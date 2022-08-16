Read full article on original website
KIMT
Howard Co. business damaged due to fire
CRESCO, Iowa - A Howard County restaurant was damaged during a fire. The Good Time Grill in Cresco posted on social media that nobody was hurt during the fire and the opening of the restaurant will be delayed. We are working to gather more information regarding the fire.
guttenbergpress.com
Homeschool families share experiences
Clayton County homeschool families include, back row from left: Tate, "River" and Dean Schultz; Marianne Moore and her children, Isaak, Naomi, Temperance, Gideon and Abby; Eleanor, Daisy, Holly and Audrey Dickson, and Aiyana, Audra and Rowan Janes. (Press photo by Caroline Rosacker)
superhits106.com
Request Denied To Demolish Historic Dubuque Building For Daycare
A company’s proposal to build a day care in downtown Dubuque hit a roadblock after a city commission denied a request to demolish a historic building on the proposed site. The City of Dubuque Historic Preservation Commission on Thursday unanimously denied a request from Cottingham & Butler to demolish the Joliet Event Center on Locust Street, which has been a part of Dubuque since the early 1900s. Cottingham & Butler representatives signed a letter of intent last month to purchase the Joliet Event Center to turn the property into a day care, subject to determining whether the building could be demolished.
Peosta Dad & Daughter Win Top Pumpkin Prize at Iowa State Fair!
The Great Pumpkin may have made a new home in Peosta, Iowa, with the recent announcement that a pumpkin grown there was named the Largest at the 2022 Iowa State Fair!. On Friday, August 12, the Iowa State Fair announced a Dubuque County family took the top prize for growing one giant gourd. Pete Caspers and daughter Alba grew a pumpkin weighing in at a whopping 1,281 pounds!
KIMT
North Iowa Home and Landscaping Show gets new owner
MASON CITY, Iowa – The North Iowa Home and Landscaping Show in Mason City has a new owner. Events Inc., a newly formed event promotional company has purchased the North Iowa Home Show, along with the Eastern Iowa Home and Landscaping Show in Waterloo, the Cedar Rapids Sportshow, the Eastern Iowa Sportshow in Cedar Fall, and the Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show in Cedar Falls.
KCRG.com
Waterloo man arrested following fatal house fire
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday morning, Waterloo Police and Waterloo Fire were sent to the 300 block of E. 2nd Street for a report of a house fire. Responders worked to extinguish the fire. A subject was located side the house. They were taken to an area hospital where they later died.
McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson Bike Night Winner! Photos/Video
Thank you to all our listeners and the Harley fans that made all the Bike Nights, and the huge bike giveaway at McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson, a huge success! We rocked the night away with killer band Rocksteady and enjoyed some ice-cold brews and great food thanks to Catfish Charlies. Kevin and the staff were rockin' and the prizes were flowing! Another Big thank you to everyone that came out and our awesome prize sponsors in; Five Flags for the ZZ Top Tickets, First Gear for the AC/DC Collectable Diecast, and Crows Nest Tattoo for the $500 gift cards. Of course the reason for the night was the 2022 Harley-Davidson Sportster 48! Huge Congratulations to Linda Lake our Grand Prize winner on the evening.
iheart.com
17-Year-Old Airlifted After Tractor Crash In Winneshiek County
(Winneshiek Co., IA) -- A 17-year-old is airlifted to the hospital after a tractor crash in northeast Iowa. The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says the 17-year-old crashed a tractor just northeast of Decorah Thursday afternoon and was pinned underneath. The sheriff's office says the teen was rescued and airlifted to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
kwayradio.com
Oelwin Man Arrested for Tattooing Without License
An Oelwein man has been arrested for allegedly tattooing without a license, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 33 year old Skylar Buhr was charged with Operating a Tattoo Parlor Without a Permit and an unrelated charge of Failure to Pay Child Support. A report was filed against him after one of his clients was unable to get a refund from him over a dispute about the ink he used. Authorities say Buhr did not have a tattoo permit from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
A bright future: Waukon High School senior with autism prepares for graduation, college
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – With the right support, anything is possible. One Waukon (Iowa) High School senior faced an uphill climb through his battle with autism. A La Crosse program helped turn this young man’s obstacles into accomplishments. Sunny days lack the light they shine when the...
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls Police requesting help in finding missing woman
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing woman. 64-year-old Luann Gates was reported missing on August 18th at around 9:30 pm. She was last seen leaving her residence around 3:00 pm that day. Gates is roughly 5′7″ in height...
cbs2iowa.com
Black Hawk Deputies respond to crash
Black Hawk County — Black Hawk County Sheriff Deputies responded to a car accident Thursday afternoon outside of Waterloo. At approximately 2:55 p.m., Black Hawk County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Ansborough Avenue and West Griffith Road for a motor vehicle accident. The accident involved a...
13abc.com
Several dogs in Clayton County scheduled to be euthanized unless adopted
There’s been no plea offered to Daniels at this point. She will head back to court on September 7th. Some U.S. schools can't hire enough fully qualified teachers to fully staff their classrooms.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Woman Arrested For Assault At Her Residence
Dubuque Police arrested 39 year old Robyn Powers of Dubuque Tuesday at her residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. According to reports, Powers assaulted her boyfriend, 34 year old Justin Beckstead at their residence in the presence of their child.
Big Box Store with Iowa Locations Dishing Out Massive Bonuses
Inflation is a word you hear a lot. It is a small word, that packs a powerful punch for families. As inflation rises, prices rise. The cost of living rises. With many Iowa, and American fmailies already feeling a pinch, it can feel difficult to find relief. The White House...
KCRG.com
Eviction notices cause alarm at Marion mobile home park
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion mobile home park is under new ownership, and recent changes have residents worried about higher rent and evictions. Eagle Ridge was owned by Brenton Communities until May, when it was bought by Michigan-based RHP Properties. Now, residents say there is confusion, charges they don’t understand, and eviction notices.
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
cbs2iowa.com
8-year-old Linn County boy is hospitalized after dual dog attack
An eight-year-old Linn County boy is recovering in the hospital after he was attacked by two dogs on Friday afternoon at a home in Springville. Authorities say the boy was bit "multiple times," by two 3-year-old pitbull/mastiff mixed breed male canines. The child was taken to the hospital immediately and...
kwayradio.com
Garage Fire on Lilac Ln
Tuesday, August 16th at 8:43 PM, Cedar Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residential garage fire in the 1900 block of Lilac Ln. in Cedar Falls. Dispatch received a call from a resident at 1924 Lilac Ln. who advised that their attached garage was fully engulfed. Fire crews arrived on scene and found fire and heavy black smoke coming from the attached garage of the residence. Fire crews were able to make entry and extinguished the fire – on the inside and outside of the garage. There were four people in the home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The garage sustained significant smoke, fire and water damage, and fire crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to the attached home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
KIMT
Teen airlifted after being pinned in tractor crash in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A 17-year-old driver was pinned following a tractor crash Wednesday afternoon in northeast Iowa. The sheriff's office said the boy was driving a tractor that was pulling a wagon when it entered the ditch on Clay Hill Rd. northeast of Decorah. The teen was pinned in...
