Colorado secured $100 million in funding to create and retain jobs. Gov. Jared Polis made that announcement on Friday. The money comes from the U.S. Treasury Department in the form of a state small business credit initiative.The money will go to various groups including:Venture Capital Authority which helps businesses owners access venture capitalCash Collateral Support Program which helps small business lendingClimber Fund which helps those businesses hit the hardest by the pandemic

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO