Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
Owensboro family runs animal rehabilitation center
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro family has spent the last 12 years helping orphaned or injured animals before releasing them back into the wild, but some people believe they should just leave the animals alone. There’s something wild going on at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro. It’s all because...
Friends of Sinners to host 13th annual Unchained event
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Friends of Sinners, a local drug recovery program, is hosting its 13th annual Unchained event. A news release says the event will happen in Owensboro, August 20, at Chautauqua Park. The event begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. The organization says there will be live Christian musicians, a […]
14news.com
Organizers expect higher turnout this year for 47th annual Frog Follies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Frog Follies Auto Show is right around the corner. The event will showcase pre-1949 street rods. Organizers estimate that close to 3,000 street rods will be at this year’s event. The previous year had a low turnout due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they hope to see attendance go back to normal this year.
wevv.com
Deaconess 'Mamapalooza' registration now open
Registration is now open for Deaconess Women's Hospital's "Mamapalooza" happening next month. It's a day for all the moms and soon-to-be-moms to enjoy a day out and take a break from the stress of everyday life. The Women's Hospital says attendees can enjoy drinks, food trucks, shopping vendors, and giveaways.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wevv.com
Local companies help Owensboro veteran's family receive new appliances
A Tri-State veteran and his family received a generous donation on Wednesday. Members of Ray's Heating and Air, Goodman, and Alstadt were all on the west side of Owensboro, Kentucky, helping install multiple home improvements for a veteran and his family. Wayne McElvain served our country for years in the...
wevv.com
Owensboro Symphony to play free outdoor concert
The Owensboro Symphony is et to perform for the Concert on the Lawn scheduled for August 27, 2022 on the front lawn of Kentucky Wesleyan College. The concert which begins at 7:00 p.m. The community is invited out to the free family-friendly event. All you need to bring is chairs...
‘Freedom House’ program could soon come to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Pregnant women and mothers battling addiction in Owensboro and Daviess County will have a new treatment program targeted for next year. Thursday, community leaders welcomed the Volunteers of America’s ‘Freedom House‘ to the area and asked for public support for the project. Freedom House is a residential treatment program designed to […]
wevv.com
Volunteers needed for Patoka Lake cleanup
As the summer season winds down, it will soon be time for a post-summer cleanup at Patoka Lake. The Patoka Lake Watershed Steering Committee's annual cleanup day is Saturday, September 24 at 8:00 am. Anyone of any age group who shows up to help will be given an area to...
RELATED PEOPLE
wevv.com
Free day of dental care coming to Madisonville
In Madisonville, a free day of dental care is coming on Friday. Baldwin Dental Group will be hosting their 7th annual ‘Dentistry From the Heart Day’ for the Madisonville community on Friday. “We know there’s a need right here at home," said Dr. Ben Baldwin, owner of Baldwin...
wevv.com
Peoples Bank opening 'micro branch' on Evansville's west side
Plans are in the works for a micro bank on the west side of Evansville, Indiana. On Friday, officials with Peoples Bank announced plans to construct a new "micro branch" on Evansville's west side. The new micro branch will be located at 4502 W. Lloyd Expressway, in a lot across...
Long Time Downtown Evansville Deli Announces They Are Closing
A popular downtown lunch spot is closing. More Than Three-Decades Serving the Evansville Area. If you've been downtown, there's a good chance you've heard of Bits & Bytes (and if you haven't you're definitely missing out)! Bits & Bites is a small deli that serves sandwiches and salads for lunch. They have been in business and serving the Evansville area for 36 years! Now that is quite the legacy!
14news.com
Jagoe Homes plans new community in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Jagoe Homes has announced plans for a new community in Owensboro. According to a press release, Pebble Wood will be a new place for people to call home, offering the luxury of tranquil living, streetlights, sidewalks, tree-lined homesites and lakes. Pebble Wood is within minutes of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wevv.com
Area animal shelters team up for the annual wiener dog races at Ellis Park
A popular event aimed at raising money for several area animal shelters is returning to Ellis Park in Henderson this month. Missy Mosby and Brian Buxton joined 44News This Morning to get the word out about this fun and family friendly event. The races featuring the adorable breed will dash...
Kentucky Multicultural Festival Brings Diversity, Food Vendors, and Loads of Fun
Owensboro's Multicultural Festival is a staple event in the community. It brings diversity, a variety of food, and lots of entertainment to one place for all. Angel here and I remember attending the Multicultural Festival every single year since my teen boys were just babies. They loved to go and enjoy all the food and festivities that took place each August here in Owensboro.
wevv.com
Vanderburgh Humane Society kicks off Teacher's Pet Adoption event Friday
The Vanderburgh Humane Society is kicking off an adoption event for educators. Starting noon on Friday, August 19th and running through Saturday, any Tri-State teacher or school staff can receive $20 off any pet adoption. VHS says all you have to do is show your work badge at the adoption...
HydroFair starts second year in Owensboro
The Owensboro riverfront is sounding a little louder than usual today as the HydroFair returns.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Riverboats attract tourists to the Tri-State
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two riverboats have docked for the day in Henderson. The American Queen was docked at the Henderson Riverfront Wednesday night and was joined Thursday by the American Duchess. Both boats bring in tourists that come and explore Henderson’s stores and restaurants. Several tour buses could be seen lining North Water Street. […]
$100M sewer upgrades could cost customers in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A sewer rate increase could be coming soon to Regional Water Resource Agency customers in Daviess County. Joe Schepers of RWRA says the increase could help cover costs of upgrading their two water treatment plants. The upgrades are required as part of a Kentucky Division of Water order since their two […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Five Dubois County farms recognized for longevity
Longstanding Dubois County farms were among the 106 recognized for their longevity with Hoosier Homestead awards for being in operation for 100 years or more. “Recognizing and engaging Indiana’s historic farming families with Hoosier Homestead awards at the Indiana State Fair is an honor for me each year,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who is Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “The hard work, consistency and longstanding values within these families is inspirational. These families and their farms are securing a strong future for many generations to come.”
wevv.com
Owensboro's Blue Bridge closing to traffic Saturday
In Owensboro, Kentucky, the Glover Cary bridge, also known as the Blue Bridge, will be closed to drivers on Saturday. Officials with the city say it's part of the annual Bridge Day event, which returns on Saturday as part of the Owensboro Hydrofair weekend activities. The Glover Cary “Blue Bridge”...
Comments / 0