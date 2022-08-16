This is a lie. His classroom was for special needs children and it was just being rearranged for the kids benefit. Just because the pictures were taken down from where they were doesn’t mean he couldn’t have just put them in a different place
Love it or not, the History of the United States is FILLED with many, many different back grounded leaders. In my "days" in school, Teachers taught TRUE World AND American History and the Roots, Ideals, backgrounds and influences that our forefathers had on our RICH History and our Countrymen. Truth is the Key to who we are and what the Roots of the United States came from and who we are now.
Please quit printing headlines like this one. He was told to use proper teaching materials at learning stations. He was also told to put the posters in other places in his room and then the liberals jumped in with both feet
Comments / 45