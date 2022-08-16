Read full article on original website
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Sami Abu Wardeh review – a clown in character-comic’s clothing
Clown is in vogue again, coming at us wide-eyed wherever you look on the fringe – at Frankie Thompson’s Catts, Julia Masli’s Choosh!, or with this fine debut from Sami Abu Wardeh. Bedu introduces us to a clown in character-comic’s clothing, as a faux-naif, Palestinian-accented Wardeh depicts the co-workers he met while cleaning on a cruise ship. These dancers, martial artists and sauna attendants give full rein to Wardeh’s flexible physicality: most of the laughs – and there are plenty – come from our host’s outlandish physical antics, be they prancing, street fighting or catching innumerable cherry tomatoes the audience lob towards his mouth.
