This man refers to the supply chain as the cause. Most people have no idea that in 1873, the U.S. killed 1.5 million Buffalo to force the Indians into starving, thus making them dependent on the Government. Unfortunately, same thing is happening today and it’s no accident. First was the blocking of cargo ships from unloading cargo along the west coast, then the blocking of rail cars from delivering grain and fertilizer to farmers. After that there were the deaths of 10,000 cattle that farmers say was BS. Then they killed 23 million chickens and turkeys because of a bird flu that farmers say didn’t exist. Since the Biden administration took over, there have been 97 fires at food processing plants in America that forced some to close. 2 weeks ago the 3rd largest flour plant in Pendleton burned down and last week, a semi full of flour. It’s not a coincidence, this is intentional and they are looking for the same result.
this country is in trouble we are in for hard times.
