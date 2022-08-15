Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Stimulus Proposal Gives Hundreds to Virginia ResidentsCadrene HeslopSalem, VA
Virginia Tech Fan Day was a memorable occasion for Hokie loversCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
The Salem Fair and Northwest Ace Hardware donated to more than $7,000 to 127 PlaceCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Eyewitness accounts say man set himself on fire at the Salem duck pondCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia return after a two-year absenceCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Related
WSLS
Vehicle fire causes 7-mile backup on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle fire has caused a 7-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened near mile marker 138. As of 12:30 p.m., the southbound right shoulder is closed. Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story...
wfxrtv.com
Crews respond to downed trees and powerlines in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, and Appalachian Power are responding to multiple trees and power lines down in the Roanoke County area. They are in the 2700 Block of Creekside Driver in the area of Green Hill Park...
WDBJ7.com
No one hurt in electrical apartment fire in Vinton
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department says no one was injured in an apartment fire in Vinton Thursday morning. Crews say they responded at 4:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Pine Street for a reported fire in an apartment building, where crews found smoke showing from the second floor window of the two-story building.
wfxrtv.com
Four people brought to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash that temporarily blocked a Roanoke road on Thursday. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Roanoke Police Department tells WFXR News that a driver had a medical issue and hit three other vehicles at the intersection of Hershberger Road and Rutgers Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
Search to continue after possible sighting of wanted person in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 11:20 p.m.:. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that they are still searching for the man who attempted to break into a home in the Brush Mountain area on Thursday. Authorities said that they believe the man spotted to be Shawn Tolbert, 42,...
wfxrtv.com
Firefighters battle house fire in SE Roanoke, one person hurt
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — One person was injured after a fire erupted at a house on the southeast side of Roanoke on Wednesday, according to fire crews. Roanoke Fire-EMS reported at 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 that first responders were on the scene of the structure fire in the 1000 block of Tazewell Avenue SE.
wfxrtv.com
More witnesses testify about deadly Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple counts of manslaughter in connection with a 2019 explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station has finished its third day, with several witnesses testifying for the prosecution. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for Botetourt County robbery
BOTETOURT, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested for robbery in Botetourt County, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. 46-year-old Michael Dricker was arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at the Daleville Kroger May 23. Police say on the day of the robbery, Dricker...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Skeletal remains found near US-220 exit ramp in Roanoke
UPDATE 9:34 p.m.: According to the Roanoke Police Department, the Franklin Road exit off U.S. Route 220 has been reopened after skeletal remains were found in the area on Tuesday. — UPDATE 4:54 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department says that the Franklin Road exit off U.S. Route 220 will be closed until further notice due […]
WSET
Williamson Road closure will allow water authority to fix utilities in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Part of a popular Roanoke street will be closed on Wednesday. The City of Roanoke said the northbound and southbound lanes of Williamson Road at Thurston Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They said the closure will allow the Western Virginia...
WSLS
Crash on I-81S in Botetourt County cleared
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 5:49 P.M.:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is causing delays on I-81S in Botetourt County, according to VDOT. VDOT said the crash happened at mile marker 158.3 near the Troutville Rest Area. As of 5:28 p.m., the south right...
WSET
Skeletal remains found in Roanoke, Franklin Road ramp on Route 220 now open
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department said skeletal remains were found near the Route 220 ramp on Tuesday afternoon. They said on Twitter, that the Franklin Road exit off of Route 220 will be closed "for some time" due to a forensics investigation. As of around 7:00...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
Authorities: Three children located, safe after being abducted from a Floyd Co. school bus
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Three children have been located safely after being abducted from a Floyd County school bus on its morning route, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said. On Thursday morning, authorities said that two women interfered with the bus on its morning route, and one of...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies search for vehicle, men connected with burglary at gas station in Buchanan
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to find multiple men and an SUV believed to be involved in a burglary at Barry’s Exxon in Buchanan. It happened early in the morning on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the gas...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Little Green Hive
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “I would have never, in my wildest dreams, thought that this was possible,” said Little Green Hive Coffee & Smootie Bar owner Sharon Ponce. Sharon Ponce’s wildest dreams did, in fact, become reality with Little Green Hive, and just like the business motto, for Sharon, coffee is personal.
wfxrtv.com
Underground repairs lead to Williamson Road closure in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you’re driving through Roanoke on Wednesday, you may need to find another route due to a utility-related closure on Williamson Road. According to the City of Roanoke, the northbound and southbound lanes for Williamson Road will be closed at Thurston Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
WSLS
Pulaski County elementary school cleared after report of possible gas leak
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities say Critzer Elementary School in Pulaski County has been cleared after the report of a possible gas leak. We’re told no leaks were found. ORIGINAL STORY. Critzer Elementary School in Pulaski County will be dismissing students early Wednesday morning due to a...
WDBJ7.com
VDOT working to bring in contractors for upcoming winter season
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year, VDOT works to recruit contractors to help in snow removal efforts. “Every year, June through November, we hire contractors to help with snow removal. We are currently going through the process of soliciting for and hiring contractors to help with this upcoming season,” said VDOT spokesperson Jason Bond.
WSLS
Sheetz moving to new location in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke is expected to close after its new location opens in the fall. “Sheetz is currently in the process of building a new store along King Street that is anticipated to open to the public this fall. We are continually evaluating our strategy in every market where we operate, and as a result, we have made the decision to close the store along Williamson Road,” PR Manager Nick Ruffner said.
VSP: Franklin Co. driver dies after crashing into tree
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Franklin County man lost his life Wednesday night following a wreck involving a tree in Patrick County, police say. According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash took place along Route 40, just east of Route 710, shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Authorities say a 2017 […]
Comments / 0