Here's The Best (And Cheapest) Sandwich Shop In Colorado

Photo: Getty Images

Nothing beats cravings like a good, full sandwich . The beauty of sandwiches is the various kinds you can craft, from simple grilled cheese to stacked subs. Luckily, sandwich shops are around to satisfy your cravings and provide a good variety of offerings.

There are some shops and restaurants, however, that will give you some bang for your buck. That's why Cheapism found the yummiest and cheapest sandwich shop you can find in every state:

"We winnowed our list of favorites to a single sandwich in each state and Washington, D.C. from our own experiences, word-of-mouth recommendations from locals, and reading a slew of mouth-watering reviews."

The best pick for Colorado is Curtis Park Delicatessen ! Writers explain why they chose this family-owned sandwich shop:

"This neighborhood mom-and-pop shop has a limited menu, but its reviews are overwhelmingly positive. A veggie sandwich with portobello mushroom, red pepper, zucchini, red onion, goat cheese, and house-made pesto gets high marks and costs $10.52. Its meat deli sandwiches are gushed over, too, and even though this is a deli, before coronavirus it was known also for serving all meals on real plates — with the latest edition of the Denver Post and chilled bottled water at each table."

If you want to try these wonderful sandwiches, Curtis Park has two locations in Denver .

