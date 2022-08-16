Read full article on original website
Related
A fine day of fishing around Lake Erie Islands: NE Ohio fishing report
PORT CLINTON. Ohio - Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and his father, Jim, had a fine morning of fishing on Lake Erie on Thursday around the Lake Erie Islands on Governor’s Fish Ohio Day, and he had only wished for one more ingredient. “Some wind would have been nice....
case.edu
Weatherhead’s Andrew Medvedev discussed decrease in inflation
‘We’re certainly not out of the woods:’ New inflation numbers out as Northeast Ohio communities continue to grapple with high prices. WKYC: Andrew Medvedev, the incoming co-dean of Weatherhead School of Management, discussed numbers showing a slight decrease in inflation, but noted caution in reading too much into it. “There’s good news and not so good news,” he said, referencing positive trends such as certain supply chain issues easing and used car prices dropping, along with areas of concern such as housing and gasoline.
Latest La Nina forecast shows a wetter winter for Northeast Ohio
According to the NOAA, an uncommon third La Nina winter is expected across the United States. For Cleveland, that will likely mean above-average precipitation for the winter months.
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Ohio
If you love eating seafood but are still searching for nice restaurants that know how to properly prepare it then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: amazing seafood restaurants in Ohio that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already. All of these places are known for only serving high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. No matter what kind of seafood dishes you usually crave, you will most definitely find them at any of these restaurants. Also, all of these seafood places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
WINKNEWS.com
Study ranks Florida No. 7 among best states to live
Florida is ranked the seventh best state to live in a study by Wallet Hub that compared the 50 states based on 52 key indicators of livability from housing costs and income growth to education rate and quality of hospitals. With a total score of 58.07, Florida’s top rankings came...
WTOL-TV
Ohio State Teachers Retirement System employees up for multi-million dollar bonuses after $3B loss
OHIO, USA — Rudy Fichtenbaum said he doesn't understand why theState Teachers Retirement System of Ohio is celebrating after teachers statewide suffered a major loss. "Giving record-high $10 million dollar bonuses for only losing $3 billion dollars last year would really be an insult to every retired teacher who's struggling with inflation," Fichtenbaum, an STRS board member, said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LIST: The Northeast Ohio businesses approved for Type C sports gambling licenses
The Ohio Casino Control Commission passed a resolution Wednesday that approved a slew of Ohio businesses that sought a Type C sports betting license — many right here in Northeast Ohio.
Northeast Ohio school districts say they will not allow teachers, staff members to carry guns in classrooms, despite new state law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School districts across Northeast Ohio do not want their teachers carrying guns into classrooms this fall, despite a new law that eases the requirements for arming educators. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 99 into law in June, giving school boards the authority to allow...
8 Amazing Restaurants Located Along The Ohio Coast That You Must Try Before You Die
Amazing seafood may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the state of Ohio but thanks to its many miles of coastline along the shores of Lake Erie, the Buckeye State is actually home to quite a few seafood restaurants that serve up everything from fish tacos to crab legs. Here are 10 of our coastal favorites, keep reading to learn more.
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Pies in Ohio
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
Ohio’s teachers pension lost an estimated $3 billion in the last year. On Thursday, its employees are expected to get nearly $10M in bonuses.
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund will consider a proposal on Thursday that could award $9.7 million in performance-based incentives to its investment associates, despite having lost $3 billion in the first 11 months of the year. The fund for the State Teachers Retirement...
995qyk.com
The Two Tampa Cities With The Fastest Growing House Prices
House prices in the United States have gone up fast this year. There are two Tampa cities with the fastest growing house prices in the nation. Redfin, a real estate company, recently released a ranking of the top 10 cities with the fastest growing sales prices. Of the Top 10...
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
Airplane part falls from sky, nearly hits man in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine - A metal object believed to have fallen from a trans-Atlantic jet came crashing down outside the Maine State House, landing with a loud bang just feet from a Capitol Police worker, officials said Monday.The Federal Aviation Administration was alerted Friday and returned to the State House on Monday as it investigated the object, Capitol Police Chief Matthew Clancy said. The metal hit with a loud bang on a slab of granite lining a cobblestone walkaway about 6 to 8 feet from a security screener - and came close to hitting the building itself, he said. "It definitely shocked him," the chief said. "He was walking back to the building and got quite a wakeup call." No one was hurt. The FAA believes the metal sleeve weighing 6 to 7 pounds came from a wing flap of a large passenger jet, he said. Airlines were notified, and all planes landed safely that day, Clancy said. The area where the airplane part crashed to the ground is usually busy when the Maine Legislature is in session, and it's routinely used for rallies, protests and press conferences, he said.
Person hit and killed by semi on I-77
The accident happened after 1 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the rest area.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Doorbell video shows suspect terrorizing family in possible social media trend
Doorbell video captured a juvenile terrorizing a home in Mentor-On-The Lake just after midnight on Sunday.
Comments / 0