Colorado State

CBS Denver

Small businesses in Colorado get $100 million boost

Colorado secured $100 million in funding to create and retain jobs. Gov. Jared Polis made that announcement on Friday. The money comes from the U.S. Treasury Department in the form of a state small business credit initiative.The money will go to various groups including:Venture Capital Authority which helps businesses owners access venture capitalCash Collateral Support Program which helps small business lendingClimber Fund which helps those businesses hit the hardest by the pandemic
COLORADO STATE
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Colorado Cars
