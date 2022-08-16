Read full article on original website
rcreader.com
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate Named Co-Chair of National Elections Committee
DES MOINES, IOWA (August 17, 2022) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is the new co-chair of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) Elections Committee. Sec Pate will serve for one year overseeing the important, bipartisan committee, along with New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. They will work together to share best practices and help every state conduct smooth, clean elections.
rcreader.com
Gov Kim Reynolds Declares Today “Iowa Solar Day”
DES MOINES, IOWA (August 17, 2022) — Governor Kim Reynolds declared today, August 17, as “Iowa Solar Day.” To celebrate, solar industry leaders and supporters gathered today for “Solar Day at the Iowa State Fair” for a live reading of the Governor’s proclamation. “Solar...
rcreader.com
Vibrant Has Acquired Naming Rights to the Quad City Civic Center
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (August 18, 2022) — Vibrant, the Moline-based financial services company whose namesake credit union serves more than 55,000 members nationwide, has acquired the naming rights to the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority’s 12,000-seat multi-purpose arena and conference center located in Moline, Illinois. The venue, formerly known as the TaxSlayer Center, will be renamed Vibrant Arena at The MARK on September 1, 2022.
rcreader.com
Companies Agree to Stop Mail Solicitations of Iowa Farmland Owners
DES MOINES, IOWA (August 17, 2022) — Three out-of-state companies that solicited rural Iowa landowners with land purchases far below market value through the mail have agreed to stop doing business in Iowa, Attorney General Tom Miller announced. In late 2021 and early 2022, the Attorney General’s Office received...
rcreader.com
Environmental Groups Call on MidAmerican Energy to Add Solar, Battery Storage; Position Itself for a Fossil-Free Future
DES MOINES, IOWA (August 18, 2022) — Rather than building a generation system that tackles the climate crisis while lowering costs, MidAmerican’s latest proposal to the Iowa Utilities Board asks customers to foot the bill for two systems: Wind and coal. Increasing solar and storage, as many utilities around the country are doing, would allow MidAmerican to prudently transition its five Iowa coal plants into retirement while building a less risky and more affordable grid that is better for Iowans' health and pocketbooks.
