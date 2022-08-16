Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rcreader.com
Local Students Named to Dean's List at Washington University in St Louis
ST LOUIS, MISSOURI (August 18, 2022) — The following students have been named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester at Washington University in St Louis:. HOMETOWN, STATE; ZIP CODE, NAME, SCHOOL, TO QUALIFY. Bettendorf, IA. 52722, Grace Halupnik is enrolled in the university's College of Arts...
rcreader.com
Gayle Walker of Newark, Illinois, First to Benefit from Monmouth College's Yahnke Endowed Internship Fund That Helps Support Student Career Goals
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (August 19, 2022) — Monmouth College student Gayle Walker ('23) of Newark, Illinois, got to spend her summer days and nights at the ballpark while building her résumé, thanks to a new internship program funded by a Monmouth alumnus and his wife. In the spring,...
rcreader.com
Vibrant Has Acquired Naming Rights to the Quad City Civic Center
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (August 18, 2022) — Vibrant, the Moline-based financial services company whose namesake credit union serves more than 55,000 members nationwide, has acquired the naming rights to the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority’s 12,000-seat multi-purpose arena and conference center located in Moline, Illinois. The venue, formerly known as the TaxSlayer Center, will be renamed Vibrant Arena at The MARK on September 1, 2022.
rcreader.com
Q2030 Celebrates One Year of Successful Community Collaborations
DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 17, 2022) — Q2030 is highlighting a successful year of meaningful partnerships that support transforming the Quad Cities into a more cool, creative, connected, and prosperous region by bringing Quad Citizens together, capitalizing on the region’s greatest asset — the Mississippi River — and engaging young people.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rcreader.com
Rhythm City Casino Raises $32,500 for Birdies for Charity
DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 19, 2022) — Rhythm City is pleased to present another successful Donate and Play Promotion, this time for Birdies for Charity! Thanks to the efforts of every guest who donated, we were able to raise an incredible $32,500 in July of 2022 for Birdie’s for Charity.
rcreader.com
Ballet Quad Cites' “Ballet on the Lawn,” August 28
Sunday, August 28, 1, 3, & 6 p.m. The Outing Club, 2109 North Brady Street, Davenport IA. For the third year in a row, the professional dancers of Ballet Quad Cities bring their considerable talents outdoors in the company's latest incarnation of Ballet on the Lawn – a trio of August 28 performances at Davenport's Outing Club that will deliver, as artistic director Courtney Lyon states, “mostly all-new pieces. Which is surprising to me, because at first I thought, 'Oh, we'll kind of ease into the season … !' But somehow, we decided to instead do new pieces, or pieces that haven't been on stage for a long time, so they're all new to the dancers.”
rcreader.com
Now Playing: Friday, August 19, through Thursday, August 25
Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages.) Back from the Brink: Saved from Extinction (not rated; Putnam Museum & Science Center) - This would be recommended solely for the chance, for 40 minutes, to actually feel momentarily great about the state of the human race. IMDb listing.
rcreader.com
“Random Access Morons,” August 25 through September 3
The Mockingbird on Main, 320 North Main Street, Davenport IA. Running in downtown Davenport August 25 through September 3, the latest stage comedy by the Haus of Ruckus team of T. Green and Calvin Vo is Random Access Morons, and as those first two words and the title's acronym suggest, the show is technology-themed. But despite this latest Mockingbird on Main presentation reacquainting audiences with Green's and Vo's familiar and beloved characters Fungus and Johnny, the duo's third theatrical adventure since November doesn't find the goofball slackers playing video games. Not externally, at any rate.
Comments / 0