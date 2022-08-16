Read full article on original website
philasun.com
Judge to decide if Pennsylvania sufficiently funds education
ABOVE PHOTO: The Pennsylvania Judicial Center, home to the Commonwealth Court in Harrisburg, Pa. A Pennsylvania court hearing Thursday, July 28, 2022 will address the fate of some 800 mail-in spring primary votes that three Republican-majority county elections boards threw out over the lack of handwritten dates on their outside envelopes. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Philadelphia school board gets earful on masking policy
Speakers at Thursday’s Philadelphia Board of Education meeting said the district’s policy requiring students and teachers to wear masks for the first 10 days of school is unwarranted, out of step with the times, and harmful to children.School districts across the country and around the world are dropping mask mandates, the speakers noted. The share of U.S. schools requiring masks for students or teachers fell from 75% to 15% over the...
FOX43.com
Second strike authorized in Pennsylvania school systems
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A second strike was authorized in a Central Pennsylvania school district this week. Greencastle-Antrim educators voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to authorize a strike if the negotiating team deems it necessary, as long as a 48-hour notice is given. Leaders of the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association (GAEA)...
Montco Private Schools — Eager to Remain Competitive — Embark on Infrastructure Improvement Projects
Three Montgomery County educational institutions are in the midst of capital improvement projects to keep them competitive. Schools nationwide are upping the ante on the amenities — both scholastic and extracurricular — with which they aim to spark matriculations. Locally as well, private schools are raising funds, eyeing upgrades, and embarking on capital projects to remain competitive. Todd Romero, with the Philadelphia Business Journal, dug in to report whose doing what in Montgomery County.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Help Prepare Pennsylvanians for High-Demand Manufacturing Careers in Northeast PA
Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for the Agency for Community Empowerment of NEPA (ACE) through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to assist unemployed and underemployed individuals in Lackawanna County gain the skills, knowledge, and abilities to successfully attain employment in the manufacturing sector. “My commitment to investing...
fox29.com
'We have to be prepared': Delaware County schools solidify safety plans by hiring officers
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. - It’s back to school in a couple of weeks and not for just students and teachers, but police officers, too. Some area school districts spent the summer beefing up on-campus security for the upcoming school year. When students at Interboro High School start classes next...
pa.gov
PA Department of Education Welcomes Students to a New School Year at Bedford County Technical Center
Everett, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) today welcomed students to the Bedford County Technical Center during its new student orientation program. During the visit, Special Advisor to the Secretary Dr. David Volkman visited with about 100 students entering programs at the school. "Career and technical education...
wtae.com
Dr. Mehmet Oz 1-on-1 during Senate campaign stop in Western Pennsylvania
KITTANNING, Pa. — While many of the headlines of the past week in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race have been generated in social media, Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz says his focus is on going out and meeting people in Pennsylvania counties. Oz visited a manufacturing facility and the fairgrounds...
nextpittsburgh.com
Pennsylvania lawmakers slated to get huge raises next year
HARRISBURG — Fiscal responsibility is an axiom in Harrisburg, but nearly none of Pennsylvania’s 253 state lawmakers seem to mind when their own salaries swell spending. State House and Senate lawmakers receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment under a 1995 law meant to shield them from political blowback for voting for their own pay increases.
Gov. Wolf Signs Executive Order to Protect Pennsylvanians from Conversion Therapy
HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf yesterday signed Executive Order 2022-2 to protect Pennsylvanians from conversion therapy. “Conversion therapy is a traumatic practice based on junk science that actively harms the people it supposedly seeks to treat,” said Gov. Wolf. “This discriminatory practice is widely rejected by medical and scientific professionals and has been proven to lead to worse mental health outcomes for LGBTQIA+ youth subjected to it. This is about keeping our children safe from bullying and extreme practices that harm them.”
wdiy.org
45,000 Poll Workers Wanted to Help in Pennsylvania’s Elections on Nov. 8
The Department of State says county election offices will need more poll workers to help the November election run smoothly. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports. (Original air-date: 8/19/22)
WTAJ
Fetterman, Shapiro favored to win Pennsylvania Senate, Governor races: FiveThirtyEight
(WHTM) – Democrats Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman are both now considered favored to win their respective races, according to election analysts FiveThirtyEight’s forecast model. Both candidates were recently considered to be slightly favored prior to the recent projections. Shapiro, the commonwealth’s attorney general and Democrat nominee for...
Norristown Times Herald
Montgomery County commissioners OK expansion of state funding for green projects
NORRISTOWN — A new source of funding will soon be available for certain green-friendly projects across Montgomery County. The county’s commissioners voted unanimously on Thursday morning to expand the eligibility criteria for the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy program, or C-PACE. “It allows funding for energy-efficient projects and...
Pennsylvania Anticipates $84 Billion Towards Infrastructure | Here Is The Breakdown
On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania State Transportation Commission (STC) announced an update to its 12-Year program, anticipating $84 Billion in infrastructure funding. Pennsylvania's STC's new plan anticipates that $84 Billion will be available over the next 12 years for improvements to roads, bridges, transit systems, airports, and railroads. The newly adopted program, which takes effect October 1, incorporates funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and anticipates the following funding availability in the first four years of the 12-Year Program (TYP) from federal, state, and local sources.
Dr. Oz makes campaign stop in northeast PA
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Dr. Mehmet Oz stopped by the WBRE/WYOU studios around noon on Thursday during a stop in the Diamond City. Dr. Oz was passing through Luzerne County on Thursday to hold a “Dose of Reality Town Hall” in Wyoming County later in the evening. Oz spoke about struggles brought on by recent […]
fox29.com
Parents argue against Philadelphia school district's mask guidance at public meeting
PHILADELPHIA - Several parents of Philadelphia school children spoke out against the district's mask guidance for the upcoming school year during a public meeting. The School District recently announced that students returning to the classroom this fall will be required to mask for the first 10 days of the school year.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court orders Lancaster, Berks, Fayette counties to count undated mail ballots
The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court has ordered Lancaster, Berks and Fayette counties to count undated mail ballots they received for the May 17 primary. This breaks an impasse between the counties and the Department of State over the counting of the ballots. A federal court tossed out a provision in state...
philasun.com
City announces update on property tax assessments, including timing of written notices
The City’s Office of Property Assessment has posted the results of reassessments of all properties in Philadelphia and announced that written notices of new property values will be mailed to property owners later this month. Property owners should start receiving written notices in the mail in late August. The...
Critics worry Pennridge School Board policy proposals would stifle free speech, advocacy
The first issue deals with posting outside materials in the school district. The second policy would prohibit staff members from sharing their personal viewpoints.
New Philadelphia lottery changes demographics at top schools
Philadelphia’s new lottery admissions system will likely bolster the overall proportion of Black and Hispanic students in the incoming ninth grades across the city’s four most selective public schools, a Chalkbeat data analysis has found, although the picture varies significantly between individual schools. At Central High School, for example, the largest and most well known of those four top-tier schools, the proportion of Black students in the incoming class is nearly twice...
