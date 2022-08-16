Read full article on original website
guttenbergpress.com
Homeschool families share experiences
Clayton County homeschool families include, back row from left: Tate, "River" and Dean Schultz; Marianne Moore and her children, Isaak, Naomi, Temperance, Gideon and Abby; Eleanor, Daisy, Holly and Audrey Dickson, and Aiyana, Audra and Rowan Janes. (Press photo by Caroline Rosacker)
13abc.com
Several dogs in Clayton County scheduled to be euthanized unless adopted
There’s been no plea offered to Daniels at this point. She will head back to court on September 7th. Some U.S. schools can't hire enough fully qualified teachers to fully staff their classrooms.
KIMT
North Iowa Home and Landscaping Show gets new owner
MASON CITY, Iowa – The North Iowa Home and Landscaping Show in Mason City has a new owner. Events Inc., a newly formed event promotional company has purchased the North Iowa Home Show, along with the Eastern Iowa Home and Landscaping Show in Waterloo, the Cedar Rapids Sportshow, the Eastern Iowa Sportshow in Cedar Fall, and the Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show in Cedar Falls.
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz: New eatery eyes grocery store space; Elkader shop focuses on people, pets; salon opening in Peosta
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque, Elkader and Peosta, Iowa. A new...
KIMT
Howard Co. business damaged due to fire
CRESCO, Iowa - A Howard County restaurant was damaged during a fire. The Good Time Grill in Cresco posted on social media that nobody was hurt during the fire and the opening of the restaurant will be delayed. We are working to gather more information regarding the fire.
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls Police requesting help in finding missing woman
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing woman. 64-year-old Luann Gates was reported missing on August 18th at around 9:30 pm. She was last seen leaving her residence around 3:00 pm that day. Gates is roughly 5′7″ in height...
kwayradio.com
Oelwin Man Arrested for Tattooing Without License
An Oelwein man has been arrested for allegedly tattooing without a license, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 33 year old Skylar Buhr was charged with Operating a Tattoo Parlor Without a Permit and an unrelated charge of Failure to Pay Child Support. A report was filed against him after one of his clients was unable to get a refund from him over a dispute about the ink he used. Authorities say Buhr did not have a tattoo permit from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Big Box Store with Iowa Locations Dishing Out Massive Bonuses
Inflation is a word you hear a lot. It is a small word, that packs a powerful punch for families. As inflation rises, prices rise. The cost of living rises. With many Iowa, and American fmailies already feeling a pinch, it can feel difficult to find relief. The White House...
Waterloo Student Gets a One in a Million Shot
One Waterloo West basketball player has earned the opportunity to represent the United States, playing in a 3x3 international tournament. The 3x3 world championship is being held in Debrecen, Hungary, and this Waterloo West student was 1 of 4 players selected to play for the U18 United States team. Sahara...
KIMT
Man, 67, arrested for homicide of 83-year-old man in northeast Iowa
LANSING, Iowa - A 67-year-old man has been arrested in the death of 83-year-old Daniel Lundy in northeast Iowa. Lundy was found deceased on May 9 and a death investigation was initiated. That led to the arrest of Andrew Karvel, 67, on Aug. 17. Court documents state Karvel strangled Lundy...
Radio Iowa
KCRG.com
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
KCRG.com
Eviction notices cause alarm at Marion mobile home park
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion mobile home park is under new ownership, and recent changes have residents worried about higher rent and evictions. Eagle Ridge was owned by Brenton Communities until May, when it was bought by Michigan-based RHP Properties. Now, residents say there is confusion, charges they don’t understand, and eviction notices.
KCRG.com
Teen injured in tractor rollover crash in Winneshiek County
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital on Wednesday after a tractor they were driving rolled down a steep embankment, pinning them, according to officials. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Clay Hill Road, northeast of Decorah, just after 4:30 p.m. when the...
KCRG.com
Semi driver injured in Bremer County crash
BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident on Highway 218. Investigators say that at approximately 4:49 pm, a driver of a semi on the southbound lanes lost control of his vehicle. The semi, which was carrying a large piece of equipment, went into the meidan and rolled over.
guttenbergpress.com
Council hears comments on food truck ordinance
At the regular monthly meeting on Aug. 8, the Guttenberg city council heard concerns about food trucks, lowered the age for golf cart operators, and heard an update from the Community Vitality Advisory Committee. Mayor Fred Schaub led council members Mandy Ludovissy, Austin Greve, Jane Parker, Steve Bahls and Michelle...
guttenbergpress.com
One fatality in Friday fire
One person is dead following a residential fire late Friday evening south of Guttenberg. As of press time, the name has not been released pending positive identification. At 11:27 p.m., the Guttenberg Fire Department was dispatched to 38080 Great River Road for a fully involved structure fire. "Upon arrival of the first fire personnel, it was determined there was smoke and fire coming from the south end of a mobile home. We were advised that the homeowner’s vehicles were in the driveway, but no one had seen them and were unsure if they were still in the residence," according to a news release from Chief Joe Zittergruen of the Guttenberg Fire Department. "An initial fire attack was started and the fire was brought under control with heavy damage visible to the structure."
KCCI.com
Seven new bee species discovered in Iowa for the first time
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) — A recent analysis of the bees found living on Luther College’s campus has turned up with a surprising find. Seven of the 55 species found on campus have never been recorded in Iowa, KCRG reports. “We have seven species that we are confident are...
KCRG.com
Independence man arrested on warrants for 12 counts of child endangerment
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, August 15th, 2022, Independence Police located and arrested a 32-year-old at the Buchanan County Court House for warrants regarding child endangerment. Adam Nichols was arrested on 12 counts of child endangerment in total, seven of which resulted in bodily injury. Nichols has also been...
