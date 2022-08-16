ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Today’s Special: Ma’s Favorite

By Maya McFadden
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00BCsc_0hJQqevN00
Maya McFadden Photos Ma's House owner Cherisa Lloyd at new restaurant at former Lena's spot.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QCUbN_0hJQqevN00
Ma's Favorite.

When Cherisa Lloyd enjoys the ​“Margie Special” at her new Westville soul food restaurant, she’s reminded of the love, strength, strong family values, and passion for cooking of her late mother, and best friend.

Lloyd, 46, is the owner of Ma’s House, newly opened at the former Lena’s Cafe spot at 873 Whalley Ave.

The Southern breakfast and dinner restaurant has been a long time coming for Lloyd, a New Haven native and mom of five.

The restaurant’s menu and atmosphere are inspired by Lloyd’s mother, Margie Streater Stroud, who passed away in 2017 at 75 years old.

The restaurant has begun serving breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Dinner hours runs from 4 until 9 p.m every day except Tuesdays.

The menu is composed of several of her mom’s recipes along with favorite desserts like candy apples and Rice Krispies treats. Featured dishes include chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, and homemade corned beef hash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GmYHx_0hJQqevN00
Lloyd with mother Margie Streater Stroud.

At the restaurant’s entrance, a sign reads, ​“Y’all come eat.” A guest book invites customers to offer suggestions to Lloyd.

Along the dining room seating area is a wall-turned-photo album of Lloyd’s family history. The oldest of pictures date back to her great great-grandparents on her mother’s side of the family.

On the other half of the same wall, Lloyd leaves space to soon begin a customer wall featuring photos of patrons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hmxEy_0hJQqevN00

A living room area is set up at the back of the restaurant, organized to resemble Lloyd’s childhood home. The walls are designed with framed photos of Black leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and hangings with messages like ​“There’s no place like home.”

Set on a side table in the back area is the Bible once owned by Lloyd’s mother. Inside remain markings and sticky-note reminders from her mother and several pages of handwritten letters from Lloyd to her mother that she’d write while at church after her mom’s passing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gHZ17_0hJQqevN00
Lloyd with mother's Bible.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ck8NF_0hJQqevN00

Steater Stroud had a love for cooking. Her kids would often tell her to open a restaurant.

Lloyd recalled her mom’s cooking being the glue for her family.

“Whatever we was going through, ma’s food was our saving grace,” she said.

Even when her siblings were not talking, Lloyd recalled her mom telling them: ​“You guys be at the house at 5 ​‘o clock.”

“By 6 o’clock we were back talking, hugging, kissing, and that’s the way she brought the family together,” Lloyd said.

Streater Stroud was a mother to everybody she knew, Lloyd recalled.

“We always met at ma’s house,” she said. ​“Ma’s house was the comfort zone. It was where we knew we were safe, safe from the streets, harm, everything.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1701Hv_0hJQqevN00
Chefs Joshua Brown and Michael Hicks.

Restaurant chefs Michael Hicks and Joshua Brown put together a preview portion of ​“Margie Special” for this reporter. The plate consists of a garlic butter sirloin steak, a butter and cheese-stuffed baked potato, and cabbage.

This was a favorite for Streater Stroud and her go-to meal at every restaurant, Lloyd said.

While in restaurants while requesting a well-done steak, Streater Stroud would point to her hand and say: ​“I want it to look like this.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dzYL1_0hJQqevN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qvVlp_0hJQqevN00

First Hicks placed the sirloin on a medium to high stovetop to cook on the first side for about three minutes. While cooking, he loaded the baked potato with dollops of butter and shredded cheddar cheese, then set it to cook in the oven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nm9VQ_0hJQqevN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0boZl1_0hJQqevN00

Brown, meanwhile, prepared a bowl of savory cabbage. Hicks flipped the steak and topped it with rosemary.

After three to four minutes of cooking under an iron grill press, the steak was removed and left to rest while Hicks and Brown plated the potato and cabbage sides.

Then the steak was cut into even strips and served.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mqccY_0hJQqevN00

Streater Stroud moved to New Haven in the early 1970s. Lloyd was the first of her seven siblings to graduate from college. A month before Lloyd graduated with her associate’s degree in business management from Albertus Magnus College, Lloyd’s mother passed in 2017.

Just before her passing, Lloyd and her mother were talking daily about arranging for her to come to the graduation ceremony. ​“We had decided that we were going to bring her wheelchair to the front to see me,” she said.

On the day Streater Stroud passed, Lloyd was heading to her final business statistics test, which she aced.

Since then Lloyd has received her bachelor’s in social work and has a year left until she receives her master’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QEa12_0hJQqevN00
Restaurant living room area memorializing Streater Stroud and Lloyd's childhood home.

Lloyd’s best friend was her mom.

Growing up, Lloyd was always in the kitchen with her mom rather than joining her siblings, who played outside.

“How do you know how much sugar to put in there?” she recalled asking her mom, who would never use measuring cups.

Her mom’s response would usually be: ​“When you get older and you get used to it, you’ll know you don’t need measuring cups, baby.”

In the restaurant’s living room area is a TV that resembles the one she grew up with, a record player, and a coffee table depicting Streater Lloyd with family and her favorite crossword puzzle books.

Her mom loved to play records by Teddy Pendergrass.

Due to a work injury, Streater Stoud was a stay-at-home mom for most of Lloyd’s life. Her passions were her kids and cooking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dyxxO_0hJQqevN00
Streater Stroud in her youth.

Lloyd recalled her mother taking her to Barnum & Bailey shows, concerts, movies, amusement parks, and zoos.

“There’s nothing I can think of that I didn’t do and didn’t have, because of her,” she said.

For every school bake sale, her mom would prepare homemade brownies, cakes, candy apples.

Every day after school, Lloyd would get a blanket and sit on the floor in front of the TV doing her homework for hours while her mom would bring her snacks and meals.

The two would occasionally make trips to the casino to play the slots, Streater Stoud’s favorite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EEKml_0hJQqevN00
Restaurant plaque about Streater Stroud.

Since she was 15 years old, Lloyd helped her mom with having primary custody of seven of her sister’s children. As a sophomore at Wilbur Cross, she took shifts throughout the night with her mother to care for her nieces and nephews. As she grew older and her mother was diagnosed with sarcoidosis, Lloyd became guardian to her sister’s children.

In 2005, Lloyd sought a change of scenery. She moved briefly to Charlotte, N.C., before her mother’s health declined and she needed a primary caregiver. Then Lloyd returned to New Haven to take care of her mother.

At the time Lloyd was raising three of her kids, seven nieces and nephews, and caring for her mother. While working, she arranged her break schedule around her mother’s medication schedule.

Lloyd now has one daughter and four boys, ages 27, 22, 19, 14, 10.

In 2012 Lloyd resigned her job at Yale after nine years to dedicate more time to learning about her youngest son’s diagnosis of autism.

She began posting about her son, who is now nonverbal, on Facebook to learn from others. Despite some family pushback against Lloyd sharing publicly about her son’s disorder, she began to gain dozens of followers also looking to find a community of families living with autism.

In 2014 Lloyd would post daily about her son Leandre’s daily tasks, including failures and accomplishments.

She went on to found Leandre’s World, a foundation and autism advocacy platform. Over the years Lloyd has used her platform to host seminars and support groups for families

After the passing of her mom, Lloyd fell into a deep depression and paused hosting seminars. She would spend nearly entire days at the graveyard.

The loss motivated her to return to church.

Two years ago Lloyd became a clinical practice manager for Milestones Behavioral Services. She was still she was only just getting by on her bills.

She would occasionally sell plates of food to the community using her mom’s recipes. After making $1,400 in one day and several compliments of her food, Lloyd decided she would open a restaurant in memory of her mother.

With an investment from a friend and all of her savings, Lloyd secured a spot on State Street but the plan fell through. She then found the spot on Whalley Avenue with her remaining savings.

On her opening night in July Lloyd recalled having only $500 left in her savings.

Long term, Lloyd hopes to turn Ma’s House into a franchise and introduce ​“Margie’s Closet” to the restaurant to provide communities with free daily needs like soap, clothes, and scholarships.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopDX.com

Thundercat Show Crashed By Aspiring Singer Who Gets Promptly Dragged Off Stage

New Haven, CT – Thundercat was mid-set at College Street Music Hall in New Haven, Connecticut on Tuesday (August 16) when a local aspiring singer crashed the stage looking for her “moment.” In the clip, the woman — dressed in cut-off jean shorts and a t-shirt — somehow gets onstage, gives him a hug then grabs the mic from Thundercat who looks on, bewildered.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

'We have to go to the root of it' | Viral TikTok sparks conversation around police

MADISON, Connecticut — A video of two Hartford organizations having a beach party went viral this week. However, it is also sparking meaningful conversation. The viral TikTok and Instagram reel shows a state trooper dancing and having fun with a group of young black professionals at Hammonasett State Beach Park in Madison, CT, during the 7th annual skip work beach day event hosted by TMB and the University of Dope.
MADISON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Restaurants
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
New Haven, CT
Food & Drinks
New Haven Independent

D$ The Sax God Flies From The Shoulders Of Giants

“Jディラ(Love Dilla)” starts with a stately, old-school groove, straight out of the ​’70s. Suddenly it’s chopped up, turned inside out. The tempo speeds up, the old sound made into something new. It becomes a vehicle for a rapper’s insistent voice. It’s a narrative about wrestling demons, about running out of time. ​“It doesn’t really matter in the end ​’cause when it’s said and done / the only one who’s winning in the end is Father Time / I’m truly sorry if I ever had to take your son / I’d send you flowers with a note I wrote, it’s so sublime,” he raps, as the music cascades around him, lush and frantic. He drops out, and makes a drama of being allowed back in to rap some more — which is when the music really gets dramatic.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

Golden Krust Caribbean restaurant opens Stratford location

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant celebrates the grand opening of its new Stratford location Aug. 27, with an official ribbon cutting, free food samples, reggae music and other festivities. The new restaurant, at 140 E. Main Street (The Dock), is...
STRATFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Torrington couple marries at farmers market

TORRINGTON — Nicole Wilson was having a difficult time finding a justice of the peace to conduct her wedding ceremony. She reached out to Beth Zukowski, owner of Better Baking by Beth and also a justice of the peace, who at first said she was very busy. Zukowski asked...
TORRINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Man dies following shooting outside restaurant in Waterbury

Madison mom holds fentanyl awareness walk in New Haven this weekend. Madison mom holds fentanyl awareness walk in New Haven this weekend. Students get ready at back-to-school rally in New Haven. Updated: 7 hours ago. The school year is just around the corner. Ellington man sentenced for wife’s murder.
WATERBURY, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teddy Pendergrass
Person
Candy Apples
Person
Ma
onlyinbridgeport.com

Caribbean Jerk Fest Returns To McLevy Green On Saturday

The 14th Annual Caribbean Jerk Fest will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at McLevy Green Park from 12 noon to 8 p.m. The day will consist of reggae and steel drum bands performing live. The Klein Dancers and District 4 Dancers will perform also. Music will be provided by DJ King Ruler Tone.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

43-Year Tweed Lease, Expansion Deal OK’d

A planned expansion of Tweed New Haven took a big step forward Wednesday, as the Morris Cove airport’s board members voted to approve a new 43-year lease and development agreement with a private company that plans to invest $100 million in extending the runway and building a new, larger terminal on the East Haven side of the property.
EAST HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Tracey Rejects Reading ​“Crisis” Framing

“When I hear those numbers, it makes me cringe,” Board of Alders President Tyisha Walker-Myers told Schools Superintendent Iline Tracey. Speaking at a public hearing, she was referring to New Haven Public Schools’ test scores from the past year, which officials have referred to as a reading and math ​“crisis.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Amusement Park#Bakery#Yale University#Food Drink#Mental Health#The Margie Special#Ma S House#Southern
Register Citizen

3 red-tailed hawks, black vulture recently shot in Connecticut

A Connecticut bird rehabilitation center has taken in three red-tailed hawks and a black vulture that were shot and wounded in various towns in recent weeks. One of the injured hawks had to be euthanized, according to Christine Cummings, president of A Placed Called Hope in Killingly. Another red-tailed hawk and a red-shouldered hawk that were shot earlier this year also had to be euthanized, Cummings said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Flowers For The Hill

Artist Kwadwo Adae unveiled a new 45-foot-high mural in The Hill neighborhood on Thursday -– and this one is there to stay. The new mural, entitled ​“Everyone Deserves to Come Home to Flowers,” covers the side of the Hillside community shelter at 124 Sylvan Ave. Assistant muralists Kwasi Adae, Katherine Tombaugh, and Nicole Andreson helped Adae paint the mural, along with neighborhood children.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

SCSU Student Shot in New Haven

A Southern Connecticut State University student was shot in New Haven Thursday night and has been released from the hospital, according to school officials. School officials said police from the university and New Haven are investigating an attempted robbery at the corner of Fitch and Blake streets in which a Southern student was shot late Thursday night.
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Scribe

739 whitney ave #2

Remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 bath apartment on the entire 2nd floor of the house in the highly coveted East Rock area of New Haven. Newly remodeled, freshly painted, and ready for moving-in. There's a loft/sunroom too. This bright and sunny apartment is on the Yale as well as city bus line. Great location for students as well as families.
Robb Report

This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom

Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting.  Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
NEW CANAAN, CT
New Haven Independent

Hamden Arrestees Afforded Seatbelts

Hamden’s only prisoner transport van now has seatbelts — and the police expect soon to adopt a policy requiring that all individuals driven by officers are actually strapped into their seats. Acting Chief of Police Timothy Wydra has suggested implementing the latter in the town’s prisoner search and...
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy