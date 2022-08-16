The big meeting for the city council of Paso Robles is tomorrow night when they discuss licensing of cannabis retails stores in the city. You may remember how this was handled in Grover Beach. City officials, including the elected mayor and a councilman, sold those licenses to interested parties for cash in a paper bag. Council woman Debbie Peterson was so disgusted, she resigned from the council and wrote a book about it.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO