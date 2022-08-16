Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Staffordshire bulldog with cut ears fears walks in the rain
A dog whose ears were illegally cropped as a puppy, fears walks in the rain due to water going inside them. Lyla the bulldog was rescued by the RSPCA at a Staffordshire property in 2020 alongside six of her brothers and sisters. The dog now lives with Kelly and Jake...
BBC
New discoveries at Orkney's Ness of Brodgar Neolithic site
Whale bones and some of the UK's oldest steps are among new finds unveiled at the famous Ness of Brodgar Neolithic settlement in Orkney. The Ness of Brodgar, next to the famous Ring of Brodgar, is one of the most important sites of its type in Europe. University of the...
BBC
Wind farm rejected amid turbine height concerns
A Scottish government reporter has rejected plans for a wind farm near Corsock. Developers argued it could contribute to meeting green energy targets and provide an economic boost. The plans were refused due to concerns over the visual impact of turbines up to 200m (650ft) high. A wind farm in...
BBC
Ullswater beachgoers horrified as cars driven along lakeside
Beachgoers said they were horrified when two cars were driven "at speed" alongside a Lake District beach within feet of families. Footage on social media shows two vehicles passing close to people at Glencoyne Bay on Ullswater. One witness said the vehicles were driven at an "unreasonable speed" putting "everyone...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Asylum seeker in Gloucestershire hotel 'feels like a prisoner'
A man who fled his Caribbean home because of death threats said he feels like a prisoner after being placed in temporary accommodation. The man, who cannot be named, boarded a flight to the UK last year to seek asylum and was placed in a hotel room in Gloucestershire. After...
Comments / 0