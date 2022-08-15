ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, VA

WSLS

Vehicle fire causes 7-mile backup on I-81S in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle fire has caused a 7-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened near mile marker 138. As of 12:30 p.m., the southbound right shoulder is closed. Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Crews respond to downed trees and powerlines in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, and Appalachian Power are responding to multiple trees and power lines down in the Roanoke County area. They are in the 2700 Block of Creekside Driver in the area of Green Hill Park...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

No one hurt in electrical apartment fire in Vinton

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department says no one was injured in an apartment fire in Vinton Thursday morning. Crews say they responded at 4:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Pine Street for a reported fire in an apartment building, where crews found smoke showing from the second floor window of the two-story building.
VINTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Four people brought to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash that temporarily blocked a Roanoke road on Thursday. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Roanoke Police Department tells WFXR News that a driver had a medical issue and hit three other vehicles at the intersection of Hershberger Road and Rutgers Street.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Firefighters battle house fire in SE Roanoke, one person hurt

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — One person was injured after a fire erupted at a house on the southeast side of Roanoke on Wednesday, according to fire crews. Roanoke Fire-EMS reported at 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 that first responders were on the scene of the structure fire in the 1000 block of Tazewell Avenue SE.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested for Botetourt County robbery

BOTETOURT, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested for robbery in Botetourt County, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. 46-year-old Michael Dricker was arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at the Daleville Kroger May 23. Police say on the day of the robbery, Dricker...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Skeletal remains found near US-220 exit ramp in Roanoke

UPDATE 9:34 p.m.: According to the Roanoke Police Department, the Franklin Road exit off U.S. Route 220 has been reopened after skeletal remains were found in the area on Tuesday. — UPDATE 4:54 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department says that the Franklin Road exit off U.S. Route 220 will be closed until further notice due […]
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Crash on I-81S in Botetourt County cleared

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 5:49 P.M.:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is causing delays on I-81S in Botetourt County, according to VDOT. VDOT said the crash happened at mile marker 158.3 near the Troutville Rest Area. As of 5:28 p.m., the south right...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Little Green Hive

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “I would have never, in my wildest dreams, thought that this was possible,” said Little Green Hive Coffee & Smootie Bar owner Sharon Ponce. Sharon Ponce’s wildest dreams did, in fact, become reality with Little Green Hive, and just like the business motto, for Sharon, coffee is personal.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Underground repairs lead to Williamson Road closure in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you’re driving through Roanoke on Wednesday, you may need to find another route due to a utility-related closure on Williamson Road. According to the City of Roanoke, the northbound and southbound lanes for Williamson Road will be closed at Thurston Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

VDOT working to bring in contractors for upcoming winter season

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year, VDOT works to recruit contractors to help in snow removal efforts. “Every year, June through November, we hire contractors to help with snow removal. We are currently going through the process of soliciting for and hiring contractors to help with this upcoming season,” said VDOT spokesperson Jason Bond.
WSLS

Sheetz moving to new location in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke is expected to close after its new location opens in the fall. “Sheetz is currently in the process of building a new store along King Street that is anticipated to open to the public this fall. We are continually evaluating our strategy in every market where we operate, and as a result, we have made the decision to close the store along Williamson Road,” PR Manager Nick Ruffner said.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

VSP: Franklin Co. driver dies after crashing into tree

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Franklin County man lost his life Wednesday night following a wreck involving a tree in Patrick County, police say. According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash took place along Route 40, just east of Route 710, shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Authorities say a 2017 […]
PATRICK COUNTY, VA

Community Policy