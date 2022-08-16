Read full article on original website
Nebraska teachers dip into own pockets, plead for help to supply classrooms
Alpaca, a for-profit company, is delivering back-to-school supplies to 700 Omaha teachers, and will continue to deliver supplies each month this school year.
Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location
Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
Part of West Omaha road to close Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of 156th Street will be closed this Saturday for a practice house burn. According to the Douglas County Engineer, 156th Street between Military Road and Rainwood Road, as well as Military Road east to Chestnut Driver will be closed to all traffic on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Metropolitan Utilities District: 'No risk' to drinking water after suspected brain-eating amoeba found in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — The Metropolitan Utilities District said Thursday there's no risk to drinking water treated by the district in the Omaha area after a death from a suspected infection of brain-eating amoeba. A child died after swimming in the Elkhorn River near Valley on Aug. 8 and the...
Nebraska troopers find 20 pounds of meth buried in field near Norfolk
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Troopers uncovered 20 pounds of meth buried in a field near Norfolk on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 6:30 a.m., residents of Winside, a village northeast of Norfolk, reported two suspicious people on their property. Troopers arrived and found Oscar Villa, 36, and...
Turn to 10/11: President of Lincoln-based dog rescue desperate to get Facebook page back
Lincoln Police enforcing school zone safety as kids head back to school. The effort runs through Sept. 9 and officers will be on the lookout for traffic violations, particularly speeding in school zones. Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT. The Lincoln Christian football team is waking up early...
Lincoln Police respond to fake-LPD scam
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a scammer who claimed to be an LPD officer on Thursday. Officers responded to the 400 block of S. 10th Street on the report of a fraud at around 10:24 p.m. LPD contacted a 43-year-old woman who claimed to be the victim of...
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do in Lincoln this weekend, check out these events in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. 2022 Railyard Rims. The tradition continues as Railyard Rims returns for a weekend of 3-on-3 streetball. The Company Cup...
Ricketts appoints Kracl as judge
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced today that he has appointed Denise Kracl of Schuyler to the County Court, Fifth Judicial District (consisting of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward, and York counties). Kracl, 48, has served as Colfax County Attorney and the City of Schuyler’s Prosecutor since...
Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
Omaha Sports Academy founder sentenced to probation for embezzling nearly $400,000
OMAHA -- After pleading no contest to a reduced theft charge in an embezzlement scheme, the founder and former manager of the Omaha Sports Academy was sentenced Friday to four years of probation. Friends and family members filled the courtroom to support 49-year-old Robert Franzese, who was charged in 2021...
Drug distribution, possession...sends Lincoln man to state prison
BEATRICE – A Lincoln man is being sent to prison, after having his five-year Gage County probation sentence revoked, for violations. 22-year-old Chase Lyons has been ordered to serve 6-to-8 years in prison, for drug distribution and possession. He had been on probation since May 6th, of 2021. "He's...
Meet Sugar Snap, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Sugar Snap is a 1-year-old Boxer/Pit Bull Terrier mix, who she's been at the shelter since April. She starts out as bashful when she meets new people, but...
LPD: Three different construction site thefts are investigated
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Tools were allegedly taken from three separate construction sites last week in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to three different thefts of tool from construction sites in the 10000 block of South 40th Street and the 7700 block of Isidore Drive on Aug. 15.
Officials say buried electrical cable stolen
NEBRASKA CITY – Omaha Public Power District crews repaired an electrical line on Budweiser Road after the existing power line was apparently stolen. Residents say erosion of dirt on F Road north of Nebraska City may have exposed some of the cable and enticed someone to cut it and pull it up from the roadway, all during the middle of the day.
Former LPS custodian sentenced
The biggest concern for the district remains bus drivers and with school now in session, they’re nearly 50 drivers short of being fully staffed and 29 short from last year when routes were consolidated. Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. If you know anything about...
Welcome to the Weekend - August 19, 2022
August 19 (5 - 11 p.m.) & August 20 (3 - 11 p.m.) Admission:$21 Entrance/$15 General Admission (no alcohol), $8 Children (5-12)/Free for Children 5 & Under. Turner Park at Midtown Crossing (3110 Farnam St.) August 19 (7 - 9 p.m.) Admission: Free. Other Weekend Events. August 19 – Happy...
Roof permits skyrocket, in Beatrice
BEATRICE – The impact of an early June severe storm this summer is showing up in an exploding number of permits taken out for roof replacement in Beatrice. The storm dropped hail up to the size of baseballs or softballs. City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer says roof replacement permits sought from the city are up substantially.
