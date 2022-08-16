Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania DHS warns of new text message scam
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is issuing a warning about a new scam circulating. Officials say scammers are sending out text messages telling people that they've been approved for $1,000 worth of SNAP benefits.The texts include a link that leads to a page requesting personal information.The Department of Human Services says it will never ask for personal information via text. And if you receive one of those texts, you're asked to not reply or click any links and delete it immediately.
Man allegedly drove around Pennsylvania with dead woman in car, leaving her in it for days
MCCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man allegedly drove around Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with a dead woman in the car, leaving her in it for a few days. Police told WPXI that a woman’s body was driven around Pittsburgh for hours before she was left in a car outside her house for about two days.
On-duty Pennsylvania State Police trooper charged with DUI
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper is accused of driving intoxicated while on duty.State police announced Thursday that Joshua Ravel, who is assigned to the York barracks, was charged with DUI and driving on roadways laned for traffic. Law enforcement said he was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Aug. 15. He has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of his case, police said in the release. Ravel has been assigned to the York barracks since graduating from the academy in June 2020.
Fraudulent home builder charged for stealing customers' credit and funds, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A preliminary hearing was held for 53-year-old Timothy Hoffman who is facing five counts of felony theft by disposition of funds and two counts of felony theft by deception. All charges were held for court, following testimony from five different victims. It is alleged...
PSP DUI checkpoints set in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on August 18. According to PSP, the aim of the sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen […]
Pa. State Police Trooper charged with DUI
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M. Ravel assigned to Troop J in York was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of […]
Man sentenced for fraudulently obtaining over 800 phones in Pennsylvania
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a New York man was sentenced to two years in prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud. According to a new release, 32-year-old Ian Keith Thompson and three codefendants, Horace Henry,...
Families outraged by drug dealer’s sentence in fentanyl deaths
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Emotions ran high at the Beaver County courthouse today, where convicted drug dealer Lucas Ropon, 25, learned his punishment for causing the deaths of two young men. Nathan Smith, 19, and Jordan Martin, 21, died within two months of each other because Ropon sold them...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Sheriff's Office Seeking Pennsylvania Woman
A Pennsylvania woman with an outstanding warrant is wanted by the Broome County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office is looking for Rhonda Sandiford, whose last known address was Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She is wanted on a warrant for Robbery in the 2nd degree. Sandiford is described as a black female, 5...
Pennsylvania Dept. of Aging launches new investigative unit to address financial exploitation targeting seniors
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging on Wednesday announced the launch of a new investigative unit to help address financial exploitation cases that victimize older residents. The Financial Abuse Specialist Team (FAST) is a four-person unit consisting of an analyst/supervisor, two analysts, and an attorney to assist...
Escaped Pigs On I-81 Cause Delays In Central Pennsylvania: State Police
The cause of serious delays on Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania has been revealed to be due to three escaped pigs, according to Pennsylvania state police. The wayward swine go loose from a truck heading north along the interstate near Exit 77 (PA 39 Mandala Hill/Hershey) shortly after 7 a.m., on Thursday, August 18, police say.
Virginia couple fights to not have to pay tickets while car was stolen, used in homicide
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WJLA) — When Bob Shepherd was getting ready to go to work one Monday morning in April, he came face-to-face with something more daunting than D.C. rush hour traffic: his wife's car was stolen. Angie Shepherd said she heard the family dog barking late the night before,...
Lehigh Valley physician assistant charged with threats to rape, maim DEA agent
A physician assistant who works in the Lehigh Valley has been charged with threatening a federal agent during an angry phone call, according to court records. Stephen McCarthy, 31, of Allentown, threatened to disfigure and rape a Drug Enforcement Agency agent on July 8, according to court records. He made several threatening calls to the agent that day, records say.
Pa, man found guilty of torching motorcycle club building and threatening girlfriend
WILLIAMSPORT – A Lycoming County man has been found guilty of torching a motorcycle club’s building and threatening to kill his girlfriend because “she knew too much.”. Damon Lee Millington, 43, of Cogan Station, when arrested had confessed to setting the fire that destroyed the Road Knights Motorcycle Club building north of Williamsport on Feb. 9, 2020.
16-year-old male missing in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lower Paxton Township Police are searching for 16-year-old Pramis Bhattarai who was last seen on August 19 at around 10:30AM. Officials say that Bhattarai is described as an Asian male who was last seen at his residence and was wearing a yellow hooded jacket, bright red pants, and riding a bicycle (pictured below).
$17,000 in Apple devices stolen from Edinboro Walmart
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) —The Pennsylvania State Police is seeking multiple suspects who allegedly stole more than $17,000 in Apple products from the Edinboro Walmart. According to a post on the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website, at about 10:00 p.m. on Aug. 6 a female suspect entered the Walmart at 108 Washington Towne Blvd. N. in Washington Township. She […]
Destination PA: Pennsylvania State Police Museum
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Behind the Pennsylvania State Police academy in Dauphin County is the Pennsylvania State Police Museum, covering 117 years of history of the first uniformed organization of its kind in the United States. The museum has artifacts that include the infamous Thompson submachine gun used...
Pennsylvania releases new app connecting students and families experiencing homelessness with resources
The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has announced the creation of Finding Your Way in PA, a Pennsylvania-based mobile and desktop app developed by the Center for Schools and Communities to help connect students and families experiencing homelessness with local services and resources. “It is critically important that we remove...
Local Man Charged in Brutal Attack, Accused of Firing Multiple Shots at Victim
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have filed aggravated assault and related charges against a Knox man for severely injuring a man during an incident involving gunfire that caused a stretch of State Route 338 to be shut down on August 8. Court documents indicate that...
PGCB: Two people banned from PA casinos after leaving kids alone while gambling
HARRISBURG Pa. (WTAJ)– Two adults have been banned from Pennsylvania casinos after they left their children alone while they gambled for about an hour. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) held a public meeting that was on Wednesday, and during that meeting the board took action on the parents and also implemented a fine on […]
