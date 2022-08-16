Read full article on original website
kprl.com
Cruisin’ Weekend in Atascadero 08.19.2022
Cruisin’ weekend begins tonight in Atascadero. Hot El Camino Cruise Night kicks it off from 6:30 to 8:30. You can register your car for $30 if you want to, at Colony Park Community Center before four this afternoon. After that, you register your car downtown and it’s $40. Then...
New mobile shower site coming to San Luis Obispo to serve unhoused residents
Shower the People, which has provided over 10,000 showers in the San Luis Obispo community since its inception in 2017, is adding another location its mobile shower program that gives unhoused residents a place to shower and stay clean. The post New mobile shower site coming to San Luis Obispo to serve unhoused residents appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kprl.com
Paso Cannabis Forum 08.19.2022
The City of Paso Robles hosted a forum on Cannabis last night. The intent was to give the community an opportunity to give feedback on expansion of Cannabis regulations, like allowing retail stores to sell recreational marijuana in Paso Robles. About 60 people attended the workshop, but only one from...
calcoastnews.com
102-year-old woman crashes into Santa Maria home
A 102-year-old woman accidentally stepped on the gas, instead of the break, and slammed a Toyota Camry into the garage of her own home just outside of Santa Maria on Tuesday. Yet, she managed to escape with only minor injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. As a precaution, responders transported the elderly woman to Marian Regional Medical Center.
Fire crews contain wildland fire in Paso Robles
Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews were battling a wildland fire that broke out on Wednesday afternoon. The post Fire crews contain wildland fire in Paso Robles appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Red Light Roundup 08/08 – 08/14/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 08, 2022. 14:46— Manuel Roy...
New Times
Five Cities Fire prepares for future without Oceano
San Luis Obispo County's third-busiest municipal department is about to become even busier as its remaining members grapple with a future devoid of the Oceano Community Services District. The Five Cities Fire Authority (FCFA) officially entered a "wind down period" now that Oceano voters rejected the flat parcel tax that...
Former SLO police chief to retire after cancer diagnosis
Deanna Cantrell resigned her post in San Luis Obispo two years ago to take the top cop job in Fairfield.
kprl.com
NB 101 Accident This Morning 08.16.2022
NB 101 closed this morning between Templeton and Paso Robles after a semi-truck collision which spilled oranges all over the roadway at 4:24 this morning. It closed down from Main street in Templeton to 46 west, but they’ve got detours set up and they’re cleaning it up now.
kprl.com
Paso City Council Cannabis Meeting 08.17.2022
The big meeting for the city council of Paso Robles is tomorrow night when they discuss licensing of cannabis retails stores in the city. You may remember how this was handled in Grover Beach. City officials, including the elected mayor and a councilman, sold those licenses to interested parties for cash in a paper bag. Council woman Debbie Peterson was so disgusted, she resigned from the council and wrote a book about it.
kprl.com
Stacy Korsgaden Running in Grover Beach 08.18.2022
In the south county, Stacy Korsgaden is running again. The two-time supervisorial candidate is now running for mayor of Grover Beach. She lost big to Dawn Ortiz in the June primary. Losing by nearly 30 percentage points. But she nearly upset supervisor Adam Hill in 2020. Adam Hill won by...
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Aug 7-14
On Aug. 7, Noe Everado Valencia, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 2800 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for violation of probation/terms of probation, DUI with prior convictions, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher, causing vehicle damage in an accident, and driving with a license suspended for DUI.
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District bus crashes into fire hydrant
A Santa Maria Joint Union High School District bus carrying one student crashed into a fire hydrant Thursday morning, but no injuries were reported. The post Santa Maria Joint Union High School District bus crashes into fire hydrant appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kprl.com
Chris Bausch Running for Council 08.17.2022
Meanwhile, three council seats will be decided in the November election. The mayor running for re-election. He’s being challenged by Michael Rivera. That’s a city-wide election. The mayor elected at large. John Hamon is running unopposed for re-election in his council district. And school board trustee Chris Bausch...
kprl.com
Bank Robber Sentenced 08.19.2022
A man who attempted to hold up Chase bank in Paso Robles last year is sentenced to seven years in prison. A jury handed down the verdict this week to 47-year-old Andrew Gilbertson of Paso Robles. He attempted to rob Chase bank on Niblick road last September. Police say Gilbertson...
calcoastnews.com
The obnoxious electric golf cart invasion of Cayucos
Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
Volunteers needed for Serve Santa Maria event this Saturday
For the first time since the pandemic, about 200 volunteers are needed for the Serve Santa Maria clean up.
Death notices for Aug. 10-14
Rebecca Lee Pinto, age 60, of Templeton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14. In the care of Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home. Ophelia Beason, age 90, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10. In the care of Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home. Joe Marvin Dorgan, age 87, of Paso Robles,...
Local construction firm ranks on list of fastest-growing companies
Precision is also ranked as the No. 1 fastest-growing private company in the San Luis Obispo region. – Precision Construction Services—a local firm with projects ranging from rocket launch pads at Vandenberg to amenities at Pismo Preserve to a massive storage facility for Justin Winery in Paso Robles—has been named No. 266 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.
San Luis Obispo passes new water use restrictions
City leaders say that SLO has plenty of water for the foreseeable future, but they are being required by the state to adopt stage two drought restrictions.
