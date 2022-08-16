Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
See Mar-a-Lago photos that have experts raising national security concerns
A CNN review of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort raises new concerns over the home being able to meet the standards needed to store classified documents. CNN’s Brian Todd reports.
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Russian paratrooper says it was weeks before he realized that Russia hadn't been attacked and that he had actually invaded Ukraine
A former Russian paratrooper said he didn't understand why his unit invaded Ukraine. Pavel Filatyev told the Guardian that it took him weeks to realize Russia wasn't under attack. The Kremlin peddled a propaganda narrative that it started the Ukraine war to defend itself. A former Russian soldier who invaded...
North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.
Jeffrey Toobin Leaves CNN Nearly Two Years After Zoom Incident
On Aug. 12, Jeffrey Toobin announced that he is leaving CNN, 20 years after joining the network and more than a year after an embarrassing Zoom fail — a pivotal moment in a career that has reportedly landed Toobin an eight-figure net worth. “Friends, I've decided that, after 20...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Does preserving democracy require letting Trump off? | Column
The longing to see right prevail and wrong punished is arguably one of the fiercest human desires. That’s why it is nothing less than agonizing to consider that in the case of Donald Trump, justice may have to be sacrificed on the altar of order. That is the argument...
RNC Rules Do Not Allow It To Block Liz Cheney From Running As A Republican
Despite its censure of Cheney for investigating Trump earlier this year, there’s little the party could do if she decides to run for president as a Republican.
Laura Loomer, A Self-Described Islamophobe, Is Running For Congress Again
The anti-Muslim extremist, who has called Islam a "cancer," has outraised her opponent in a Republican district.
Here’s what to read from the left and the right | Column
We live in a partisan age, and our news habits can reinforce our own perspectives. Consider this an effort to broaden our collective outlook with essays beyond the range of our typical selections. FROM THE LEFT. From “We Didn’t Deserve Freya the Walrus,” by Ian Gordon in Mother Jones....
MarketRealist
Los Angeles, CA
65K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.https://marketrealist.com/
Comments / 1