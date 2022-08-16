ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, PA

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania DHS warns of new text message scam

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is issuing a warning about a new scam circulating. Officials say scammers are sending out text messages telling people that they've been approved for $1,000 worth of SNAP benefits.The texts include a link that leads to a page requesting personal information.The Department of Human Services says it will never ask for personal information via text. And if you receive one of those texts, you're asked to not reply or click any links and delete it immediately.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

On-duty Pennsylvania State Police trooper charged with DUI

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper is accused of driving intoxicated while on duty.State police announced Thursday that Joshua Ravel, who is assigned to the York barracks, was charged with DUI and driving on roadways laned for traffic. Law enforcement said he was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Aug. 15. He has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of his case, police said in the release. Ravel has been assigned to the York barracks since graduating from the academy in June 2020.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Liberty, PA
County
Mercer County, PA
Mercer County, PA
Crime & Safety
WBRE

PSP DUI checkpoints set in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on August 18. According to PSP, the aim of the sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Pa. State Police Trooper charged with DUI

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M. Ravel assigned to Troop J in York was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Domestic Terrorism#Media Outlet
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Sheriff's Office Seeking Pennsylvania Woman

A Pennsylvania woman with an outstanding warrant is wanted by the Broome County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office is looking for Rhonda Sandiford, whose last known address was Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She is wanted on a warrant for Robbery in the 2nd degree. Sandiford is described as a black female, 5...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
local21news.com

16-year-old male missing in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lower Paxton Township Police are searching for 16-year-old Pramis Bhattarai who was last seen on August 19 at around 10:30AM. Officials say that Bhattarai is described as an Asian male who was last seen at his residence and was wearing a yellow hooded jacket, bright red pants, and riding a bicycle (pictured below).
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

$17,000 in Apple devices stolen from Edinboro Walmart

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) —The Pennsylvania State Police is seeking multiple suspects who allegedly stole more than $17,000 in Apple products from the Edinboro Walmart. According to a post on the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website, at about 10:00 p.m. on Aug. 6 a female suspect entered the Walmart at 108 Washington Towne Blvd. N. in Washington Township. She […]
EDINBORO, PA
WTAJ

Destination PA: Pennsylvania State Police Museum

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Behind the Pennsylvania State Police academy in Dauphin County is the Pennsylvania State Police Museum, covering 117 years of history of the first uniformed organization of its kind in the United States. The museum has artifacts that include the infamous Thompson submachine gun used...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
philasun.com

Pennsylvania releases new app connecting students and families experiencing homelessness with resources

The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has announced the creation of Finding Your Way in PA, a Pennsylvania-based mobile and desktop app developed by the Center for Schools and Communities to help connect students and families experiencing homelessness with local services and resources. “It is critically important that we remove...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy