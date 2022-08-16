Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
A crash blocking lanes along I-75 near Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A crash is blocking lanes along Interstate 75 near Sharonville, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The right two lanes along southbound I-75 between I-275 and Sharon Road are blocked due to a crash, according to...
WLWT 5
Police close section of Murdoch-Goshen Road near Dallasburg due to a vehicle fire
DALLASBURG, Ohio — Firefighters are on scene of a vehicle fire on Murdoch-Goshen Road near Dallasburg, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Hamilton Township Police announced on Twitter that they had closed the 14000 block of Murdoch-Goshen Rd. at...
WLWT 5
Delays expected due to a blocked lane on I-71/75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Northbound I-71/75 is seeing delays after a disabled vehicle blocks the left lane near the Brent Spence Bridge, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The vehicle was reported as disabled by the police at 5:50 p.m.
WLWT 5
One lane blocked on interstate in West End after a crash
CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on southbound I-75 in West End after a crash, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash at 4:35 p.m. near the Ezzard Charles Drive exit. Traffic is moving slowly...
WLWT 5
Watermain break shuts down road in Hyde Park Friday
CINCINNATI — A watermain break has shut down Kendall Avenue at Madison Road in Hyde Park Friday morning. The shut down will likely impact traffic next to Withrow High School as students and staff arrive for school. Officials said repairs are likely to last through the morning.
WLWT 5
ODOT: Lane closures take effect along State Route 48 for two-week construction project in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — Lanes along a state route in Lebanon will close for a multi-phase bridge rehabilitation project beginning Thursday. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The left lanes along north and southbound State Route 48 beneath the East Turtlecreek-Union Road...
WLWT 5
A crash on the interstate in Fort Thomas is causing delays
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along eastbound I-275 in Fort Thomas has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash on eastbound I-275 in Fort Thomas is causing delays, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines...
WLWT 5
One lane blocked along the Norwood Lateral following a crash in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking traffic along the Norwood Lateral near Paddock Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Emergency vehicles are at the scene of a crash blocking a lane along the Norwood Lateral, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to...
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes blocked after a crash on I-75 in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-75 in Camp Washington has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The three right lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 after a crash in Camp Washington, Wednesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
WLWT 5
Police respond to a crash with injuries on Boudinot Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on scene of a crash with injuries at the intersection of Boudinot Avenue and Montana Avenue, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by police at 6:13 p.m. There is no...
linknky.com
Police plan traffic blitz to combat aggressive driving
Drivers may want to be mindful of their highway habits along Interstate 75 as local law enforcement prepare a traffic blitz to cut down on road rage incidents and traffic fatalities. On Sunday, Aug. 21, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., law enforcement agencies from Kenton County will be monitoring...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking multiple lanes along I-71/75 in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking multiple lanes along northbound I-71/75 in Erlanger has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking multiple lanes along the interstate in Erlanger, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from...
Fox 19
Police: Motorcycle crash closes Colerain Avenue
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a serious crash on Colerain Avenue Wednesday night. A sheet appears to be covering a body at the scene. The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. at Colerain Avenue and Harry Lee Lane, according to Colerain police. A motorcycle...
WLWT 5
Electric vehicles can park for free at Cincinnati-owned meters, kiosks
CINCINNATI — If you drive an electric vehicle, you can park for free at meters and kiosks under a Cincinnati permit program. According to the city's website, drivers can apply and email their application. Then, they will schedule an electric vehicle inspection to receive the permit. The permit allows...
WKRC
Stuck truck causes traffic problems on Vine Street
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A tractor-trailer got stuck in Hartwell Wednesday morning. The semi was wedged under a railroad overpass on Vine Street just north of Ronald Reagan shortly after 8 a.m. The stuck truck caused traffic problems in the area.
Fox 19
Driver fleeing Villa Hills police falls 35 feet
VILLA HILLS, Ky (WXIX) - Villa Hills police say a man who caused a crash Wednesday night ran from the scene and fell 35 feet over a wall behind a shopping mall. Police say Nicholas Seissiger, 24, of Cincinnati, was driving westbound on Buttermilk Pike around 9:40 p.m. when he tried to make a right turn onto Grandview Drive.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Sidewalk Barricades Have Over-the-Rhine Residents, Business Owners Asking 'This is a Joke, Right?' to City Leaders
Metal barricades now jut out on either side of the front door of Over-the-Rhine art-supply store Indigo Hippo, zig-zagging around trees and parking meters between East 13th and 14th streets. They’re one tactic that multiple city departments are using to try to reduce gun violence on Main Street as a direct result of the.
WLWT 5
A stretch of State Route 32 is closed following a crash in Union Township
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash that shut down a stretch of State Route 32 in Union Township has been cleared, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash has lead to a road closure in Union Township, Wednesday...
WLWT 5
1 person airlifted to the hospital following major crash on I-75
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — UPDATE:. A major crash that was blocking lanes along northbound I-75 in Liberty Township has been cleared by police. All lanes along the interstate are now open to regular traffic. One person has been airlifted to the hospital following a serious crash on I-75 Tuesday morning.
WLWT 5
Another post office master key stolen in Greater Cincinnati, leaving residents on edge
COVINGTON, Ky. — Another mailbox key theft has happened in Greater Cincinnati, this time in Covington. Neighbors in that area are now on edge. "I was a little alarmed, because why would somebody want to get in someone's mailbox?" Covington resident Beatrice Hamlin said. That's just one of the...
