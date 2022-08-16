ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Vibrant Has Acquired Naming Rights to the Quad City Civic Center

MOLINE, ILLINOIS (August 18, 2022) — Vibrant, the Moline-based financial services company whose namesake credit union serves more than 55,000 members nationwide, has acquired the naming rights to the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority’s 12,000-seat multi-purpose arena and conference center located in Moline, Illinois. The venue, formerly known as the TaxSlayer Center, will be renamed Vibrant Arena at The MARK on September 1, 2022.
MOLINE, IL
Rhythm City Casino Raises $32,500 for Birdies for Charity

DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 19, 2022) — Rhythm City is pleased to present another successful Donate and Play Promotion, this time for Birdies for Charity! Thanks to the efforts of every guest who donated, we were able to raise an incredible $32,500 in July of 2022 for Birdie’s for Charity.
DAVENPORT, IA
Q2030 Celebrates One Year of Successful Community Collaborations

DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 17, 2022) — Q2030 is highlighting a successful year of meaningful partnerships that support transforming the Quad Cities into a more cool, creative, connected, and prosperous region by bringing Quad Citizens together, capitalizing on the region’s greatest asset — the Mississippi River — and engaging young people.
DAVENPORT, IA
“Random Access Morons,” August 25 through September 3

The Mockingbird on Main, 320 North Main Street, Davenport IA. Running in downtown Davenport August 25 through September 3, the latest stage comedy by the Haus of Ruckus team of T. Green and Calvin Vo is Random Access Morons, and as those first two words and the title's acronym suggest, the show is technology-themed. But despite this latest Mockingbird on Main presentation reacquainting audiences with Green's and Vo's familiar and beloved characters Fungus and Johnny, the duo's third theatrical adventure since November doesn't find the goofball slackers playing video games. Not externally, at any rate.
DAVENPORT, IA
Now Playing: Friday, August 19, through Thursday, August 25

Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages.) Back from the Brink: Saved from Extinction (not rated; Putnam Museum & Science Center) - This would be recommended solely for the chance, for 40 minutes, to actually feel momentarily great about the state of the human race. IMDb listing.
QC Tennis Club Wins 2022 USTA Outstanding Facility Award

CINCINNATI, OHIO (August 18, 2022) — The United States Tennis Association (USTA) on Tuesday, August 16, announced the Quad City Tennis Club in Moline, Illinois, is a winner in the USTA’s annual Outstanding Facility Awards program, which recognizes excellence in the construction and/or renovation of tennis facilities throughout the country.
MOLINE, IL
Gov Kim Reynolds Declares Today “Iowa Solar Day”

DES MOINES, IOWA (August 17, 2022) — Governor Kim Reynolds declared today, August 17, as “Iowa Solar Day.” To celebrate, solar industry leaders and supporters gathered today for “Solar Day at the Iowa State Fair” for a live reading of the Governor’s proclamation. “Solar...
IOWA STATE
Iowa’s Unemployment Rate Drops to 2.5 Percent in July

DES MOINES, IOWA (August 18, 2022) — Iowa’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 2.5 percent in July, down from 2.6 percent in June and 4.4 percent one year ago. The US unemployment rate decreased to 3.5 percent in July. The number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 43,300 in...
IOWA STATE
Companies Agree to Stop Mail Solicitations of Iowa Farmland Owners

DES MOINES, IOWA (August 17, 2022) — Three out-of-state companies that solicited rural Iowa landowners with land purchases far below market value through the mail have agreed to stop doing business in Iowa, Attorney General Tom Miller announced. In late 2021 and early 2022, the Attorney General’s Office received...
IOWA STATE

