, and reading a slew of mouth-watering reviews."

The best pick for Colorado is Curtis Park Delicatessen ! Writers explain why they chose this family-owned sandwich shop:

"This neighborhood mom-and-pop shop has a limited menu, but its reviews are overwhelmingly positive. A veggie sandwich with portobello mushroom, red pepper, zucchini, red onion, goat cheese, and house-made pesto gets high marks and costs $10.52. Its meat deli sandwiches are gushed over, too, and even though this is a deli, before coronavirus it was known also for serving all meals on real plates — with the latest edition of the Denver Post and chilled bottled water at each table."

If you want to try these wonderful sandwiches, Curtis Park has two locations in Denver .

Check out Cheapism 's full list of amazing and affordable sandwiches .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Denver, CO
Restaurants
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
ABC4

Utah restaurant named among most photogenic in the nation by Yelp

UTAH (ABC4) – Foodies who love photographing their culinary adventures constantly add to the plethora of mouth-watering images that feed into the popular food review app, Yelp. In its latest roundup of the most noteworthy restaurants to check out, Yelp has crowned the most “Photo-Worthy Places to Eat” across the U.S. and Canada. One unique […]
UTAH STATE
94.3 The X

This Local Colorado Bacon Restaurant Is A Must Try For All Bacon Lovers

If you're a bacon lover in Colorado, you're going to want to add this local Colorado bacon restaurant to your must-eat list. Bacon is what they do, and they do it well. I've never tried it, but I've heard of an all-bacon diet. Sounds crazy, and as much as I love bacon, I don't think I could ever do it. Bacon is mostly loved by everyone and has become more than just a side at breakfast time. You can use bacon in ways I didn't even know possible. This local Bacon Restaurant chain in Colorado saw how much not just Americans, but Coloradoans, love their bacon, and set out on a mission to find just about every possible way for a person to enjoy bacon.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Sandwiches#Pop Shop#Goat Cheese#Food Drink#The Denver Post
5280.com

The Ultimate Guide to Thrifting in Denver

It’s out with the new and in with the old, as thrifting has become an increasingly popular mode of shopping in Denver—and around the country. While mainstay vintage outposts on Broadway as well as secondhand shops occupying Colorado’s rural corners have long been repurposing wares, dozens of new shops and entrepreneurs selling pre-owned clothing and home furnishings have popped up around the Mile High City in recent years. Along with new brick-and-mortar stores, many local vintage enthusiasts are also now creating “shoppable” Instagram accounts, amassing thousands of followers and selling their thrifty finds via recurring weekly or monthly “drops.”
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations

Despite technological changes that have revolutionized communication over recent decades, traditional radio remains a going concern in metro Denver, the country's eighteenth-largest market. But as demonstrated by the latest report from industry leader Nielsen, a relative handful of stations owned by media conglomerates dominate the scene, leaving most other signals to scramble for the scraps — and in July, many of them failed to generate enough listeners to even register in the ratings available to the public.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

4 ADA-Compliant Colorado Hot Springs

The pure, unrivaled delight of sinking into a steamy pool of natural, mineral-rich, hot springs water can be a compelling reward for hiking miles into the backcountry to one of Colorado’s rare wild hot springs. Thanks to the state’s dozens of commercial hot springs pools, however, anyone who doesn’t want to navigate a long, steep, rugged trail—or can’t, perhaps because they use walkers, wheelchairs, and other mobility aids—can still enjoy the blissful experience.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
5280.com

5 Short, Easy Hikes Near Denver

Lots of Centennial Staters wake up every weekend ready to climb a fourteener, bike Independence Pass, or run the Colorado Trail. But some days, some of us just want to go for a nice little hike. We’re not asking for much: not too long, not too steep…and, oh yeah, the epic vistas the Rocky Mountains are known for. In an hour or less, no sweat (and we mean that literally: no sweat). Whether you’re entertaining flatlander friends, have young tykes or older parents in tow, or just feel like taking it easy on a Sunday morning, these five Front Range trails within about two hours of Denver are short on difficulty but long on views.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Things to do in Denver this weekend, Aug. 19-21

Are you ready for the weekend, Denver? There’s a lot happening across the metro ranging from Global Fest in Aurora to Pitbull and Reggae on the Rocks at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre. In Cherry Creek North, you’ll find a food and wine event and at Stanley Marketplace there’s an outdoor Grease movie night and costume contest.
DENVER, CO
97.3 KBCO

97.3 KBCO

Denver, CO
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

World Class Rock Denver/Boulder

 https://kbco.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy