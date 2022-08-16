ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

A crash blocking lanes along I-75 near Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A crash is blocking lanes along Interstate 75 near Sharonville, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The right two lanes along southbound I-75 between I-275 and Sharon Road are blocked due to a crash, according to...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Delays expected due to a blocked lane on I-71/75 in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Northbound I-71/75 is seeing delays after a disabled vehicle blocks the left lane near the Brent Spence Bridge, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The vehicle was reported as disabled by the police at 5:50 p.m.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

One lane blocked on interstate in West End after a crash

CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on southbound I-75 in West End after a crash, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash at 4:35 p.m. near the Ezzard Charles Drive exit. Traffic is moving slowly...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Traffic
Cincinnati, OH
Traffic
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Watermain break shuts down road in Hyde Park Friday

CINCINNATI — A watermain break has shut down Kendall Avenue at Madison Road in Hyde Park Friday morning. The shut down will likely impact traffic next to Withrow High School as students and staff arrive for school. Officials said repairs are likely to last through the morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash on the interstate in Fort Thomas is causing delays

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along eastbound I-275 in Fort Thomas has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash on eastbound I-275 in Fort Thomas is causing delays, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines...
FORT THOMAS, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overpass#I 275#Www Ohgo Com
WLWT 5

Multiple lanes blocked after a crash on I-75 in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-75 in Camp Washington has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The three right lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 after a crash in Camp Washington, Wednesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Police plan traffic blitz to combat aggressive driving

Drivers may want to be mindful of their highway habits along Interstate 75 as local law enforcement prepare a traffic blitz to cut down on road rage incidents and traffic fatalities. On Sunday, Aug. 21, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., law enforcement agencies from Kenton County will be monitoring...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking multiple lanes along I-71/75 in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking multiple lanes along northbound I-71/75 in Erlanger has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking multiple lanes along the interstate in Erlanger, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from...
ERLANGER, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Fox 19

Police: Motorcycle crash closes Colerain Avenue

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a serious crash on Colerain Avenue Wednesday night. A sheet appears to be covering a body at the scene. The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. at Colerain Avenue and Harry Lee Lane, according to Colerain police. A motorcycle...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Stuck truck causes traffic problems on Vine Street

HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A tractor-trailer got stuck in Hartwell Wednesday morning. The semi was wedged under a railroad overpass on Vine Street just north of Ronald Reagan shortly after 8 a.m. The stuck truck caused traffic problems in the area.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Driver fleeing Villa Hills police falls 35 feet

VILLA HILLS, Ky (WXIX) - Villa Hills police say a man who caused a crash Wednesday night ran from the scene and fell 35 feet over a wall behind a shopping mall. Police say Nicholas Seissiger, 24, of Cincinnati, was driving westbound on Buttermilk Pike around 9:40 p.m. when he tried to make a right turn onto Grandview Drive.
VILLA HILLS, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy