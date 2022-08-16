ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

philasun.com

Judge to decide if Pennsylvania sufficiently funds education

ABOVE PHOTO: The Pennsylvania Judicial Center, home to the Commonwealth Court in Harrisburg, Pa. A Pennsylvania court hearing Thursday, July 28, 2022 will address the fate of some 800 mail-in spring primary votes that three Republican-majority county elections boards threw out over the lack of handwritten dates on their outside envelopes. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia school board gets earful on masking policy

Speakers at Thursday’s Philadelphia Board of Education meeting said the district’s policy requiring students and teachers to wear masks for the first 10 days of school is unwarranted, out of step with the times, and harmful to children.School districts across the country and around the world are dropping mask mandates, the speakers noted. The share of U.S. schools requiring masks for students or teachers fell from 75% to 15% over the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX43.com

Second strike authorized in Pennsylvania school systems

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A second strike was authorized in a Central Pennsylvania school district this week. Greencastle-Antrim educators voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to authorize a strike if the negotiating team deems it necessary, as long as a 48-hour notice is given. Leaders of the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association (GAEA)...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

Montco Private Schools — Eager to Remain Competitive — Embark on Infrastructure Improvement Projects

Three Montgomery County educational institutions are in the midst of capital improvement projects to keep them competitive. Schools nationwide are upping the ante on the amenities — both scholastic and extracurricular — with which they aim to spark matriculations. Locally as well, private schools are raising funds, eyeing upgrades, and embarking on capital projects to remain competitive. Todd Romero, with the Philadelphia Business Journal, dug in to report whose doing what in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Help Prepare Pennsylvanians for High-Demand Manufacturing Careers in Northeast PA

Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for the Agency for Community Empowerment of NEPA (ACE) through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to assist unemployed and underemployed individuals in Lackawanna County gain the skills, knowledge, and abilities to successfully attain employment in the manufacturing sector. “My commitment to investing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nextpittsburgh.com

Pennsylvania lawmakers slated to get huge raises next year

HARRISBURG — Fiscal responsibility is an axiom in Harrisburg, but nearly none of Pennsylvania’s 253 state lawmakers seem to mind when their own salaries swell spending. State House and Senate lawmakers receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment under a 1995 law meant to shield them from political blowback for voting for their own pay increases.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf Signs Executive Order to Protect Pennsylvanians from Conversion Therapy

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf yesterday signed Executive Order 2022-2 to protect Pennsylvanians from conversion therapy. “Conversion therapy is a traumatic practice based on junk science that actively harms the people it supposedly seeks to treat,” said Gov. Wolf. “This discriminatory practice is widely rejected by medical and scientific professionals and has been proven to lead to worse mental health outcomes for LGBTQIA+ youth subjected to it. This is about keeping our children safe from bullying and extreme practices that harm them.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Norristown Times Herald

Montgomery County commissioners OK expansion of state funding for green projects

NORRISTOWN — A new source of funding will soon be available for certain green-friendly projects across Montgomery County. The county’s commissioners voted unanimously on Thursday morning to expand the eligibility criteria for the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy program, or C-PACE. “It allows funding for energy-efficient projects and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Anticipates $84 Billion Towards Infrastructure | Here Is The Breakdown

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania State Transportation Commission (STC) announced an update to its 12-Year program, anticipating $84 Billion in infrastructure funding. Pennsylvania's STC's new plan anticipates that $84 Billion will be available over the next 12 years for improvements to roads, bridges, transit systems, airports, and railroads. The newly adopted program, which takes effect October 1, incorporates funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and anticipates the following funding availability in the first four years of the 12-Year Program (TYP) from federal, state, and local sources.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Dr. Oz makes campaign stop in northeast PA

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Dr. Mehmet Oz stopped by the WBRE/WYOU studios around noon on Thursday during a stop in the Diamond City. Dr. Oz was passing through Luzerne County on Thursday to hold a “Dose of Reality Town Hall” in Wyoming County later in the evening. Oz spoke about struggles brought on by recent […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Chalkbeat

New Philadelphia lottery changes demographics at top schools

Philadelphia’s new lottery admissions system will likely bolster the overall proportion of Black and Hispanic students in the incoming ninth grades across the city’s four most selective public schools, a Chalkbeat data analysis has found, although the picture varies significantly between individual schools. At Central High School, for example, the largest and most well known of those four top-tier schools, the proportion of Black students in the incoming class is nearly twice...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

