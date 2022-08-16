ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska City, NE

beckersspine.com

Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location

Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
PAWNEE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Part of West Omaha road to close Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of 156th Street will be closed this Saturday for a practice house burn. According to the Douglas County Engineer, 156th Street between Military Road and Rainwood Road, as well as Military Road east to Chestnut Driver will be closed to all traffic on Saturday, Aug. 20.
OMAHA, NE
Lincoln, NE
Society
Local
Nebraska City, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
Lincoln, NE
Society
Nebraska City, NE
Government
Lincoln, NE
Government
City
Lincoln, NE
City
Nebraska City, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers find 20 pounds of meth buried in field near Norfolk

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Troopers uncovered 20 pounds of meth buried in a field near Norfolk on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 6:30 a.m., residents of Winside, a village northeast of Norfolk, reported two suspicious people on their property. Troopers arrived and found Oscar Villa, 36, and...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police respond to fake-LPD scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a scammer who claimed to be an LPD officer on Thursday. Officers responded to the 400 block of S. 10th Street on the report of a fraud at around 10:24 p.m. LPD contacted a 43-year-old woman who claimed to be the victim of...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do in Lincoln this weekend, check out these events in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. 2022 Railyard Rims. The tradition continues as Railyard Rims returns for a weekend of 3-on-3 streetball. The Company Cup...
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Ricketts appoints Kracl as judge

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced today that he has appointed Denise Kracl of Schuyler to the County Court, Fifth Judicial District (consisting of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward, and York counties). Kracl, 48, has served as Colfax County Attorney and the City of Schuyler’s Prosecutor since...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
LINCOLN, NE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
News Channel Nebraska

Drug distribution, possession...sends Lincoln man to state prison

BEATRICE – A Lincoln man is being sent to prison, after having his five-year Gage County probation sentence revoked, for violations. 22-year-old Chase Lyons has been ordered to serve 6-to-8 years in prison, for drug distribution and possession. He had been on probation since May 6th, of 2021. "He's...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Three different construction site thefts are investigated

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Tools were allegedly taken from three separate construction sites last week in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to three different thefts of tool from construction sites in the 10000 block of South 40th Street and the 7700 block of Isidore Drive on Aug. 15.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Officials say buried electrical cable stolen

NEBRASKA CITY – Omaha Public Power District crews repaired an electrical line on Budweiser Road after the existing power line was apparently stolen. Residents say erosion of dirt on F Road north of Nebraska City may have exposed some of the cable and enticed someone to cut it and pull it up from the roadway, all during the middle of the day.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
1011now.com

Former LPS custodian sentenced

The biggest concern for the district remains bus drivers and with school now in session, they’re nearly 50 drivers short of being fully staffed and 29 short from last year when routes were consolidated. Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. If you know anything about...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Welcome to the Weekend - August 19, 2022

August 19 (5 - 11 p.m.) & August 20 (3 - 11 p.m.) Admission:$21 Entrance/$15 General Admission (no alcohol), $8 Children (5-12)/Free for Children 5 & Under. Turner Park at Midtown Crossing (3110 Farnam St.) August 19 (7 - 9 p.m.) Admission: Free. Other Weekend Events. August 19 – Happy...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Roof permits skyrocket, in Beatrice

BEATRICE – The impact of an early June severe storm this summer is showing up in an exploding number of permits taken out for roof replacement in Beatrice. The storm dropped hail up to the size of baseballs or softballs. City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer says roof replacement permits sought from the city are up substantially.
BEATRICE, NE

