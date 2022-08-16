One person is dead following a residential fire late Friday evening south of Guttenberg. As of press time, the name has not been released pending positive identification. At 11:27 p.m., the Guttenberg Fire Department was dispatched to 38080 Great River Road for a fully involved structure fire. "Upon arrival of the first fire personnel, it was determined there was smoke and fire coming from the south end of a mobile home. We were advised that the homeowner’s vehicles were in the driveway, but no one had seen them and were unsure if they were still in the residence," according to a news release from Chief Joe Zittergruen of the Guttenberg Fire Department. "An initial fire attack was started and the fire was brought under control with heavy damage visible to the structure."

