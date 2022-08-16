Read full article on original website
Companies Agree to Stop Mail Solicitations of Iowa Farmland Owners
DES MOINES, IOWA (August 17, 2022) — Three out-of-state companies that solicited rural Iowa landowners with land purchases far below market value through the mail have agreed to stop doing business in Iowa, Attorney General Tom Miller announced. In late 2021 and early 2022, the Attorney General’s Office received...
Iowa’s Unemployment Rate Drops to 2.5 Percent in July
DES MOINES, IOWA (August 18, 2022) — Iowa’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 2.5 percent in July, down from 2.6 percent in June and 4.4 percent one year ago. The US unemployment rate decreased to 3.5 percent in July. The number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 43,300 in...
Iowa Nutrient Research and Education Council Announces New Google Grant to Help Improve Water Quality in the State
DES MOINES, IOWA (August 17, 2022) — Today at the Iowa State Fair, the Iowa Nutrient Research and Education Council (INREC) announced a $250,000 grant from Google that will bolster INREC initiatives to improve water quality and support Iowa’s Nutrient Reduction Strategy. The grant was announced by INREC...
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate Named Co-Chair of National Elections Committee
DES MOINES, IOWA (August 17, 2022) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is the new co-chair of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) Elections Committee. Sec Pate will serve for one year overseeing the important, bipartisan committee, along with New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. They will work together to share best practices and help every state conduct smooth, clean elections.
Vibrant Has Acquired Naming Rights to the Quad City Civic Center
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (August 18, 2022) — Vibrant, the Moline-based financial services company whose namesake credit union serves more than 55,000 members nationwide, has acquired the naming rights to the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority’s 12,000-seat multi-purpose arena and conference center located in Moline, Illinois. The venue, formerly known as the TaxSlayer Center, will be renamed Vibrant Arena at The MARK on September 1, 2022.
