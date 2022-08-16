ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Wenatchee, WA

ncwlife.com

East Wenatchee apartment damaged in fire started by candle

A fire that started after a candle lit curtains on fire this morning caused significant damage to an apartment and its furnishings in East Wenatchee. Douglas County Fire District 2’s Kay McKellar said a woman had lit the candle before going to work and at about 11:30 a.m., an uncle who was babysitting the woman’s children moved the curtains, knocking over the candle and starting the fire.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Arson suspected in series of Soap Lake-area fires

Firefighters had to deal with two more suspicious brush fires in the Soap Lake area last night, the third and fourth fires that are being investigated as possible arson in the past week. The first Thursday fire, about 8:40 p.m., was in the 21-thousand block of Road A Northeast, northeast...
SOAP LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Wenatchee experiencing smokiest atmosphere statewide

Atmospheric experts say some residents living in the Wenatchee Valley are starting to suffer from the smoke traveling south from the two large fires burning north of Leavenworth this weekend. The White River and Irving fires continue to emit heavy smoke that intensified over the course of the week. As of Friday afternoon, the Department of Ecology's air quality monitoring system is indicating that the air quality in the Wenatchee area is unhealthy for sensitive groups due to the airborne carcinogens. However, the smoke is expected to dissipate somewhat according to Washington Smoke Blog. Elsewhere in the state, other areas are experiencing moderate to healthy air quality conditions.
WENATCHEE, WA
Government
kpq.com

White River Fire May Burn into Late October

Both the White River and Irving Peak fires are 1% contained, with roughly 950 acres burned. Both fires were started by lightning within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest August 11th. Forest Ranger Elisabeth Dare said the fires, burning about 14 miles northwest of Plain, won't likely be fully contained until late...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire causing road closures on Old Naches Highway

NACHES, Wash.- Update August 17, 5:48 p.m. The fire is now fully contained. Roads remain closed. Original August 17, 4:11 p.m. Crews are on scene of a fire off 14400 Old Naches Highway since about 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. The Department of Natural Resources has 2 helicopters on scene for water...
NACHES, WA
ncwlife.com

Fire destroys RV parked along Wenatchee street

Wenatchee firefighters responded to a report of an RV on fire Monday night along Spokane Street near South Chelan Avenue in Wenatchee. When they arrived, they found the RV fully engulfed. Kay McKellar with Chelan County Fire District 1 said a man who was apparently the owner of the RV...
WENATCHEE, WA
q13fox.com

VIDEO: Crews rescue woman near Cathedral Rock Mountain

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - Crews rescued a woman near the Cathedral Rock Mountain area in the Cascade Mountain Range last week. The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) shared video on Thursday showing rescue crews pulling what appears to be an elderly woman into a helicopter on Aug. 11. The KCSO...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Fire officials holding community meeting for White River, Irving Peak fires

PLAIN — The incident command team on the White River and Irving Peak fires near Lake Wenatchee are holding a public meeting Thursday night. The meeting is available both in-person and on Facebook Live. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. The in-person meeting is being held at the Plain Community Church located at 12565 Chapel Drive. The virtual meeting will be available here: https://fb.me/e/2cpPULApB.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee air quality measured at moderate but still the worst in the state

Wildfire smoke has drifted into the valley, giving Wenatchee the worst air quality in the state, but still well within the moderate range. As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, the Department of Ecology air quality map listed Wenatchee at 74 and Cashmere at 73, still well below the 101 that would push conditions into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups" range.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Moses Lake Fire Victims Identified

The identity of the married couple who passed away in a trailer fire Monday near Moses Lake has been discovered. Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said the bodies of 83-year-old James Nanto and his wife, 71-year-old Debra Nanto, were discovered in their 5th-wheel trailer after the fire. "The cause of...
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Two Injured by Falling Rebar Tuesday

Two people are recovering after being injured while working at the Rock Island Switchyard Tuesday morning. Douglas County Fire District 2 Spokesperson Kay McKellar said the two employees were pinned by a roll of steel rebar just before 9:00am. "It had fallen off of a crane they were using to...
ROCK ISLAND, WA
kpq.com

RV Gutted by Fire Monday in Wenatchee

An RV is destroyed after it caught fire Monday night along Spokane Street in Wenatchee. Chelan County Fire District 1 Spokesperson Kay McKellar said multiple calls about the incident were made to Rivercom just before 10:30pm, including reports that nearby trees were also on fire and the flames were only 20 feet from a residence.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Four tubers rescued from Wenatchee River west of Wenatchee

Four people tubing on the Wenatchee River had to be rescued late Saturday night near Warm Springs Inn between Wenatchee and Monitor. Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 responded to a report just before 10:30 p.m. that four adults without life jackets were stranded on the river.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News August 19th, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Firefighters had to deal with two more suspicious brush fires in the Soap Lake area last night, the third and fourth fires that are being investigated as possible arson in the past week. The high-elevation wildfires burning at White River and Riving Peak near Lake Wenatchee are at a combined 1,000 acres in size and The mayor of Duvall, Washington suffered a bicycle accident near Leavenworth this past weekend.
SOAP LAKE, WA
ncwlife.com

Police seek suspects in series of vehicle break-ins Tuesday at area parks

Wenatchee Police are looking for a pair of women they suspect in a series of vehicle break-ins Tuesday at parks in Wenatchee and Douglas County. The Wenatchee Police Department posted surveillance footage images of the pair, hoping someone might recognize them or their vehicle. Police say the suspects broke windows...
WENATCHEE, WA

