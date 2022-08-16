Read full article on original website
Small businesses in Colorado get $100 million boost
Colorado secured $100 million in funding to create and retain jobs. Gov. Jared Polis made that announcement on Friday. The money comes from the U.S. Treasury Department in the form of a state small business credit initiative.The money will go to various groups including:Venture Capital Authority which helps businesses owners access venture capitalCash Collateral Support Program which helps small business lendingClimber Fund which helps those businesses hit the hardest by the pandemic
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Electric vehicle owners are fed up with broken EV chargers and janky software
A common complaint you hear from electric vehicle owners is about the sorry state of public EV charging: broken chargers, janky software, busted screens. But a lot of this is anecdotal, and it can be hard to find any rigorous studies that capture the current state of EV charging in the US.
Electric cars fail MoT test on worn tyres more than petrol rivals... and experts say electric power combined with extra weight of battery is to blame
Electric and hybrid cars fail more MoT tests due to worn-out tyres – but they pass first time more often than petrol or diesel vehicles. Analysis of 49.9 million MoT tests between 2019 and last year shows 14.84 per cent of hybrid and 17.87 per cent of fully electric cars failed at the first attempt.
Fast Times and Million-Dollar Fines: Inside the EPA's Messy War on Dirty Diesel Trucks
John Doc via YouTubeThe federal government is ramping up its crackdown on non-compliant diesel tuners and deleted trucks. But some claim it's going way too far.
