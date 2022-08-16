ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

kprl.com

Cruisin’ Weekend in Atascadero 08.19.2022

Cruisin’ weekend begins tonight in Atascadero. Hot El Camino Cruise Night kicks it off from 6:30 to 8:30. You can register your car for $30 if you want to, at Colony Park Community Center before four this afternoon. After that, you register your car downtown and it’s $40. Then...
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Paso Cannabis Forum 08.19.2022

The City of Paso Robles hosted a forum on Cannabis last night. The intent was to give the community an opportunity to give feedback on expansion of Cannabis regulations, like allowing retail stores to sell recreational marijuana in Paso Robles. About 60 people attended the workshop, but only one from...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

102-year-old woman crashes into Santa Maria home

A 102-year-old woman accidentally stepped on the gas, instead of the break, and slammed a Toyota Camry into the garage of her own home just outside of Santa Maria on Tuesday. Yet, she managed to escape with only minor injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. As a precaution, responders transported the elderly woman to Marian Regional Medical Center.
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 08/08 – 08/14/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 08, 2022. 14:46— Manuel Roy...
PASO ROBLES, CA
New Times

Five Cities Fire prepares for future without Oceano

San Luis Obispo County's third-busiest municipal department is about to become even busier as its remaining members grapple with a future devoid of the Oceano Community Services District. The Five Cities Fire Authority (FCFA) officially entered a "wind down period" now that Oceano voters rejected the flat parcel tax that...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
kprl.com

NB 101 Accident This Morning 08.16.2022

NB 101 closed this morning between Templeton and Paso Robles after a semi-truck collision which spilled oranges all over the roadway at 4:24 this morning. It closed down from Main street in Templeton to 46 west, but they’ve got detours set up and they’re cleaning it up now.
kprl.com

Paso City Council Cannabis Meeting 08.17.2022

The big meeting for the city council of Paso Robles is tomorrow night when they discuss licensing of cannabis retails stores in the city. You may remember how this was handled in Grover Beach. City officials, including the elected mayor and a councilman, sold those licenses to interested parties for cash in a paper bag. Council woman Debbie Peterson was so disgusted, she resigned from the council and wrote a book about it.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Stacy Korsgaden Running in Grover Beach 08.18.2022

In the south county, Stacy Korsgaden is running again. The two-time supervisorial candidate is now running for mayor of Grover Beach. She lost big to Dawn Ortiz in the June primary. Losing by nearly 30 percentage points. But she nearly upset supervisor Adam Hill in 2020. Adam Hill won by...
GROVER BEACH, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Aug 7-14

On Aug. 7, Noe Everado Valencia, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 2800 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for violation of probation/terms of probation, DUI with prior convictions, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher, causing vehicle damage in an accident, and driving with a license suspended for DUI.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Chris Bausch Running for Council 08.17.2022

Meanwhile, three council seats will be decided in the November election. The mayor running for re-election. He’s being challenged by Michael Rivera. That’s a city-wide election. The mayor elected at large. John Hamon is running unopposed for re-election in his council district. And school board trustee Chris Bausch...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Bank Robber Sentenced 08.19.2022

A man who attempted to hold up Chase bank in Paso Robles last year is sentenced to seven years in prison. A jury handed down the verdict this week to 47-year-old Andrew Gilbertson of Paso Robles. He attempted to rob Chase bank on Niblick road last September. Police say Gilbertson...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

The obnoxious electric golf cart invasion of Cayucos

Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
CAYUCOS, CA
Politics
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Aug. 10-14

Rebecca Lee Pinto, age 60, of Templeton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14. In the care of Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home. Ophelia Beason, age 90, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10. In the care of Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home. Joe Marvin Dorgan, age 87, of Paso Robles,...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local construction firm ranks on list of fastest-growing companies

Precision is also ranked as the No. 1 fastest-growing private company in the San Luis Obispo region. – Precision Construction Services—a local firm with projects ranging from rocket launch pads at Vandenberg to amenities at Pismo Preserve to a massive storage facility for Justin Winery in Paso Robles—has been named No. 266 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

