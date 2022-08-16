ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valor Games honor veterans at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're the men and women who sacrificed and suffered injuries protecting the United States and now they're being celebrated for their service while showing off their athletic skills at the 10th annual Valor Games .

At Soldier Field, the Chicago Park District kicked off the three-day event with the shot put.

The games celebrate disabled, wounded, ill or injured service members using sports to empower the community.

"It gives us a sense of comradery. We get a chance to compete against each other in fun. So we all are winners because we've all served our country. Brothers and sisters that have lost limbs but they can still get out here and compete. It just shows life can be hard and difficult but you can still thrive and be successful," said Jason Ferguson, U.S. Marine veteran and participant. "At the end of the day I'm out here to get gold medals."

Later Tuesday afternoon, it's the rowing and lifting competitions. The Valor Games move to Lincoln Park on Wednesday for archery and cycling events. On Thursday, table tennis and the biathlon will be held at McKinley Park.

